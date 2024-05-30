Landis+Gyr Publishes Annual Report 2023 and Invitation to AGM 2024
Cham, Switzerland - May 30, 2024 - Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND), a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions, today published its Annual Report 2023, which is available on the Company's website https://investors.landisgyr.com/annual-report/2023/).
The report provides comprehensive information about the Group's business and financial performance, corporate governance, remuneration, and sustainability achievements in the financial year 2023 (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024).
In addition, Landis+Gyr today issued the invitation to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on June 25, 2024, in Steinhausen, which is available on the Company's website https://www.landisgyr.com/agm. As communicated on May 8, 2024, the Board of Directors proposes, amongst other items, a distribution from statutory capital reserves of CHF 2.25 per share. All current members of the Board of Directors are standing for re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Andreas Umbach is proposed for re-election as the Chair of the Board of Directors.
Key Dates
|Annual General Meeting 2024
|June 25, 2024
|Ex-Dividend Date
|June 27, 2024
|Dividend Payment Date
|July 1, 2024
|Release of Half Year Results 2024
|October 30, 2024
About Landis+Gyr
Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided around 9 million tons of CO2 in FY 2023, Landis+Gyr manages energy better - since 1896. With sales of USD 2.0 billion in FY 2023, Landis+Gyr employs around 6,900 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.www.landisgyr.com
