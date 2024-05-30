Landis+Gyr Publishes Annual Report 2023 and Invitation to AGM 2024

Cham, Switzerland - May 30, 2024 - Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND), a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions, today published its Annual Report 2023, which is available on the Company's website https://investors.landisgyr.com/annual-report/2023/).

The report provides comprehensive information about the Group's business and financial performance, corporate governance, remuneration, and sustainability achievements in the financial year 2023 (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024).

In addition, Landis+Gyr today issued the invitation to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on June 25, 2024, in Steinhausen, which is available on the Company's website https://www.landisgyr.com/agm. As communicated on May 8, 2024, the Board of Directors proposes, amongst other items, a distribution from statutory capital reserves of CHF 2.25 per share. All current members of the Board of Directors are standing for re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Andreas Umbach is proposed for re-election as the Chair of the Board of Directors.

Media Contact

Eva Borowski

SVP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Eva.Borowski@landisgyr.com

Investor Contact

Christian Waelti

Head of Investor Relations

Phone +41 41 935 6331

Christian.Waelti@landisgyr.com

Key Dates

Annual General Meeting 2024 June 25, 2024 Ex-Dividend Date June 27, 2024 Dividend Payment Date July 1, 2024 Release of Half Year Results 2024 October 30, 2024

