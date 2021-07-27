Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Landmark Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LARK   US51504L1070

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC.

(LARK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Landmark Bancorp : Announces Second Quarter Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.04 Declares Cash Dividend of $0.20 per Share

07/27/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contacts:

July 27, 2021

Michael E. Scheopner

President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark A. Herpich

Chief Financial Officer

(785) 565-2000

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.04

Declares Cash Dividend of $0.20 per Share

(Manhattan, KS, July 27, 2021) - Landmark Bancorp, Inc. ("Landmark"; Nasdaq: LARK) reported diluted earnings per share of $1.04 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year and $1.13 per share in the first quarter of 2021. Net earnings for the second quarter of 2021 amounted to $5.0 million, compared to $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $5.4 million in the prior quarter. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the return on average assets was 1.59%, the return on average equity was 15.40%, and the efficiency ratio was 58.9%.

For the first six months of 2021, diluted earnings per share totaled $2.17 compared to $1.77 during the same period of 2020 while net earnings increased 22.3% to $10.3 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the return on average assets was 1.68% and the return on average equity was 16.22%.

Michael E. Scheopner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark, said, "Our Company reported strong earnings during the second quarter of 2021, driven mainly by increased net interest income, lower credit costs, continued solid mortgage banking activities and good expense control. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, our net interest income grew 10.7% primarily due to increased interest income on loans and lower deposit costs. While fees from mortgage banking activities declined this quarter as a result of slightly higher mortgage rates and lower housing inventories, we continued to see solid loan origination activity in our markets. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross loans grew by $10.6 million, or 6.9% annualized, this quarter due mainly to growth in commercial real estate and residential real estate loans. PPP loans declined by $56.1 million this quarter mostly due to loan forgiveness by the Small Business Administration (SBA). Total deposits increased $6.5 million this quarter and have increased 14.1% since June 30, 2020. Lower total gross loans coupled with growth in deposits resulted in increases to cash and investment securities."

Mr. Scheopner continued, "Credit quality remained strong this quarter as the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $108,000 compared to net loan charge-offs of $4,000 in the prior quarter and $132,000 in the same quarter last year. The allowance for loan losses totaled $9.2 million at June 30, 2021, and there was no provision for loan losses this quarter as a result of an improving economy. The allowance for loan losses was 1.47% of period end loans, excluding PPP loans for which no loan loss reserve has been provided. Loan modifications related to COVID-19 made last year to support our customers have mostly been returned to their original contractual terms. Our capital position remains strong with total equity to assets of 10.58%. We believe Landmark's risk management practices, liquidity and capital strength continue to position us well to meet the financial needs of families and businesses in our markets."

Landmark's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share, to be paid August 25, 2021, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 11, 2021. Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results at 10:00 a.m. (Central time) on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Investors may participate via telephone by dialing (877) 510-0473. A replay of the call will be available through August 28, 2021, by dialing (877) 344-7529 and using conference number 10158612.

SUMMARY OF SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income amounted to $10.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $9.0 million in the same period last year and $9.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase of $965,000, or 10.7%, from the second quarter of 2020 was primarily the result of an increase in interest on loans and stable deposit costs. During the second quarter of 2021, interest income on loans increased $1.1 million compared to the same period last year. This increase in loan interest income was mainly due to higher interest and fees earned on PPP loans, but also due to higher average loan balances, which increased $35.7 million, or 5.3%, compared to the same period last year. Interest and fees recognized on PPP loans in the second quarter of 2021 totaled $2.2 million compared to $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, and $665,000 in the same period last year. On a tax-equivalent basis, the net interest margin totaled 3.54% in the second quarter 2021, compared to 3.51% in the prior quarter and 3.72% in the second quarter 2020.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 21.5%, compared to the same period last year and a decrease $1.3 million, or 18.6%, from the previous quarter. The decrease in non-interest income during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year was primarily due to a decrease of $2.0 million in gains on sales of mortgage loans as originations of one-to-four family residential loans declined. Decreased loan originations mainly resulted from higher mortgage interest rates during the second quarter of 2021, which reduced refinancing activity and decreased housing inventory. The first quarter of 2021 included gains of $1.1 million on the sale of higher-coupon municipal investment securities while the second quarter of 2021 only included gains of $33,000 on the sale of low balance mortgage-backed investment securities.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense totaled $9.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $9.1 million in the same period last year and $9.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. Non-interest expense increased $74,000, or 0.8%, from the second quarter of 2020 and $117,000, or 1.3%, from the prior quarter. The increase in non-interest expense in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of last year was primarily due to an increase of $141,000 in other non-interest expense mostly related to costs associated with processing PPP loan forgiveness applications. The increase in non-interest expense from the first quarter of 2021 was related to increases in compensation and benefits, occupancy and equipment and professional fees.

Income Tax Expense

Landmark recorded income tax expense of $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2020. The effective tax rate decreased from 21.2% in the second quarter of 2020 to 20.5% in the second quarter of 2021, and 20.4% in the first quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet Highlights

During the second quarter of 2021, total assets increased $1.6 million, or 0.5% annualized, from March 31, 2021 to $1.3 billion. Compared to March 31, 2021, total gross loans decreased $45.5 million to $685.2 million primarily due to a decline of $56.1 million in PPP loans. The average balance of PPP loans totaled $97.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $111.0 million in the prior quarter and $102.8 million in the second quarter last year. Excluding these loans, gross loans increased $10.6 million, or 6.9% annualized, during the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to a $9.3 million increase in commercial real estate loans and growth of $2.8 million in one-to-four family residential real estate loans. Compared to March 31, 2021, investment securities increased $23.0 million to $343.9 million as of June 30, 2021, while deposits increased $6.5 million, or 2.4% annualized, to $1.1 billion. The combination of deposit growth and a decline in PPP loans resulted in increases to both investment securities and cash and cash equivalents.

Stockholders' equity increased to $132.4 million (book value of $27.83 per share) as of June 30, 2021, from $128.3 million (book value of $26.97 per share) as of March 31, 2021. The ratio of equity to total assets increased to 10.58% on June 30, 2021, from 10.27% at March 31, 2021 while the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets (a non-GAAP financial measure) increased from 8.98% to 9.30% between the same dates.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $9.2 million, or 1.47% of total gross loans (excluding PPP loans) on June 30, 2021, compared to $9.3 million, or 1.51% of total gross loans (excluding PPP loans) on March 31, 2021. No allowance for loan losses has been allocated to PPP loans because they are guaranteed by the SBA. Between March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2021, non-

performing loans increased $2.3 million to $13.3 million, or 1.94% of total loans, on June 30, 2021, while loans 30-89 days delinquent loans decreased $3.1 million to $1.9 million, or 0.27% of gross loans, as of June 30, 2021. Net loan charge-offs totaled $108,000 in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $132,000 during the same quarter last year and $4,000 during the first quarter of 2021.

Loan Modifications and Forbearance Plans

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had 1 COVID-related loan modification with an outstanding loan balance of $3.8 million that had not yet returned to contractual terms, as compared to 4 loan modifications with a total outstanding balance of $6.8 million on March 31, 2021. This loan modification was related to a commercial real estate loan that was also on non-accrual status as of June 30, 2021. The Company also had one other small residential mortgage loan on a short-term forbearance plan as of June 30, 2021.

About Landmark

Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "LARK." Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 30 locations in 24 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, Kincaid, LaCrosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit www.banklandmark.com for more information.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of Landmark. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should" or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Landmark undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on the economic environment, our customers and operations, as well as changes to federal, state or local government laws, regulations or orders in connection with the pandemic; (ii) the strength of the local, national and international economy; (iii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning banking, securities, consumer protection, insurance, monetary, trade and tax matters; (iv) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of our assets; (v) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vi) timely development and acceptance of new products and services; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) our risk management framework; (ix) interruptions in information technology and telecommunications systems and third-party services; (x) changes and uncertainty in benchmark interest rates, including the elimination of LIBOR and the development of a substitute; (xi) the effects of severe weather, natural disasters, widespread disease or pandemics, or other external events; (xii) the loss of key executives or employees; (xiii) changes in consumer spending; (xiv) integration of acquired businesses; (xv) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation; (xvi) changes in accounting policies and practices, such as the implementation of the current expected credit losses accounting standard; (xvii) the economic impact of armed conflict or terrorist acts involving the United States; (xviii) the ability to manage credit risk, forecast loan losses and maintain an adequate allowance for loan losses; (xix) declines in the value of our investment portfolio; (xx) the ability to raise additional capital; (xxi) cyber-attacks; (xxii) declines in real estate values; (xxiii) the effects of fraud on the part of our employees, customers, vendors or counterparties; and (xxiv) any other risks described in the "Risk Factors" sections of reports filed by Landmark with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning Landmark and its business, including additional risk factors that could materially affect Landmark's financial results, is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, September 30,

June 30,

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

Asse ts

Cash and cash equivalents

$

131,018

$

109,151

$

84,818

$

15,820

$

18,187

Investment securities:

U.S. treasury securities

36,646

20,359

2,037

2,047

2,055

U.S. federal agency obligations

22,852

18,861

18,924

18,988

2,170

Municipal obligations, tax exempt

140,526

143,105

142,676

141,877

142,786

Municipal obligations, taxable

38,779

41,138

49,535

48,379

48,839

Agency mortgage-backed securities

99,936

91,987

78,638

83,565

109,253

Certificates of deposit

5,205

5,455

5,460

4,674

1,722

Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value

343,944

320,905

297,270

299,530

306,825

Bank stocks, at cost

3,220

4,062

4,473

4,459

3,346

Loans:

One-to-four family residential real estate

162,606

159,798

157,984

162,344

154,430

Construction and land

27,092

26,591

26,106

28,094

29,438

Commercial real estate

189,093

179,781

172,307

154,804

144,249

Commercial

127,672

126,998

134,047

137,286

117,389

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

61,236

117,297

100,084

130,977

130,137

Agriculture

89,667

92,486

96,532

99,430

98,259

Municipal

2,178

2,183

2,332

2,389

2,488

Consumer

25,676

25,557

24,122

23,988

24,464

Total gross loans

685,220

730,691

713,514

739,312

700,854

Net deferred loan (fees) costs and loans in process

(2,361)

(3,611)

(1,957)

(2,796)

(3,481)

Allowance for loan losses

(9,163)

(9,271)

(8,775)

(8,366)

(7,747)

Loans, net

673,696

717,809

702,782

728,150

689,626

Loans held for sale

10,952

13,995

15,533

18,253

20,473

Bank owned life insurance

31,722

25,568

25,420

25,269

25,117

Premises and equipment, net

20,137

20,320

20,493

20,617

20,844

Goodwill

17,532

17,532

17,532

17,532

17,532

Other intangible assets, net

132

168

206

246

291

Mortgage servicing rights

4,143

3,966

3,726

3,332

2,806

Real estate owned, net

1,385

1,474

1,774

1,488

314

Other assets

12,545

13,925

14,000

14,246

13,576

Total assets

$

1,250,426

$

1,248,875

$

1,188,027

$

1,148,942

$

1,118,937

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Liabilities:

Deposits:

Non-interest-bearing demand

307,125

314,616

264,878

272,864

277,574

Money market and checking

504,025

490,634

491,275

437,056

431,805

Savings

150,874

142,507

126,124

120,424

116,348

Certificates of deposit

115,739

123,489

133,750

127,598

118,477

Total deposits

1,077,763

1,071,246

1,016,027

957,942

944,204

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

-

-

-

20,069

8,000

Subordinated debentures

21,651

21,651

21,651

21,651

21,651

Other borrowings

4,534

4,165

6,371

8,400

10,192

Accrued interest and other liabilities

14,122

23,532

17,306

19,010

17,610

Total liabilities

1,118,070

1,120,594

1,061,355

1,027,072

1,001,657

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock

48

48

48

46

46

Additional paid-in capital

72,413

72,336

72,230

69,303

69,224

Retained earnings

53,391

49,363

44,947

45,462

40,938

Treasury stock, at cost

-

-

-

(2,349)

(2,349)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

6,504

6,534

9,447

9,408

9,421

Total stockholders' equity

132,356

128,281

126,672

121,870

117,280

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,250,426

$

1,248,875

$

1,188,027

$

1,148,942

$

1,118,937

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended,

Six months ended,

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Interest income:

Loans

$

8,840

$

8,404

$

7,766

$

17,244

$

14,892

Investment securities:

Taxable

763

811

1,046

1,574

2,390

Tax-exempt

759

778

829

1,537

1,677

Total interest income

10,362

9,993

9,641

20,355

18,959

Interest expense:

Deposits

261

281

461

542

1,444

Borrowed funds

121

121

165

242

398

Total interest expense

382

402

626

784

1,842

Net interest income

9,980

9,591

9,015

19,571

17,117

Provision for loan losses

-

500

400

500

1,600

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

9,980

9,091

8,615

19,071

15,517

Non-interest income:

Fees and service charges

2,153

2,033

1,754

4,186

3,716

Gains on sales of loans, net

2,864

3,140

4,824

6,004

6,017

Bank owned life insurance

153

148

154

301

308

Gains on sales of investment securities, net

33

1,075

-

1,108

1,770

Other

270

329

240

599

514

Total non-interest income

5,473

6,725

6,972

12,198

12,325

Non-interest expense:

Compensation and benefits

5,023

4,941

5,253

9,964

9,835

Occupancy and equipment

1,105

1,062

1,063

2,167

2,142

Data processing

492

501

439

993

864

Amortization of mortgage servicing rights and other intangibles

412

437

424

849

701

Professional fees

431

392

351

823

714

Other

1,727

1,740

1,586

3,467

2,967

Total non-interest expense

9,190

9,073

9,116

18,263

17,223

Earnings before income taxes

6,263

6,743

6,471

13,006

10,619

Income tax expense

1,283

1,376

1,371

2,659

2,156

Net earnings

$

4,980

$

5,367

$

5,100

$

10,347

$

8,463

Net earnings per share (1)

Basic

$

1.05

$

1.13

$

1.08

$

2.18

$

1.78

Diluted

1.04

1.13

1.08

2.17

1.77

Dividends per share (1)

0.20

0.20

0.19

0.40

0.38

Shares outstanding at end of period (1)

4,756,604

4,756,604

4,718,320

4,756,604

4,718,320

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic (1)

4,752,864

4,752,864

4,720,800

4,752,864

4,764,686

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (1)

4,759,498

4,759,498

4,740,029

4,759,498

4,783,861

Tax equivalent net interest income

$

10,185

$

9,778

$

9,237

$

19,986

$

17,561

  1. Share and per share values at or for the periods ended June 30, 2020 have been adjusted to give ef fect to the 5% stock dividend paid during December 2020.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Landmark Bancorp Inc. published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 21:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LANDMARK BANCORP, INC.
05:48pLANDMARK BANCORP : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:33pLANDMARK BANCORP : Announces Second Quarter Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.04 ..
PU
05:12pLANDMARK BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Even..
AQ
07/15LANDMARK BANCORP : Jason Carter-Solomon Joins Landmark National Bank
PU
07/09LANDMARK BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
07/09LANDMARK BANCORP : Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Earn..
PU
06/25LANDMARK BANCORP : National Bank Listed as One of Forbes America's Best-In-State..
PU
06/25LANDMARK BANCORP, INC.(NASDAQGM : LARK) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Valu..
CI
06/25LANDMARK BANCORP, INC.(NASDAQGM : LARK) dropped from Russell 3000 Value Index
CI
06/25LANDMARK BANCORP, INC.(NASDAQGM : LARK) dropped from Russell 2500 Value Index
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 60,5 M - -
Net income 2020 19,5 M - -
Net cash 2020 63,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 5,57x
Yield 2020 3,33%
Capitalization 133 M 133 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,16x
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 282
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart LANDMARK BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael E. Scheopner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. Herpich Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
Patrick L. Alexander Chairman
Richard A. Ball Independent Director
Jim W. Lewis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LANDMARK BANCORP, INC.21.97%133
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.55%453 161
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.80%323 615
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.53%243 313
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.5.05%187 373
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY49.14%184 901