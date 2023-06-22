Cham, Switzerland - June 22, 2023 - Today, the Annual General Meeting 2023 of Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND) took place in Zug. 204 shareholders (including proxies) attended the meeting, representing 67.16% of the issued share capital. All proposals put forward by the Board of Directors were approved.

The six members of the Board of Directors standing for re-election were re-appointed for a one-year term of office and Andreas Umbach was re-elected as the Company's Chair. Christopher Bason and Audrey Zibelman were newly elected to the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting approved the Financial Statements for financial year 2022 as well as the proposal to distribute CHF 2.20 per registered share payable from statutory capital reserves. The distribution will be paid from June 28, 2023, onwards.

As part of the proposed amendments of the Articles of Association upon the revision of Swiss corporate law, shareholders, amongst others, approved the inclusion of a possibility for future hybrid and virtual General Meetings in the Articles of Association. In addition, the introduction of a capital band was approved. Under this capital band, the Board of Directors is authorized to increase or decrease the share capital by a maximum of 10% until June 22, 2026.

Shareholders also ratified the amounts for future compensation and, in a consultative vote, approved the financial year 2022 Remuneration Report.

Detailed voting results and minutes of the Annual General Meeting 2023 will be available in the coming days on Landis+Gyr's investor website: www.landisgyr.com/investors/annual-general-meeting.