  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Landis+Gyr Group AG
  News
  7. Summary
    LAND   CH0371153492

LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG

(LAND)
  Report
Landis+Gyr Appoints Sean Cromie as New EVP Americas

12/21/2021 | 11:47am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: Landis+Gyr Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Landis+Gyr Appoints Sean Cromie as New EVP Americas

21-Dec-2021 / 17:44 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cham, Switzerland - December 21st, 2021 - The Board of Directors of Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND) today appointed Sean Cromie as Executive Vice President and Head of Americas and a member of the Group Executive Management, effective January 1st, 2022. His predecessor, Prasanna Venkatesan, will assume the position of Executive Vice President Strategy.

Sean Cromie joined Landis+Gyr in June 2020 as Executive Vice President Operations and Supply Chain Management and has been instrumental in streamlining Landis+Gyr's operations and stabilizing the Company's supply chain during the time of global component shortages.

Prior to joining Landis+Gyr, Sean Cromie, an Irish and US citizen, held various positions in Europe and the US as President, General Manager, Managing Director and Business Unit Manager in the automotive supply and aircraft interiors equipment & services industries. He is an experienced global leader with strong customer focus, operational experience and organizational acumen, skills that will be driving success in his new position as Head of Americas. Further, Mr. Cromie holds a Bachelor of Combined Sciences from Ulster University, Northern Ireland.

Prasanna Venkatesan, current Executive Vice President and Head of Americas, will be appointed Executive Vice President Strategy. In this role, Prasanna Venkatesan will continue his excellent collaboration with the Chief Executive Officer and the Board of Directors to define and drive the Company's business strategy and position the Company for profitable growth, organically and inorganically.

'Prasanna has been instrumental in shaping the Americas region and, on behalf of all of us at Landis+Gyr, I would like to thank him for his commitment and dedication over the past seven years. As demonstrated by our recent landmark wins, Prasanna has a unique knowledge of the industry and our customer base which will perfectly position him to drive our strategic initiatives and transformation to the next level', said Werner Lieberherr, Chief Executive Officer of Landis+Gyr Group AG.

'At the same time, we are very pleased to announce Sean's appointment as Head of Americas and I look forward to working closely with him on driving continued success in our Americas region. As a trusted member of Landis+Gyr's leadership team, Sean will successfully shape the future of our Americas segment and ensure that we deliver on our customer commitments, while enabling our customers with leading-edge innovation to manage energy better.'

About Landis+Gyr
Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in Smart Metering, Grid Edge Intelligence and Smart Infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.4 billion in FY 2020, Landis+Gyr employs around 5,000 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

Contact Media 
Melissa van Anraad 
Head of PR
Phone +41 41 935 6398 
Melissa.vanAnraad@landisgyr.com

Eva Borowski 
SVP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications 
Phone +41 41 935 6396 
Eva.Borowski@landisgyr.com

Contact Investors 
Christian Waelti 
Head of Investor Relations 
Phone +41 41 935 6331 
Christian.Waelti@landisgyr.com


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Landis+Gyr Group AG
Alte Steinhauserstrasse 18
6330 Cham
Switzerland
E-mail: ir@landisgyr.com
Internet: www.landisgyr.com
ISIN: CH0371153492
Valor: 37115349
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1260850

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1260850  21-Dec-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1260850&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
