Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Landmark Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LARK   US51504L1070

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC.

(LARK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Landmark Bancorp : Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

10/07/2021 | 04:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Contacts:

Michael E. Scheopner

President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark A. Herpich

Chief Financial Officer

(785) 565-2000

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 7, 2021

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

(Manhattan, KS, October 7, 2021) Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: LARK) announced that it will release earnings for the third quarter of 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 10:00 am (CT). Investors may listen to the Company's earnings call via telephone by dialing (844) 200-6205 and using access code 354661. Investors are encouraged to call the dial-in number at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

A replay of the earnings call will be available through November 24, 2021, by dialing (866) 813-9403 and using access code 998942.

About Landmark

Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "LARK." Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 30 locations in 24 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, Kincaid, LaCrosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit www.banklandmark.com for more information.

Disclaimer

Landmark Bancorp Inc. published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 20:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LANDMARK BANCORP, INC.
04:07pLANDMARK BANCORP : Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Earnings
PU
03:23pLANDMARK BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
09/20LANDMARK BANCORP, INC.(NASDAQGM : LARK) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
08/12LANDMARK BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
08/12Tranche Update on Landmark Bancorp, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 13, 2..
CI
08/10LANDMARK BANCORP : Kristen Martinek Joins Landmark Commercial Banking Team
PU
07/27LANDMARK BANCORP : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/27LANDMARK BANCORP : Announces Second Quarter Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.04 Declares C..
PU
07/27LANDMARK BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financ..
AQ
07/27Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Approves Cash Dividend, Payable on August 25, 2021
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 60,5 M - -
Net income 2020 19,5 M - -
Net cash 2020 63,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 5,57x
Yield 2020 3,33%
Capitalization 132 M 132 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,16x
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 282
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart LANDMARK BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael E. Scheopner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. Herpich Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
Patrick L. Alexander Chairman
Richard A. Ball Independent Director
Jim W. Lewis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LANDMARK BANCORP, INC.21.23%132
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.73%505 058
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION45.96%372 275
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%242 513
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY58.62%196 574
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.79%195 626