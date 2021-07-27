Landmark Bancorp : Announces Second Quarter Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.04 Declares Cash Dividend of $0.20 per Share 07/27/2021 | 05:33pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contacts: July 27, 2021 Michael E. Scheopner President and Chief Executive Officer Mark A. Herpich Chief Financial Officer (785) 565-2000 Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.04 Declares Cash Dividend of $0.20 per Share (Manhattan, KS, July 27, 2021) - Landmark Bancorp, Inc. ("Landmark"; Nasdaq: LARK) reported diluted earnings per share of $1.04 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year and $1.13 per share in the first quarter of 2021. Net earnings for the second quarter of 2021 amounted to $5.0 million, compared to $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $5.4 million in the prior quarter. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the return on average assets was 1.59%, the return on average equity was 15.40%, and the efficiency ratio was 58.9%. For the first six months of 2021, diluted earnings per share totaled $2.17 compared to $1.77 during the same period of 2020 while net earnings increased 22.3% to $10.3 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the return on average assets was 1.68% and the return on average equity was 16.22%. Michael E. Scheopner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark, said, "Our Company reported strong earnings during the second quarter of 2021, driven mainly by increased net interest income, lower credit costs, continued solid mortgage banking activities and good expense control. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, our net interest income grew 10.7% primarily due to increased interest income on loans and lower deposit costs. While fees from mortgage banking activities declined this quarter as a result of slightly higher mortgage rates and lower housing inventories, we continued to see solid loan origination activity in our markets. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross loans grew by $10.6 million, or 6.9% annualized, this quarter due mainly to growth in commercial real estate and residential real estate loans. PPP loans declined by $56.1 million this quarter mostly due to loan forgiveness by the Small Business Administration (SBA). Total deposits increased $6.5 million this quarter and have increased 14.1% since June 30, 2020. Lower total gross loans coupled with growth in deposits resulted in increases to cash and investment securities." Mr. Scheopner continued, "Credit quality remained strong this quarter as the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $108,000 compared to net loan charge-offs of $4,000 in the prior quarter and $132,000 in the same quarter last year. The allowance for loan losses totaled $9.2 million at June 30, 2021, and there was no provision for loan losses this quarter as a result of an improving economy. The allowance for loan losses was 1.47% of period end loans, excluding PPP loans for which no loan loss reserve has been provided. Loan modifications related to COVID-19 made last year to support our customers have mostly been returned to their original contractual terms. Our capital position remains strong with total equity to assets of 10.58%. We believe Landmark's risk management practices, liquidity and capital strength continue to position us well to meet the financial needs of families and businesses in our markets." Landmark's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share, to be paid August 25, 2021, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 11, 2021. Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results at 10:00 a.m. (Central time) on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Investors may participate via telephone by dialing (877) 510-0473. A replay of the call will be available through August 28, 2021, by dialing (877) 344-7529 and using conference number 10158612. SUMMARY OF SECOND QUARTER RESULTS Net Interest Income Net interest income amounted to $10.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $9.0 million in the same period last year and $9.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase of $965,000, or 10.7%, from the second quarter of 2020 was primarily the result of an increase in interest on loans and stable deposit costs. During the second quarter of 2021, interest income on loans increased $1.1 million compared to the same period last year. This increase in loan interest income was mainly due to higher interest and fees earned on PPP loans, but also due to higher average loan balances, which increased $35.7 million, or 5.3%, compared to the same period last year. Interest and fees recognized on PPP loans in the second quarter of 2021 totaled $2.2 million compared to $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, and $665,000 in the same period last year. On a tax-equivalent basis, the net interest margin totaled 3.54% in the second quarter 2021, compared to 3.51% in the prior quarter and 3.72% in the second quarter 2020. Non-Interest Income Total non-interest income was $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 21.5%, compared to the same period last year and a decrease $1.3 million, or 18.6%, from the previous quarter. The decrease in non-interest income during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year was primarily due to a decrease of $2.0 million in gains on sales of mortgage loans as originations of one-to-four family residential loans declined. Decreased loan originations mainly resulted from higher mortgage interest rates during the second quarter of 2021, which reduced refinancing activity and decreased housing inventory. The first quarter of 2021 included gains of $1.1 million on the sale of higher-coupon municipal investment securities while the second quarter of 2021 only included gains of $33,000 on the sale of low balance mortgage-backed investment securities. Non-Interest Expense Non-interest expense totaled $9.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $9.1 million in the same period last year and $9.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. Non-interest expense increased $74,000, or 0.8%, from the second quarter of 2020 and $117,000, or 1.3%, from the prior quarter. The increase in non-interest expense in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of last year was primarily due to an increase of $141,000 in other non-interest expense mostly related to costs associated with processing PPP loan forgiveness applications. The increase in non-interest expense from the first quarter of 2021 was related to increases in compensation and benefits, occupancy and equipment and professional fees. Income Tax Expense Landmark recorded income tax expense of $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2020. The effective tax rate decreased from 21.2% in the second quarter of 2020 to 20.5% in the second quarter of 2021, and 20.4% in the first quarter of 2021. Balance Sheet Highlights During the second quarter of 2021, total assets increased $1.6 million, or 0.5% annualized, from March 31, 2021 to $1.3 billion. Compared to March 31, 2021, total gross loans decreased $45.5 million to $685.2 million primarily due to a decline of $56.1 million in PPP loans. The average balance of PPP loans totaled $97.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $111.0 million in the prior quarter and $102.8 million in the second quarter last year. Excluding these loans, gross loans increased $10.6 million, or 6.9% annualized, during the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to a $9.3 million increase in commercial real estate loans and growth of $2.8 million in one-to-four family residential real estate loans. Compared to March 31, 2021, investment securities increased $23.0 million to $343.9 million as of June 30, 2021, while deposits increased $6.5 million, or 2.4% annualized, to $1.1 billion. The combination of deposit growth and a decline in PPP loans resulted in increases to both investment securities and cash and cash equivalents. Stockholders' equity increased to $132.4 million (book value of $27.83 per share) as of June 30, 2021, from $128.3 million (book value of $26.97 per share) as of March 31, 2021. The ratio of equity to total assets increased to 10.58% on June 30, 2021, from 10.27% at March 31, 2021 while the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets (a non-GAAP financial measure) increased from 8.98% to 9.30% between the same dates. The allowance for loan losses totaled $9.2 million, or 1.47% of total gross loans (excluding PPP loans) on June 30, 2021, compared to $9.3 million, or 1.51% of total gross loans (excluding PPP loans) on March 31, 2021. No allowance for loan losses has been allocated to PPP loans because they are guaranteed by the SBA. Between March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2021, non- performing loans increased $2.3 million to $13.3 million, or 1.94% of total loans, on June 30, 2021, while loans 30-89 days delinquent loans decreased $3.1 million to $1.9 million, or 0.27% of gross loans, as of June 30, 2021. Net loan charge-offs totaled $108,000 in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $132,000 during the same quarter last year and $4,000 during the first quarter of 2021. Loan Modifications and Forbearance Plans As of June 30, 2021, the Company had 1 COVID-related loan modification with an outstanding loan balance of $3.8 million that had not yet returned to contractual terms, as compared to 4 loan modifications with a total outstanding balance of $6.8 million on March 31, 2021. This loan modification was related to a commercial real estate loan that was also on non-accrual status as of June 30, 2021. The Company also had one other small residential mortgage loan on a short-term forbearance plan as of June 30, 2021. About Landmark Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "LARK." Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 30 locations in 24 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, Kincaid, LaCrosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit www.banklandmark.com for more information. Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of Landmark. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should" or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Landmark undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on the economic environment, our customers and operations, as well as changes to federal, state or local government laws, regulations or orders in connection with the pandemic; (ii) the strength of the local, national and international economy; (iii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning banking, securities, consumer protection, insurance, monetary, trade and tax matters; (iv) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of our assets; (v) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vi) timely development and acceptance of new products and services; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) our risk management framework; (ix) interruptions in information technology and telecommunications systems and third-party services; (x) changes and uncertainty in benchmark interest rates, including the elimination of LIBOR and the development of a substitute; (xi) the effects of severe weather, natural disasters, widespread disease or pandemics, or other external events; (xii) the loss of key executives or employees; (xiii) changes in consumer spending; (xiv) integration of acquired businesses; (xv) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation; (xvi) changes in accounting policies and practices, such as the implementation of the current expected credit losses accounting standard; (xvii) the economic impact of armed conflict or terrorist acts involving the United States; (xviii) the ability to manage credit risk, forecast loan losses and maintain an adequate allowance for loan losses; (xix) declines in the value of our investment portfolio; (xx) the ability to raise additional capital; (xxi) cyber-attacks; (xxii) declines in real estate values; (xxiii) the effects of fraud on the part of our employees, customers, vendors or counterparties; and (xxiv) any other risks described in the "Risk Factors" sections of reports filed by Landmark with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning Landmark and its business, including additional risk factors that could materially affect Landmark's financial results, is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Asse ts Cash and cash equivalents $ 131,018 $ 109,151 $ 84,818 $ 15,820 $ 18,187 Investment securities: U.S. treasury securities 36,646 20,359 2,037 2,047 2,055 U.S. federal agency obligations 22,852 18,861 18,924 18,988 2,170 Municipal obligations, tax exempt 140,526 143,105 142,676 141,877 142,786 Municipal obligations, taxable 38,779 41,138 49,535 48,379 48,839 Agency mortgage-backed securities 99,936 91,987 78,638 83,565 109,253 Certificates of deposit 5,205 5,455 5,460 4,674 1,722 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 343,944 320,905 297,270 299,530 306,825 Bank stocks, at cost 3,220 4,062 4,473 4,459 3,346 Loans: One-to-four family residential real estate 162,606 159,798 157,984 162,344 154,430 Construction and land 27,092 26,591 26,106 28,094 29,438 Commercial real estate 189,093 179,781 172,307 154,804 144,249 Commercial 127,672 126,998 134,047 137,286 117,389 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) 61,236 117,297 100,084 130,977 130,137 Agriculture 89,667 92,486 96,532 99,430 98,259 Municipal 2,178 2,183 2,332 2,389 2,488 Consumer 25,676 25,557 24,122 23,988 24,464 Total gross loans 685,220 730,691 713,514 739,312 700,854 Net deferred loan (fees) costs and loans in process (2,361) (3,611) (1,957) (2,796) (3,481) Allowance for loan losses (9,163) (9,271) (8,775) (8,366) (7,747) Loans, net 673,696 717,809 702,782 728,150 689,626 Loans held for sale 10,952 13,995 15,533 18,253 20,473 Bank owned life insurance 31,722 25,568 25,420 25,269 25,117 Premises and equipment, net 20,137 20,320 20,493 20,617 20,844 Goodwill 17,532 17,532 17,532 17,532 17,532 Other intangible assets, net 132 168 206 246 291 Mortgage servicing rights 4,143 3,966 3,726 3,332 2,806 Real estate owned, net 1,385 1,474 1,774 1,488 314 Other assets 12,545 13,925 14,000 14,246 13,576 Total assets $ 1,250,426 $ 1,248,875 $ 1,188,027 $ 1,148,942 $ 1,118,937 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand 307,125 314,616 264,878 272,864 277,574 Money market and checking 504,025 490,634 491,275 437,056 431,805 Savings 150,874 142,507 126,124 120,424 116,348 Certificates of deposit 115,739 123,489 133,750 127,598 118,477 Total deposits 1,077,763 1,071,246 1,016,027 957,942 944,204 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings - - - 20,069 8,000 Subordinated debentures 21,651 21,651 21,651 21,651 21,651 Other borrowings 4,534 4,165 6,371 8,400 10,192 Accrued interest and other liabilities 14,122 23,532 17,306 19,010 17,610 Total liabilities 1,118,070 1,120,594 1,061,355 1,027,072 1,001,657 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 48 48 48 46 46 Additional paid-in capital 72,413 72,336 72,230 69,303 69,224 Retained earnings 53,391 49,363 44,947 45,462 40,938 Treasury stock, at cost - - - (2,349) (2,349) Accumulated other comprehensive income 6,504 6,534 9,447 9,408 9,421 Total stockholders' equity 132,356 128,281 126,672 121,870 117,280 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,250,426 $ 1,248,875 $ 1,188,027 $ 1,148,942 $ 1,118,937 LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended, Six months ended, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income: Loans $ 8,840 $ 8,404 $ 7,766 $ 17,244 $ 14,892 Investment securities: Taxable 763 811 1,046 1,574 2,390 Tax-exempt 759 778 829 1,537 1,677 Total interest income 10,362 9,993 9,641 20,355 18,959 Interest expense: Deposits 261 281 461 542 1,444 Borrowed funds 121 121 165 242 398 Total interest expense 382 402 626 784 1,842 Net interest income 9,980 9,591 9,015 19,571 17,117 Provision for loan losses - 500 400 500 1,600 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,980 9,091 8,615 19,071 15,517 Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 2,153 2,033 1,754 4,186 3,716 Gains on sales of loans, net 2,864 3,140 4,824 6,004 6,017 Bank owned life insurance 153 148 154 301 308 Gains on sales of investment securities, net 33 1,075 - 1,108 1,770 Other 270 329 240 599 514 Total non-interest income 5,473 6,725 6,972 12,198 12,325 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 5,023 4,941 5,253 9,964 9,835 Occupancy and equipment 1,105 1,062 1,063 2,167 2,142 Data processing 492 501 439 993 864 Amortization of mortgage servicing rights and other intangibles 412 437 424 849 701 Professional fees 431 392 351 823 714 Other 1,727 1,740 1,586 3,467 2,967 Total non-interest expense 9,190 9,073 9,116 18,263 17,223 Earnings before income taxes 6,263 6,743 6,471 13,006 10,619 Income tax expense 1,283 1,376 1,371 2,659 2,156 Net earnings $ 4,980 $ 5,367 $ 5,100 $ 10,347 $ 8,463 Net earnings per share (1) Basic $ 1.05 $ 1.13 $ 1.08 $ 2.18 $ 1.78 Diluted 1.04 1.13 1.08 2.17 1.77 Dividends per share (1) 0.20 0.20 0.19 0.40 0.38 Shares outstanding at end of period (1) 4,756,604 4,756,604 4,718,320 4,756,604 4,718,320 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic (1) 4,752,864 4,752,864 4,720,800 4,752,864 4,764,686 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (1) 4,759,498 4,759,498 4,740,029 4,759,498 4,783,861 Tax equivalent net interest income $ 10,185 $ 9,778 $ 9,237 $ 19,986 $ 17,561 Share and per share values at or for the periods ended June 30, 2020 have been adjusted to give ef fect to the 5% stock dividend paid during December 2020. Attachments Original document

Permalink

