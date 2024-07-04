Cham, Switzerland - July 4, 2024 - Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND), a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions, welcomes Spectrum Entrepreneurial Ownership (SEO) as a new anchor shareholder. SEO has informed the Company that it has acquired a 5% stake from KIRKBI, becoming the second largest shareholder of Landis+Gyr.

Landis+Gyr intends to propose to its shareholders in a virtual Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to elect Fabian Rauch, SEO's Co-Founder and Managing Partner, as a new member of the Board of Directors of Landis+Gyr Group AG. Peter Bason, KIRKBI's representative on the Board of Directors of Landis+Gyr Group AG, has informed the Company that he intends to resign from the Board with effect of mentioned EGM.

Andreas Umbach, Chair of the Board of Directors of Landis+Gyr Group AG, commented: "Firstly, we would like to thank KIRKBI for their long-term engagement as anchor shareholder. We are delighted to welcome Spectrum Entrepreneurial Ownership as successor and appreciate the valuable exchange with the SEO team. Together, we are excited to continue to drive our strategic transformation for profitable growth and our mission to manage energy better."

Fabian Rauch, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Spectrum Entrepreneurial Ownership, added: "Landis+Gyr is a company with a lot of potential for development and value creation in an attractive and growing market. We have great confidence in the management team and look forward to accompanying the company on its journey."