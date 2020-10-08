Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Landmark Bancorp, Inc.    LARK

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC.

(LARK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Landmark Bancorp : Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 12:10pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Contacts:

Michael E. Scheopner

President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark A. Herpich

Chief Financial Officer

(785) 565-2000

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 8, 2020

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

(Manhattan, KS, October 8, 2020) Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: LARK) announced that it will release earnings for the third quarter of 2020 after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:00 am (CT). Investors may listen to the Company's earnings call via telephone by dialing (877) 510-0473. Investors are encouraged to call the dial-in number at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

A replay of the earnings call will be available through November 28, 2020, by dialing (877) 344-7529 and using conference number 10148845.

About Landmark

Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "LARK." Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 30 locations in 24 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, Kincaid, LaCrosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit www.banklandmark.com for more information.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Landmark Bancorp Inc. published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 16:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LANDMARK BANCORP, INC.
12:10pLANDMARK BANCORP : Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Earni..
PU
11:26aLANDMARK BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
08/07LANDMARK BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
07/29LANDMARK BANCORP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29LANDMARK BANCORP : Announces Record Earnings for the Second Quarter of 2020
PU
07/29LANDMARK BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Even..
AQ
07/13LANDMARK BANCORP : Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2020 Earn..
PU
07/13LANDMARK BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
07/02LANDMARK BANCORP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/02LANDMARK BANCORP : Joins the Russell 2000® Index and Russell 3000® Index
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 44,8 M - -
Net income 2019 10,7 M - -
Net Debt 2019 26,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 10,8x
Yield 2019 3,03%
Capitalization 102 M 102 M -
EV / Sales 2018 3,24x
EV / Sales 2019 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 283
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart LANDMARK BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michael E. Scheopner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick L. Alexander Chairman
Mark A. Herpich Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
Richard A. Ball Independent Director
Jim W. Lewis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANDMARK BANCORP, INC.-11.82%102
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.68%303 937
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-32.83%240 478
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.36%211 144
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-25.56%164 106
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-4.20%131 490
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group