Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Landis+Gyr Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAND   CH0371153492

LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG

(LAND)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/22 03:12:26 am EDT
56.08 CHF   -0.58%
02:52aLANDIS+GYR : Joins Science Based Target Initiative to Further Reduce Carbon Emissions
PU
04/03Landis+Gyr Closes Sale of $233 Million Stake in Intellihub Operations to Brookfield
MT
04/01LANDIS+GYR : Closes Divestment of Stake in Intellihub Joint Venture
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Landis+Gyr : Joins Science Based Target Initiative to Further Reduce Carbon Emissions

04/22/2022 | 02:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Landis+Gyr has committed to setting science-based targets to further reduce carbon emissions in line with the level of decarbonization required to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Cham, Switzerland - April 22, 2022 - Following last year's announcement to become carbon neutral by 2030, Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) has signed the commitment letter to join the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi). This pledge will see the Company set ambitious science-based targets, both near-term (in 5 to 10 years) and long-term (by 2050). These efforts follow Landis+Gyr's purpose to manage energy better for a greener tomorrow and are in line with the Paris Agreement, limiting global warming to well-below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C.

In 2007, Landis+Gyr started to measure and closely manage its carbon footprint. Since then, the Company has achieved a 47% reduction of its carbon emissions. In addition, Landis+Gyr tracks the positive impact of its global Smart Metering base of more than 125 million connected intelligent devices on a yearly basis. In the financial year 2021, the state-of-the-art technologies and solutions helped avoid more than 9 million tons of CO2emissions. The commitment to the SBTi will further drive efforts to reduce carbon emissions within its operations (Scopes 1 and 2) and to support the decarbonization of the supply chain (Scope 3) by setting ambitious targets and developing a roadmap to achieve them.

"Sustainability is part of our DNA and an integral part of our values, mission and strategy. Our commitment to the Science Based Target initiative is the next step in our sustainability journey," said Werner Lieberherr, Chief Executive Officer at Landis+Gyr. "As a leading global provider of energy management solutions, we actively drive progress on environmental, social and governance issues and are proud to be part of the global efforts to decarbonize the grid."

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emissions reductions targets in line with the latest climate science. It is focused on accelerating companies and financial institutions across the world to halve emissions before 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions before 2050. The initiative is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments.

Contact Media

Melissa van Anraad
Head of PR
Phone +41 41 935 63 98
[email protected]

Eva Borowski
SVP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Phone +41 41 935 6396
[email protected]

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in Smart Metering, Grid Edge Intelligence and Smart Infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.4 billion in FY 2020, Landis+Gyr employs around 5,000 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better.

Disclaimer

Landis&Gyr Group AG published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 06:47:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG
02:52aLANDIS+GYR : Joins Science Based Target Initiative to Further Reduce Carbon Emissions
PU
04/03Landis+Gyr Closes Sale of $233 Million Stake in Intellihub Operations to Brookfield
MT
04/01LANDIS+GYR : Closes Divestment of Stake in Intellihub Joint Venture
PU
03/17Allego N.V. announced that it has received $150 million in funding from Apollo Global ..
CI
03/08Landis+Gyr Group Unit To Supply Metering Infrastructure In US
MT
03/08Landis+Gyr Announces Contract with Otter Tail Power Company for Advanced Metering Infra..
PR
02/15LANDIS+GYR : Lower Yellowstone Rural Electric Cooperative and Landis+Gyr Sign Agreement fo..
PU
01/31Landis+Gyr Completes Purchase of Turkey's Luna to Bolster Smart Metering Business
MT
01/31Landis+Gyr Closes Acquisition of Smart Metering Provider Luna
EQ
01/30Landis+Gyr Closes $46 Million Share Repurchase Program
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 486 M - -
Net income 2022 55,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 43,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,0x
Yield 2022 3,75%
Capitalization 1 710 M 1 710 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Landis+Gyr Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 59,32 $
Average target price 69,99 $
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Werner Lieberherr Chief Executive Officer
Elodie Cingari Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Andreas Vicente Umbach Executive Chairman
Eric A. Elzvik Lead Independent Director
Andreas Stanley Spreiter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG-8.66%1 710
KEYENCE CORPORATION-25.86%101 714
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-14.57%86 433
EATON CORPORATION PLC-13.56%59 688
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.4.49%57 701
NIDEC CORPORATION-35.46%39 626