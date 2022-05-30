Log in
Landis+Gyr Publishes Annual Report 2021 and Invitation to AGM 2022
EQ
LANDIS+GYR : Publishes Annual Report 2021 and Invitation to AGM 2022
PU
05/23Landis+Gyr to Showcase Latest Grid Edge Intelligence and Smart Infrastructure Technology at DISTRIBUTECH
CI
Landis+Gyr Publishes Annual Report 2021 and Invitation to AGM 2022

05/30/2022 | 12:59am EDT
Landis+Gyr Group AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Annual Results
Landis+Gyr Publishes Annual Report 2021 and Invitation to AGM 2022

30-May-2022 / 06:56 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cham, Switzerland ? May 30th, 2022 ? Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) today published its Annual Report 2021, which is available on the Company?s website (https://investors.landisgyr.com/annual-report/2021/). The report provides comprehensive information about the Group?s business and financial performance, corporate governance and remuneration in the financial year 2021 (April 1st, 2021 ? March 31st, 2022). Furthermore, Landis+Gyr published its Sustainability Report as part of the Annual Report for the first time, reflecting the strategic relevance of its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives. Following last year?s announcement to become carbon neutral by 2030 for scope 1 and 2, the Company has joined the Science Based Targets initiative to further drive measurable progress in its ESG areas.

"As a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions, sustainability is at the heart of everything we do", said Werner Lieberherr, Chief Executive Officer of Landis+Gyr. "In financial year 2021, our global Smart Metering base ensured the avoidance of 9 million tons of CO2 while we were able to reduce our own carbon footprint. We are proud to further drive the global efforts to decarbonize the grid with aspiring ambitions for our next ESG Cycle starting in financial year 2022 and with our commitment to the Science Based Target initiative."

In addition, Landis+Gyr today issued the invitation to the Annual General Meeting to be held on June 24th, 2022, with personal attendance of shareholders, which is available on the company?s website (www.landisgyr.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/). As communicated on May 5th, 2022, the Board of Directors proposes, amongst other items, a distribution from statutory capital reserves of CHF 2.15 per share. With the exception of Dave Geary, all current members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election for another one-year term. As a result, the Board of Directors will be reduced to seven members.

 

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided more than 9 million tons of CO2 in FY 2021 and committed to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, Landis+Gyr manages energy better ? since 1896. With sales of USD 1.5 billion in FY 2021, Landis+Gyr employs around 6,500 talented people across five continents.

Contact Media 
Melissa van Anraad 
Head of PR
Phone +41 41 935 6398 
Melissa.vanAnraad@landisgyr.com

Eva Borowski 
SVP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications 
Phone +41 41 935 6396 
Eva.Borowski@landisgyr.com

Contact Investors 
Christian Waelti 
Head of Investor Relations 
Phone +41 41 935 6331 
Christian.Waelti@landisgyr.com

Key dates

Annual General Meeting 2022

Ex-Dividend Date

Dividend Record Date

Dividend Payment Date

Publication of Half Year Results 2022

Release of Results for Financial Year 2022

June?24th, 2022

June 28th, 2022

June 29th, 2022

June 30th, 2022

October 27th, 2022

May 1st, 2023

Company: Landis+Gyr Group AG
Alte Steinhauserstrasse 18
6330 Cham
Switzerland
E-mail: ir@landisgyr.com
Internet: www.landisgyr.com
ISIN: CH0371153492
Valor: 37115349
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1363499

 
