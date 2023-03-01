Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Landis+Gyr Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAND   CH0371153492

LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG

(LAND)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:38 2023-02-28 am EST
70.70 CHF   -1.19%
12:58aLandis+Gyr Signs Contract with WEC Energy Group to Expand Existing AMI Program for Gas and Electricity
EQ
02/06Landis+gyr : Showcasing Technologies Leading the Clean Energy Transition at DISTRIBUTECH 2023
PU
01/31Transcript : Landis+Gyr Group AG - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Landis+Gyr Signs Contract with WEC Energy Group to Expand Existing AMI Program for Gas and Electricity

03/01/2023 | 12:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Landis+Gyr Group AG / Key word(s): Contract
Landis+Gyr Signs Contract with WEC Energy Group to Expand Existing AMI Program for Gas and Electricity

01-March-2023 / 06:55 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cham, Switzerland – March 1, 2023 – Landis+Gyr Technology Inc., a subsidiary of Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND), and Wisconsin-based WEC Energy Group have signed an agreement to expand the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) coverage for gas and electric meters and extend the existing managed services agreement through 2038. The effectiveness of the agreement is dependent on regulatory approval of the aforementioned expansion of the AMI coverage.

The agreement includes 210,000 G480 ultrasonic gas meters, 750,000 AMI gas modules and 204,000 advanced electric meters. The extension of the managed service agreement, which originated with WEC Energy Group companies in 2001, means Landis+Gyr will continue managing the AMI network infrastructure and providing other services for the utilities over the next 15 years.

About Landis+Gyr
Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided more than 9 million tons of CO2 in FY 2021, Landis+Gyr manages energy better – since 1896. With sales of USD 1.5 billion in FY 2021, Landis+Gyr employs around 7,500 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

Contact Media 
Eva Borowski 
SVP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications 
Phone +41 41 935 6396 
Eva.Borowski@landisgyr.com

Contact Investors 
Christian Waelti 
Head of Investor Relations 
Phone +41 41 935 6331 
Christian.Waelti@landisgyr.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Landis+Gyr Group AG
Alte Steinhauserstrasse 18
6330 Cham
Switzerland
E-mail: ir@landisgyr.com
Internet: www.landisgyr.com
ISIN: CH0371153492
Valor: 37115349
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1571355

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1571355  01-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1571355&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG
12:58aLandis+Gyr Signs Contract with WEC Energy Group to Expand Existing AMI Program for Gas ..
EQ
02/06Landis+gyr : Showcasing Technologies Leading the Clean Energy Transition at DISTRIBUTECH 2..
PU
01/31Transcript : Landis+Gyr Group AG - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
01/31Landis+Gyr Unit Wins Metering Software Modernization Contract From US Utility
MT
01/31Landis+Gyr Lifts FY25 Revenue Guidance On Strong Order Backlog, Affirms FY23 Targets
MT
01/31Landis+Gyr Signs Meter Data Management Services Agreement with U.S. Utility for Moderni..
EQ
01/31Landis+Gyr Holds Capital Markets Day and Announces Mid-Term Financial Year 2025 Targets
EQ
01/31Landis+gyr : Holds Capital Markets Day and Announces Mid-Term Financial Year 2025 Targets
PU
01/31Landis+gyr : EN – January 31, 2023 – Landis+Gyr Holds Capital Markets Day and ..
PU
01/25Supply Woes Prompt Cut in Landis+Gyr's FY22 Free Cash Flow Guidance, Midterm Targets
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 574 M - -
Net income 2023 210 M - -
Net Debt 2023 41,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 2,91%
Capitalization 2 177 M 2 177 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
EV / Sales 2024 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 6 800
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Landis+Gyr Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 75,50 $
Average target price 69,55 $
Spread / Average Target -7,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Werner Lieberherr Chief Executive Officer
Elodie Cingari Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Andreas Vicente Umbach Executive Chairman
Eric A. Elzvik Lead Independent Director
Andreas Stanley Spreiter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG8.35%2 177
KEYENCE CORPORATION13.57%103 934
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE16.37%89 596
EATON CORPORATION PLC11.11%69 403
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-13.90%46 912
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.14.30%33 791