Landis+Gyr : EN – October 12, 2020 – Landis+Gyr Announces First Half FY 2020 Financial Results

Media Release Landis+Gyr Announces First Half FY 2020 Financial Results Zug, Switzerland - October 12th, 2020 - Landis+Gyr (LAND.SW) today announced unaudited financial results for the first half of financial year 2020 (April 1st - September 30th, 2020). Key highlights included: COVID-19 and US regulatory project approval delays significantly impacted Landis+Gyr's business in the six months under review with H1 FY 2020 net revenues of USD 623.5 million, a decrease of 27.1% in constant currency Year-over-Year (YoY)

and US regulatory project approval delays significantly impacted Landis+Gyr's business in the six months under review with H1 FY 2020 net revenues of USD 623.5 million, a decrease of 27.1% in constant currency Year-over-Year (YoY) Despite temporary suspensions and slowdowns in installations, no major project cancellations have occurred

Order intake for H1 FY 2020 of USD 456.9 million, a book-to-bill ratio of 0.73 with continuing regulatory project approval delays in the US and slower tendering activities due to COVID-19

book-to-bill ratio of 0.73 with continuing regulatory project approval delays in the US and slower tendering activities due to COVID-19 Committed backlog down 17.2% YoY to USD 2.1 billion

Adjusted EBITDA* of USD 50.1 million, a margin of 8.0% compared to 14.5% in H1 FY 2019; Adjusted Operating Expenses* reduced by USD 32.2 million YoY

The global restructuring and streamlining initiative announced on August 5 th , 2020 will be concluded in FY 2020 with full year benefits expected to materialize in FY 2021

, 2020 will be concluded in FY 2020 with full year benefits expected to materialize in FY 2021 Net loss was USD 2.0 million, including restructuring costs of USD 15.4 million; loss per share was USD 0.07

Free Cash Flow (excl. M&A) was USD 45.3 million compared to USD 33.1 million in H1 FY 2019

Net cash was USD 12.1 million compared to net debt of USD 99.4 million at the end of H1 FY 2019

Additional revolving credit facilities of CHF 200 million were established during H1 FY 2020 and remain undrawn; cash on hand was USD 369 million

A distribution of CHF 2.00 per share for FY 2019 will be proposed at an Extraordinary

General Meeting on November 24th, 2020

General Meeting on November 24th, 2020 An update on the revenue & margin outlook FY 2020 is being provided, but remains subject to ongoing COVID-19 developments "Over the past few months, our employees have demonstrated an incredible amount of resilience and dedication to ensure we continue to meet customer expectations and take care of each other, with health, safety and wellbeing remaining the top priority. As a global leader in an essential industry, we are proud to provide critical infrastructure to utilities around the world, helping our customers, energy consumers and entire communities to manage energy in a more informed and sustainable way. Since I took over as Chief Executive Officer six months ago, we have taken several targeted steps to further improve our competitive positioning, including the establishment of a strong leadership team and the reorganization of our global R&D setup to drive leading-edge innovation and increase speed to market and customer intimacy. In addition, we have implemented a global restructuring and streamlining initiative to rightsize the organization. Despite these unprecedented and challenging times, the Group improved its cash generation and its balance sheet remains very solid. Even though we have seen temporary suspensions of meter installations, we have not experienced any major project cancellations", said Werner Lieberherr, Chief Executive Officer of Landis+Gyr. "When we announced our full year FY 2019 results on May 6th, 2020, we cautioned about a potentially material adverse impact of COVID-19 on the Company. It is the case that the results for the first half of financial year 2020 reflect the current challenging economic environment, impacted primarily by the COVID-19 crisis, further delaying regulatory project approval processes in the Americas region and temporarily suspending installations in other key markets, such as the UK. We have undertaken strict cost control measures throughout the organization, while maintaining key portfolio investments, For a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures, see chapter "Supplemental Reconciliations and Definitions (unaudited)" in this media release. Landis+Gyr - Media Release Half Year 2020 1 Media Release and we are well positioned for the future, having all the fundamentals in place. For FY 2019, a distribution from capital reserves of CHF 2.00 per share will be proposed at an Extraordinary General Meeting on November 24th, 2020. Additional information on the strategic direction, as well as a possible update on mid-term guidance and dividend policy, will be given at the Capital Markets Day on January 27th, 2021", Lieberherr concluded. COVID-19 Update Landis+Gyr remains focused on meeting its customer requirements as well as ensuring the health and wellbeing of the Group's employees during these extraordinary times. Some of the Company's and its vendors' factories have been subject to lockdowns but all are currently operational again. Social distancing and all necessary hygiene measures have been implemented in all facilities according to local regulations. Overall, there has not been a significant impact to the supply chain, however risks remain as the COVID-19 situation evolves. Landis+Gyr has not experienced any major project cancellations and software and service contracts continue unchanged. The Company is working closely with all customers and partners to ensure continued operational excellence, however, some customers have suspended or slowed down meter installations. There have been further delays to regulatory project approvals in the US and to contract awards more widely, with some rescheduling of new project deployments, which were originally planned for 2020 and 2021. As a result, the Company's revenue fell significantly in H1 FY2020 and has elevated the urgency of rightsizing the organization, improving the Company's cost structure with a continued focus on lowering operating and capital expenditure while maintaining technological leadership. Order Intake, Committed Backlog and Net Revenue As expected due to the impact of COVID-19 during the first half of FY 2020 and various government measures implemented in connection therewith as well as US regulatory project approval delays, order intake for H1 FY 2020 was USD 456.9 million, a book-to-bill ratio of 0.73 and a decrease of 44% YoY in constant currency. Committed backlog was down 17% YoY at USD 2,080.7 million with all three regions reporting decreases YoY. In H1 FY 2020, net revenue fell 27.1% YoY in constant currency to USD 623.5 million. Net revenue to external customers per segment was as follows (in USD millions, except where indicated): H1 FY 2020 H1 FY 2019 Percentage change Segment Percentage change in constant Net revenue Net revenue currencies Americas 332.6 476.0 (30.1%) (29.2%) EMEA 213.9 306.3 (30.2%) (30.4%) Asia Pacific 77.0 80.5 (4.3%) (2.2%) Group 623.5 862.8 (27.7%) (27.1%) The Americas region delivered lower net revenue YoY, down 29.2% in constant currency, due to headwinds related to COVID-19, further delays in regulatory project approvals in the US and recent project roll-offs not replaced by new business as well as slower tendering activities. The Americas' committed backlog was USD 1,333.1 million at the end of H1 FY 2020, down 18.5% YoY. Net revenue in the EMEA region was down compared to the prior year by 30.4% in constant currency. Temporary installation suspensions due to COVID-19, particularly in the UK, drove the region's decline in financial performance. EMEAʼs committed order backlog was USD 663.2 million at the period end, down 16.1% YoY. Landis+Gyr - Media Release Half Year 2020 2 Media Release Asia Pacific sales were down 2.2% YoY in constant currency, as growth in Hong Kong partially offset COVID-19 related declines in Australia and India. Committed backlog was USD 84.3 million, down 5.3% YoY. Adjusted and Reported EBITDA* The Adjusted EBITDA* by segment was as follows (in USD millions, except where indicated): H1 FY 2020 H1 FY 2020 H1 FY 2019 H1 FY 2019 Segment Percentage of Percentage of Adjusted EBITDA* net revenue Adjusted EBITDA* net revenue Americas 40.7 12.2% 92.1 19.3% EMEA (4.3) (2.0%) 23.4 7.6% Asia Pacific 5.7 7.4% 4.9 6.1% Corporate unallocated 8.0 N/A 4.5 N/A Group 50.1 8.0% 124.9 14.5% Overall, H1 FY 2020 Adjusted EBITDA* was USD 50.1 million. The H1 FY 2020 Adjusted EBITDA* margin decreased to 8.0% from 14.5% in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA* declined due to lower gross profit given the reduced volumes in the Americas and EMEA with a partial offset from lower operating expenses. Adjusted Operating Expenses* reduced by USD 32.2 million compared to the previous year. The reduction is attributable to cost control measures, lower variable compensation and COVID-19 impacts. The impact of the global restructuring and streamlining initiative announced on August 5th, 2020 (known as Project Hermes) is expected to materialize from H2 FY 2020 onwards. In H1 FY 2020, the Operating loss was USD 9.9 million, down from an Operating income of USD 84.9 million in H1 FY 2019. Reported EBITDA* was USD 31.8 million versus USD 128.2 million in H1 FY 2019. The adjustments to bridge between reported EBITDA* in the Group's financial statements and Adjusted EBITDA* are as follows (in USD millions): H1 FY 2020 H1 FY 2019 Reported EBITDA* 31.8 128.2 Adjustments Restructuring charges 15.4 0.6 Exceptional warranty expenses - (0.1) Warranty normalization adjustments (6.7) 4.8 Timing difference on FX derivatives 9.7 (8.6) Adjusted EBITDA* 50.1 124.9 In H1 FY 2020, the adjustments were in three categories. First, with respect to Restructuring Charges, the USD 15.4 million related to initiatives taken across the organization, mainly in respect of project Hermes, the Company's global restructuring and streamlining initiative. Secondly, the Warranty Normalization Adjustments of USD -6.7 million represents the amount of warranty provisions made relative to the average actual warranty utilization for the last three years. Thirdly, the Timing Difference on FX Derivatives adjustment was USD 9.7 million in H1 FY 2020 and relates to mark to market differences on hedges. Landis+Gyr - Media Release Half Year 2020 3 Media Release Net Income/(Loss) and EPS Net loss for H1 FY 2020 was USD 2.0 million (loss per share of USD 0.07), compared to Net income of USD 71.8 million (earnings per share of USD 2.45) for H1 FY 2019. Cash Flow and Net Debt Cash provided by operating activities was USD 56.6 million in H1 FY 2020 compared to USD 45.7 million in the prior year. Free Cash Flow (excl. M&A) was USD 45.3 million in H1 FY 2020, an increase of USD 12.2 million YoY. In H1 FY 2020, capital expenditure amounted to USD 11.3 million, 11.0% below the H1 FY 2019 level of USD 12.7 million, consistent with the Company's asset-light business model. Cash generated from lower operating working capital was USD 32.1 million. Warranty and warranty settlement cash outs were USD 7.2 million, down from USD 23.4 million in the prior year as cash outs related to legacy component issues fell. Net cash was USD 12.1 million compared to net debt of USD 99.4 million at the end of H1 FY 2019. Additional revolving credit facilities of CHF 200 million were established during H1 FY 2020 and these facilities remain undrawn. Global Restructuring & Streamlining Initiative (Project Hermes) Project Hermes, the global initiative which is aimed at restructuring and streamlining the organization to increase efficiencies and optimize its cost structure, was announced on August 5th, 2020 and is proceeding according to plan. Project Hermes targets to reduce the number of employees by approximately 12%, representing about 700 employees across all levels and regions of the Company, and is expected to result in annual run-rate savings of approximately USD 30 million from FY 2021 onwards. Annual run-rate savings in Adjusted Operating Expenses* of USD 16 million are expected to be realized from FY 2021 onwards. In addition, annual run-rate savings in Cost of Goods Sold of USD 14 million are expected to be realized from FY 2021 onwards, helping to protect gross profit margins given lower revenues. Savings in Adjusted Operating Expenses* of USD 5 million and in Cost of Goods Sold of USD 5 million are expected to materialize in H2 FY 2020. Total restructuring charges are expected to be approximately USD 19 million of which USD 14.0 million were booked in H1 FY 2020; of this total, USD 0.7 million was cashed out in H1 FY 2020 with most of the remainder expected to be cashed out in H2 FY 2020. In this context, the Group Executive Management has taken a 10% reduction in base salary for six months, and the members of the Board of Directors have likewise taken a 10% reduction in their base and committee fees for six months. Update on Washington Department of Revenue (WADOR) As noted in the Financial Report 2019, the Company has received a non-income tax assessment from the State of Washington Department of Revenue (WADOR) for approximately USD 22 million, including penalties and interest. The Company strongly disagrees with this assessment and believes it to be contradictory to applicable statutes and court rulings in similar cases. The Company is currently petitioning within the WADOR in an effort to resolve the matter. However, the Company believes resolution of the issue is likely to require an appeal to the Washington state court during H2 FY 2020. In order to file an appeal to the court, the Company must first make payment of the tax assessment which therefore is likely to be cashed out in H2 FY 2020. Although the Company cannot predict the ultimate outcome of this case, the Company believes that it is probable that the tax au- Landis+Gyr - Media Release Half Year 2020 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

