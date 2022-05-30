Landis+Gyr : Publishes Annual Report 2021 and Invitation to AGM 2022

Cham, Switzerland - May 30th, 2022 - Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) today published its Annual Report 2021, which is available on the Company's website (https://investors.landisgyr.com/annual-report/2021/). The report provides comprehensive information about the Group's business and financial performance, corporate governance and remuneration in the financial year 2021 (April 1st, 2021 - March 31st, 2022). Furthermore, Landis+Gyr published its Sustainability Report as part of the Annual Report for the first time, reflecting the strategic relevance of its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives. Following last year's announcement to become carbon neutral by 2030 for scope 1 and 2, the Company has joined the Science Based Targets initiative to further drive measurable progress in its ESG areas.

"As a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions, sustainability is at the heart of everything we do", said Werner Lieberherr, Chief Executive Officer of Landis+Gyr. "In financial year 2021, our global Smart Metering base ensured the avoidance of 9 million tons of CO 2 while we were able to reduce our own carbon footprint. We are proud to further drive the global efforts to decarbonize the grid with aspiring ambitions for our next ESG Cycle starting in financial year 2022 and with our commitment to the Science Based Target initiative."

In addition, Landis+Gyr today issued the invitation to the Annual General Meeting to be held on June 24th, 2022, with personal attendance of shareholders, which is available on the company's website (www.landisgyr.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/). As communicated on May 5th, 2022, the Board of Directors proposes, amongst other items, a distribution from statutory capital reserves of CHF 2.15 per share. With the exception of Dave Geary, all current members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election for another one-year term. As a result, the Board of Directors will be reduced to seven members.