  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Landmark Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LARK   US51504L1070

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC.

(LARK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:08:17 2023-04-21 pm EDT
20.70 USD   -0.96%
02:32pLandmark Bancorp : Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Earnings - Form 8-K
PU
02:30pLandmark Bancorp, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Earnings
AQ
02:29pLandmark Bancorp Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
News 
Summary

Landmark Bancorp : Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Earnings - Form 8-K

04/24/2023 | 02:32pm EDT
Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Earnings

(Manhattan, KS, April 24, 2023) Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: LARK) announced that it will release earnings for the first quarter of 2023 after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 10:00 am (CT). Investors may listen to the Company's earnings call via telephone by dialing (833) 470-1428 and using access code 507849. Investors are encouraged to call the dial-in number at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

A replay of the earnings call will be available through June 2, 2023, by dialing (866) 813-9403 and using access code 453843.

About Landmark

Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "LARK." Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 31 locations in 24 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, Kincaid, LaCrosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park (2), Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit www.banklandmark.com for more information.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Landmark Bancorp Inc. published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 18:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
