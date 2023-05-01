Landis+Gyr : Will Showcase New Ultrasonic Meter at the 2023 American Gas Association Operations Conference

The company will demonstrate the G480, a solid-state gas meter and sensor with integrated cellular communications that brings a proven smart metering platform to North American utilities.

ATLANTA, GA. - May 1, 2023 - Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) will be demonstrating the next generation of smart gas technology at the 2023 American Gas Association's Operations Conference and Biennial Exhibition this week in Grapevine, TX.

The company will showcase the G480 ultrasonic meter platform, an intelligent solid-state meter with flexible communication options and functions that improve system operations, customer service and safety for utility operators.

"The G480 is a new gas metering platform built on a proven ultrasonic design that's been in use for 30 years in Europe. It provides more information, automated safety features and business benefits not previously available," said Steven Schamber, Program Director for Smart Gas at Landis+Gyr. "The solid- state platform offers edge computing capabilities and is designed to use a choice of communication platforms."

Soon to be available with either omni-carrier cellular communications, as well as Landis+Gyr's Gridstream® Connect RF mesh network communications, the G480 is accessible to any utility, regardless of the utility's existing communication networks. The meter's digital design allows it to act as both a meter and a sensor and includes a motor-driven stem valve. Advanced features that improve energy management, operations, and safety, include:

Autonomous and remote shutoff capabilities, with alarms for tamper, high flow, temperature, and pressure situations.

Reduced weight and size - half that of a diaphragm meter - for easier installation and efficient warehouse storage.

Assured accuracy in any meter orientation and accurate billing for settlement for customers moving in and out of service locations.

Rapid leak and theft detection, along with improved capacity planning.

The G480 cellular meter will be commercially available at the end of 2023, while the Gridstream Connect version is scheduled for next year. Visit Landis+Gyr in booth 1215 at the AGA Operations Conference to learn more.