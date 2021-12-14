Landis+Gyr : SRP and Landis+Gyr Sign Agreement for Implementation of New Prepay Platform and Expansion of Smart Metering Program

SRP to deploy Landis+Gyr/PayGo prepay solution under a 10-year service agreement



ATLANTA, GA. - December 14, 2021 - Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) today announced an agreement with Salt River Project (SRP), the nation's third largest, not-for-profit, community-based utility, for the implementation and management of a new prepay and electronic billing solution from PayGo to support the electric provider's M-Power prepay program.

A long-time leader in utility prepay offerings for customers, SRP will begin transitioning its prepay program to PayGo under a 10-year service agreement with Landis+Gyr. Landis+Gyr and PayGo signed a reseller agreement earlier this year that allows Landis+Gyr to offer PayGo's premium prepay, digital billing and payment services to its customers.

Prepay utility services allow energy consumers to make payments when needed and more closely track energy use to stay on budget throughout the month. SRP has the largest prepay program of its kind in North America, with more than 160,000 subscribers.

"Customer satisfaction and reliability is paramount to SRP's core mission and our M-Power program continues to be a popular option for many of our customers. Oftentimes, M-Power customers use the program as a helpful budgeting tool to manage their monthly energy usage and expenses," said Rudy Navarro, SRP senior director of Customer Services. "We look forward to implementing the next evolution of M-Power, which will enhance our customers' experience."

"SRP is one of the most lauded utilities for its customer service and progressive energy policies. We are glad to support this new prepay approach and look forward to further assisting their grid modernization initiatives," said Jay Lasseter, Vice President of Industry & Growth at Landis+Gyr.