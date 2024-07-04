Landis+Gyr : welcomes Spectrum Entrepreneurial Ownership as Anchor Shareholder
Cham, Switzerland - July 4, 2024 - Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND), a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions, welcomes Spectrum Entrepreneurial Ownership (SEO) as a new anchor shareholder. SEO has informed the Company that it has acquired a 5% stake from KIRKBI, becoming the second largest shareholder of Landis+Gyr.
Landis+Gyr intends to propose to its shareholders in a virtual Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to elect Fabian Rauch, SEO's Co-Founder and Managing Partner, as a new member of the Board of Directors of Landis+Gyr Group AG. Peter Bason, KIRKBI's representative on the Board of Directors of Landis+Gyr Group AG, has informed the Company that he intends to resign from the Board with effect of mentioned EGM.
Andreas Umbach, Chair of the Board of Directors of Landis+Gyr Group AG, commented: "Firstly, we would like to thank KIRKBI for their long-term engagement as anchor shareholder. We are delighted to welcome Spectrum Entrepreneurial Ownership as successor and appreciate the valuable exchange with the SEO team. Together, we are excited to continue to drive our strategic transformation for profitable growth and our mission to manage energy better."
Fabian Rauch, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Spectrum Entrepreneurial Ownership, added: "Landis+Gyr is a company with a lot of potential for development and value creation in an attractive and growing market. We have great confidence in the management team and look forward to accompanying the company on its journey."
About Landis+Gyr
Landis+Gyris a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyseenergy utilizationto generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided around9million tons of CO₂in FY 2023, Landis+Gyrmanages energy better - since 1896. With sales of USD 2.0billionin FY 2023, Landis+Gyremploys around 6,900talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.
About Spectrum Entrepreneurial Ownership
Spectrum Entrepreneurial Ownership (SEO) manages a concentrated portfolio of large minority investments in listed European companies, with a focus on the DACH region. As a long-term and engaged anchor shareholder, SEO strives to unleash its portfolio companies' full value potential. The SEO team has many years of experience in implementing this strategy, which often comprises representation on the board of directors. The fund's stable capital base stems from family offices, endowments, pension funds and other long-term institutional investors. www.spectrum-eo.com
