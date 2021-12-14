Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Landis+Gyr Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAND   CH0371153492

LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG

(LAND)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Landis+Gyr : SRP and Landis+Gyr Sign Agreement for Implementation of New Prepay Platform and Expansion of Smart Metering Program

12/14/2021 | 10:08am EST
SRP to deploy Landis+Gyr/PayGo prepay solution under a 10-year service agreement

ATLANTA, GA. - December 14, 2021 - Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) today announced an agreement with Salt River Project (SRP), the nation's third largest, not-for-profit, community-based utility, for the implementation and management of a new prepay and electronic billing solution from PayGo to support the electric provider's M-Power prepay program.

A long-time leader in utility prepay offerings for customers, SRP will begin transitioning its prepay program to PayGo under a 10-year service agreement with Landis+Gyr. Landis+Gyr and PayGo signed a reseller agreement earlier this year that allows Landis+Gyr to offer PayGo's premium prepay, digital billing and payment services to its customers.

Prepay utility services allow energy consumers to make payments when needed and more closely track energy use to stay on budget throughout the month. SRP has the largest prepay program of its kind in North America, with more than 160,000 subscribers.

"Customer satisfaction and reliability is paramount to SRP's core mission and our M-Power program continues to be a popular option for many of our customers. Oftentimes, M-Power customers use the program as a helpful budgeting tool to manage their monthly energy usage and expenses," said Rudy Navarro, SRP senior director of Customer Services. "We look forward to implementing the next evolution of M-Power, which will enhance our customers' experience."

"SRP is one of the most lauded utilities for its customer service and progressive energy policies. We are glad to support this new prepay approach and look forward to further assisting their grid modernization initiatives," said Jay Lasseter, Vice President of Industry & Growth at Landis+Gyr.

About SRP

SRP is a community-based, not-for-profit public power utility and the largest provider of electricity in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area, serving more than 1 million customers. SRP is also the metropolitan area's largest supplier of water, delivering about 750,000 acre-feet annually to municipal, urban and agricultural water users.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in Smart Metering, Grid Edge Intelligence and Smart Infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.4 billion in FY 2020, Landis+Gyr employs around 5,000 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better.

Media Contacts

Landis+Gyr
Dan Jacobson | Regional Contact North America
Dan.Jacobson@landisgyr.com

SRP
Kathleen Mascareñas| SRP Media Relations
kathleen.mascarenas@srpnet.com

Disclaimer

Landis&Gyr Group AG published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 15:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
