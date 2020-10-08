Landmark Bancorp : Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

PRESS RELEASE

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

(Manhattan, KS, October 8, 2020) Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: LARK) announced that it will release earnings for the third quarter of 2020 after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:00 am (CT). Investors may listen to the Company's earnings call via telephone by dialing (877) 510-0473. Investors are encouraged to call the dial-in number at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

A replay of the earnings call will be available through November 28, 2020, by dialing (877) 344-7529 and using conference number 10148845.

