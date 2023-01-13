Advanced search
01:23aLandis+Gyr Unit Books Grid Sensor Order From National Grid In US
MT
01:04aLandis+Gyr to Deploy Revelo Grid Sensors for National Grid in Massachusetts
EQ
01/09Landis+Gyr Becomes Member of Nonprofit Against 'Patent Trolls'
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Landis+Gyr to Deploy Revelo Grid Sensors for National Grid in Massachusetts

01/13/2023 | 01:04am EST
Landis+Gyr Group AG / Key word(s): Contract
Landis+Gyr to Deploy Revelo Grid Sensors for National Grid in Massachusetts

13-Jan-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Following regulatory approval, National Grid will deploy 1.4 million Revelo® grid sensors provided by Landis+Gyr across its Massachusetts service areas as part of an extensive project to support clean energy integration, customer engagement and reliability.

Cham, Switzerland – January 13, 2023 – Landis+Gyr Technology Inc., a subsidiary of Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND) is now in a binding commitment with National Grid to deliver a total of 1.4 million grid sensors for a next generation advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) project in Massachusetts following the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities’ (MDPU) order to National Grid to modernize its electric distribution system and to install such an AMI network across its Massachusetts service area. Upon the issuance of such regulatory order, National Grid has now begun work with Landis+Gyr Technology Inc. on such installation.

The AMI project begins this year and is expected to be completed in 2027. National Grid will install Landis+Gyr’s Revelo® meter, which enables the streaming of high-resolution waveform data to monitor energy flow in real-time, as opposed to simply reporting historical energy use in time intervals.

Landis+Gyr’s Gridstream® Connect platform will provide a Wi-SUN certified network, allowing for use of third-party network devices and providing edge intelligence at meters and devices, enhanced access to energy usage information and grid analytics. National Grid plans to utilize interoperable network components that work seamlessly with the Gridstream Connect system to extend options for network routing infrastructure.

The next generation of smart grid technology provides more useful data for both utilities and energy consumers in real time. By enabling simultaneous, sub-second monitoring of the energy delivered and used throughout the system, Revelo provides consumers and energy providers with the ability to act on changes in energy availability and cost.

Revelo’s unique waveform sampling makes it a highly accurate grid sensor that supports software applications for decision making at the grid edge, along with better integration of residential solar and EV charging installations.

“New metering and sensing technologies like Revelo create opportunities for automation of critical functions that didn’t exist before,” said Chuck Yechout, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Landis+Gyr. “This provides utilities and their customers with increased connectivity, processing power and situational awareness to cost-effectively manage the clean energy transition.”

About Landis+Gyr
Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided more than 9 million tons of CO2 in FY 2021, Landis+Gyr manages energy better – since 1896. With sales of USD 1.5 billion in FY 2021, Landis+Gyr employs around 6,800 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

Contact Media 
Melissa van Anraad 
Head of PR
Phone +41 41 935 6398 
Melissa.vanAnraad@landisgyr.com

Eva Borowski 
SVP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications 
Phone +41 41 935 6396 
Eva.Borowski@landisgyr.com

Contact Investors 
Christian Waelti 
Head of Investor Relations 
Phone +41 41 935 6331 
Christian.Waelti@landisgyr.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Landis+Gyr Group AG
Alte Steinhauserstrasse 18
6330 Cham
Switzerland
E-mail: ir@landisgyr.com
Internet: www.landisgyr.com
ISIN: CH0371153492
Valor: 37115349
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1534219

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1534219  13-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1534219&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
