Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Landis+Gyr Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAND   CH0371153492

LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG

(LAND)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:15 2023-04-28 am EDT
73.60 CHF   -0.07%
10:07aLandis+gyr : Will Showcase New Ultrasonic Meter at the 2023 American Gas Association Operations Conference
PU
04/13Landis+Gyr to Supply Advanced Water Metering Technology in Edmonton, Canada
MT
04/12Landis+Gyr Will Provide Advanced Metering Technology for Epcor Water Meters in City of Edmonton
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Landis+Gyr : Will Showcase New Ultrasonic Meter at the 2023 American Gas Association Operations Conference

05/01/2023 | 10:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The company will demonstrate the G480, a solid-state gas meter and sensor with integrated cellular communications that brings a proven smart metering platform to North American utilities.

ATLANTA, GA. - May 1, 2023 - Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) will be demonstrating the next generation of smart gas technology at the 2023 American Gas Association's Operations Conference and Biennial Exhibition this week in Grapevine, TX.

The company will showcase the G480 ultrasonic meter platform, an intelligent solid-state meter with flexible communication options and functions that improve system operations, customer service and safety for utility operators.

"The G480 is a new gas metering platform built on a proven ultrasonic design that's been in use for 30 years in Europe. It provides more information, automated safety features and business benefits not previously available," said Steven Schamber, Program Director for Smart Gas at Landis+Gyr. "The solid- state platform offers edge computing capabilities and is designed to use a choice of communication platforms."

Soon to be available with either omni-carrier cellular communications, as well as Landis+Gyr's Gridstream® Connect RF mesh network communications, the G480 is accessible to any utility, regardless of the utility's existing communication networks. The meter's digital design allows it to act as both a meter and a sensor and includes a motor-driven stem valve. Advanced features that improve energy management, operations, and safety, include:

  • Autonomous and remote shutoff capabilities, with alarms for tamper, high flow, temperature, and pressure situations.
  • Reduced weight and size - half that of a diaphragm meter - for easier installation and efficient warehouse storage.
  • Assured accuracy in any meter orientation and accurate billing for settlement for customers moving in and out of service locations.
  • Rapid leak and theft detection, along with improved capacity planning.

The G480 cellular meter will be commercially available at the end of 2023, while the Gridstream Connect version is scheduled for next year. Visit Landis+Gyr in booth 1215 at the AGA Operations Conference to learn more.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided more than 9 million tons of CO2 in FY 2021, Landis+Gyr manages energy better - since 1896. With sales of USD 1.5 billion in FY 2021, Landis+Gyr employs around 7,500 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

Media Contacts

Landis+Gyr

Dan Jacobson | Regional Contact North America

Senior Marketing Communications Manager

Dan.Jacobson@landisgyr.com

320-307-7486

Attachments

Disclaimer

Landis&Gyr Group AG published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 14:06:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG
10:07aLandis+gyr : Will Showcase New Ultrasonic Meter at the 2023 American Gas Association Opera..
PU
04/13Landis+Gyr to Supply Advanced Water Metering Technology in Edmonton, Canada
MT
04/12Landis+Gyr Will Provide Advanced Metering Technology for Epcor Water Meters in City of ..
CI
03/01Landis+Gyr Wins Contract to Expand Advanced Metering Infrastructure for US-based WEC En..
MT
03/01Landis+gyr : EN – March 1, 2023 – Landis+Gyr Signs Contract with WEC Energy Gr..
PU
03/01Landis+Gyr Signs Contract with WEC Energy Group to Expand Existing AMI Program for Gas ..
EQ
02/06Landis+gyr : Showcasing Technologies Leading the Clean Energy Transition at DISTRIBUTECH 2..
PU
01/31Transcript : Landis+Gyr Group AG - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
01/31Landis+Gyr Unit Wins Metering Software Modernization Contract From US Utility
MT
01/31Landis+Gyr Lifts FY25 Revenue Guidance On Strong Order Backlog, Affirms FY23 Targets
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 637 M - -
Net income 2023 208 M - -
Net Debt 2023 55,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,2x
Yield 2023 2,72%
Capitalization 2 384 M 2 384 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
EV / Sales 2024 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 6 800
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Landis+Gyr Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 82,65 $
Average target price 77,05 $
Spread / Average Target -6,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Werner Lieberherr Chief Executive Officer
Elodie Cingari Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Andreas Vicente Umbach Executive Chairman
Eric A. Elzvik Lead Independent Director
Andreas Stanley Spreiter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG12.80%2 384
KEYENCE CORPORATION18.83%108 861
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE20.73%97 384
EATON CORPORATION PLC6.48%66 599
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-13.33%47 575
WEG S.A.6.78%34 460
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer