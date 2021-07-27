Landmark Bancorp : Announces Second Quarter Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.04 Declares Cash Dividend of $0.20 per Share
07/27/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
July 27, 2021
Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.04
Declares Cash Dividend of $0.20 per Share
(Manhattan, KS, July 27, 2021) - Landmark Bancorp, Inc. ("Landmark"; Nasdaq: LARK) reported diluted earnings per share of $1.04 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year and $1.13 per share in the first quarter of 2021. Net earnings for the second quarter of 2021 amounted to $5.0 million, compared to $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $5.4 million in the prior quarter. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the return on average assets was 1.59%, the return on average equity was 15.40%, and the efficiency ratio was 58.9%.
For the first six months of 2021, diluted earnings per share totaled $2.17 compared to $1.77 during the same period of 2020 while net earnings increased 22.3% to $10.3 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the return on average assets was 1.68% and the return on average equity was 16.22%.
Michael E. Scheopner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark, said, "Our Company reported strong earnings during the second quarter of 2021, driven mainly by increased net interest income, lower credit costs, continued solid mortgage banking activities and good expense control. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, our net interest income grew 10.7% primarily due to increased interest income on loans and lower deposit costs. While fees from mortgage banking activities declined this quarter as a result of slightly higher mortgage rates and lower housing inventories, we continued to see solid loan origination activity in our markets. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross loans grew by $10.6 million, or 6.9% annualized, this quarter due mainly to growth in commercial real estate and residential real estate loans. PPP loans declined by $56.1 million this quarter mostly due to loan forgiveness by the Small Business Administration (SBA). Total deposits increased $6.5 million this quarter and have increased 14.1% since June 30, 2020. Lower total gross loans coupled with growth in deposits resulted in increases to cash and investment securities."
Mr. Scheopner continued, "Credit quality remained strong this quarter as the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $108,000 compared to net loan charge-offs of $4,000 in the prior quarter and $132,000 in the same quarter last year. The allowance for loan losses totaled $9.2 million at June 30, 2021, and there was no provision for loan losses this quarter as a result of an improving economy. The allowance for loan losses was 1.47% of period end loans, excluding PPP loans for which no loan loss reserve has been provided. Loan modifications related to COVID-19 made last year to support our customers have mostly been returned to their original contractual terms. Our capital position remains strong with total equity to assets of 10.58%. We believe Landmark's risk management practices, liquidity and capital strength continue to position us well to meet the financial needs of families and businesses in our markets."
Landmark's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share, to be paid August 25, 2021, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 11, 2021. Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results at 10:00 a.m. (Central time) on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Investors may participate via telephone by dialing (877) 510-0473. A replay of the call will be available through August 28, 2021, by dialing (877) 344-7529 and using conference number 10158612.
SUMMARY OF SECOND QUARTER RESULTS
Net Interest Income
Net interest income amounted to $10.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $9.0 million in the same period last year and $9.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase of $965,000, or 10.7%, from the second quarter of 2020 was primarily the result of an increase in interest on loans and stable deposit costs. During the second quarter of 2021, interest income on loans increased $1.1 million compared to the same period last year. This increase in loan interest income was mainly due to higher interest and fees earned on PPP loans, but also due to higher average loan balances, which increased $35.7 million, or 5.3%, compared to the same period last year. Interest and fees recognized on PPP loans in the second quarter of 2021 totaled $2.2 million compared to $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, and $665,000 in the same period last year. On a tax-equivalent basis, the net interest margin totaled 3.54% in the second quarter 2021, compared to 3.51% in the prior quarter and 3.72% in the second quarter 2020.
Non-Interest Income
Total non-interest income was $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 21.5%, compared to the same period last year and a decrease $1.3 million, or 18.6%, from the previous quarter. The decrease in non-interest income during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year was primarily due to a decrease of $2.0 million in gains on sales of mortgage loans as originations of one-to-four family residential loans declined. Decreased loan originations mainly resulted from higher mortgage interest rates during the second quarter of 2021, which reduced refinancing activity and decreased housing inventory. The first quarter of 2021 included gains of $1.1 million on the sale of higher-coupon municipal investment securities while the second quarter of 2021 only included gains of $33,000 on the sale of low balance mortgage-backed investment securities.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense totaled $9.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $9.1 million in the same period last year and $9.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. Non-interest expense increased $74,000, or 0.8%, from the second quarter of 2020 and $117,000, or 1.3%, from the prior quarter. The increase in non-interest expense in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of last year was primarily due to an increase of $141,000 in other non-interest expense mostly related to costs associated with processing PPP loan forgiveness applications. The increase in non-interest expense from the first quarter of 2021 was related to increases in compensation and benefits, occupancy and equipment and professional fees.
Income Tax Expense
Landmark recorded income tax expense of $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2020. The effective tax rate decreased from 21.2% in the second quarter of 2020 to 20.5% in the second quarter of 2021, and 20.4% in the first quarter of 2021.
Balance Sheet Highlights
During the second quarter of 2021, total assets increased $1.6 million, or 0.5% annualized, from March 31, 2021 to $1.3 billion. Compared to March 31, 2021, total gross loans decreased $45.5 million to $685.2 million primarily due to a decline of $56.1 million in PPP loans. The average balance of PPP loans totaled $97.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $111.0 million in the prior quarter and $102.8 million in the second quarter last year. Excluding these loans, gross loans increased $10.6 million, or 6.9% annualized, during the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to a $9.3 million increase in commercial real estate loans and growth of $2.8 million in one-to-four family residential real estate loans. Compared to March 31, 2021, investment securities increased $23.0 million to $343.9 million as of June 30, 2021, while deposits increased $6.5 million, or 2.4% annualized, to $1.1 billion. The combination of deposit growth and a decline in PPP loans resulted in increases to both investment securities and cash and cash equivalents.
Stockholders' equity increased to $132.4 million (book value of $27.83 per share) as of June 30, 2021, from $128.3 million (book value of $26.97 per share) as of March 31, 2021. The ratio of equity to total assets increased to 10.58% on June 30, 2021, from 10.27% at March 31, 2021 while the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets (a non-GAAP financial measure) increased from 8.98% to 9.30% between the same dates.
The allowance for loan losses totaled $9.2 million, or 1.47% of total gross loans (excluding PPP loans) on June 30, 2021, compared to $9.3 million, or 1.51% of total gross loans (excluding PPP loans) on March 31, 2021. No allowance for loan losses has been allocated to PPP loans because they are guaranteed by the SBA. Between March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2021, non-
performing loans increased $2.3 million to $13.3 million, or 1.94% of total loans, on June 30, 2021, while loans 30-89 days delinquent loans decreased $3.1 million to $1.9 million, or 0.27% of gross loans, as of June 30, 2021. Net loan charge-offs totaled $108,000 in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $132,000 during the same quarter last year and $4,000 during the first quarter of 2021.
Loan Modifications and Forbearance Plans
As of June 30, 2021, the Company had 1 COVID-related loan modification with an outstanding loan balance of $3.8 million that had not yet returned to contractual terms, as compared to 4 loan modifications with a total outstanding balance of $6.8 million on March 31, 2021. This loan modification was related to a commercial real estate loan that was also on non-accrual status as of June 30, 2021. The Company also had one other small residential mortgage loan on a short-term forbearance plan as of June 30, 2021.
About Landmark
Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "LARK." Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 30 locations in 24 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, Kincaid, LaCrosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit www.banklandmark.com for more information.
Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of Landmark. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should" or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Landmark undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on the economic environment, our customers and operations, as well as changes to federal, state or local government laws, regulations or orders in connection with the pandemic; (ii) the strength of the local, national and international economy; (iii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning banking, securities, consumer protection, insurance, monetary, trade and tax matters; (iv) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of our assets; (v) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vi) timely development and acceptance of new products and services; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) our risk management framework; (ix) interruptions in information technology and telecommunications systems and third-party services; (x) changes and uncertainty in benchmark interest rates, including the elimination of LIBOR and the development of a substitute; (xi) the effects of severe weather, natural disasters, widespread disease or pandemics, or other external events; (xii) the loss of key executives or employees; (xiii) changes in consumer spending; (xiv) integration of acquired businesses; (xv) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation; (xvi) changes in accounting policies and practices, such as the implementation of the current expected credit losses accounting standard; (xvii) the economic impact of armed conflict or terrorist acts involving the United States; (xviii) the ability to manage credit risk, forecast loan losses and maintain an adequate allowance for loan losses; (xix) declines in the value of our investment portfolio; (xx) the ability to raise additional capital; (xxi) cyber-attacks; (xxii) declines in real estate values; (xxiii) the effects of fraud on the part of our employees, customers, vendors or counterparties; and (xxiv) any other risks described in the "Risk Factors" sections of reports filed by Landmark with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning Landmark and its business, including additional risk factors that could materially affect Landmark's financial results, is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31, September 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Asse ts
Cash and cash equivalents
$
131,018
$
109,151
$
84,818
$
15,820
$
18,187
Investment securities:
U.S. treasury securities
36,646
20,359
2,037
2,047
2,055
U.S. federal agency obligations
22,852
18,861
18,924
18,988
2,170
Municipal obligations, tax exempt
140,526
143,105
142,676
141,877
142,786
Municipal obligations, taxable
38,779
41,138
49,535
48,379
48,839
Agency mortgage-backed securities
99,936
91,987
78,638
83,565
109,253
Certificates of deposit
5,205
5,455
5,460
4,674
1,722
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value
343,944
320,905
297,270
299,530
306,825
Bank stocks, at cost
3,220
4,062
4,473
4,459
3,346
Loans:
One-to-four family residential real estate
162,606
159,798
157,984
162,344
154,430
Construction and land
27,092
26,591
26,106
28,094
29,438
Commercial real estate
189,093
179,781
172,307
154,804
144,249
Commercial
127,672
126,998
134,047
137,286
117,389
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)
61,236
117,297
100,084
130,977
130,137
Agriculture
89,667
92,486
96,532
99,430
98,259
Municipal
2,178
2,183
2,332
2,389
2,488
Consumer
25,676
25,557
24,122
23,988
24,464
Total gross loans
685,220
730,691
713,514
739,312
700,854
Net deferred loan (fees) costs and loans in process
(2,361)
(3,611)
(1,957)
(2,796)
(3,481)
Allowance for loan losses
(9,163)
(9,271)
(8,775)
(8,366)
(7,747)
Loans, net
673,696
717,809
702,782
728,150
689,626
Loans held for sale
10,952
13,995
15,533
18,253
20,473
Bank owned life insurance
31,722
25,568
25,420
25,269
25,117
Premises and equipment, net
20,137
20,320
20,493
20,617
20,844
Goodwill
17,532
17,532
17,532
17,532
17,532
Other intangible assets, net
132
168
206
246
291
Mortgage servicing rights
4,143
3,966
3,726
3,332
2,806
Real estate owned, net
1,385
1,474
1,774
1,488
314
Other assets
12,545
13,925
14,000
14,246
13,576
Total assets
$
1,250,426
$
1,248,875
$
1,188,027
$
1,148,942
$
1,118,937
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing demand
307,125
314,616
264,878
272,864
277,574
Money market and checking
504,025
490,634
491,275
437,056
431,805
Savings
150,874
142,507
126,124
120,424
116,348
Certificates of deposit
115,739
123,489
133,750
127,598
118,477
Total deposits
1,077,763
1,071,246
1,016,027
957,942
944,204
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
-
-
-
20,069
8,000
Subordinated debentures
21,651
21,651
21,651
21,651
21,651
Other borrowings
4,534
4,165
6,371
8,400
10,192
Accrued interest and other liabilities
14,122
23,532
17,306
19,010
17,610
Total liabilities
1,118,070
1,120,594
1,061,355
1,027,072
1,001,657
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
48
48
48
46
46
Additional paid-in capital
72,413
72,336
72,230
69,303
69,224
Retained earnings
53,391
49,363
44,947
45,462
40,938
Treasury stock, at cost
-
-
-
(2,349)
(2,349)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
6,504
6,534
9,447
9,408
9,421
Total stockholders' equity
132,356
128,281
126,672
121,870
117,280
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,250,426
$
1,248,875
$
1,188,027
$
1,148,942
$
1,118,937
LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended,
Six months ended,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest income:
Loans
$
8,840
$
8,404
$
7,766
$
17,244
$
14,892
Investment securities:
Taxable
763
811
1,046
1,574
2,390
Tax-exempt
759
778
829
1,537
1,677
Total interest income
10,362
9,993
9,641
20,355
18,959
Interest expense:
Deposits
261
281
461
542
1,444
Borrowed funds
121
121
165
242
398
Total interest expense
382
402
626
784
1,842
Net interest income
9,980
9,591
9,015
19,571
17,117
Provision for loan losses
-
500
400
500
1,600
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
9,980
9,091
8,615
19,071
15,517
Non-interest income:
Fees and service charges
2,153
2,033
1,754
4,186
3,716
Gains on sales of loans, net
2,864
3,140
4,824
6,004
6,017
Bank owned life insurance
153
148
154
301
308
Gains on sales of investment securities, net
33
1,075
-
1,108
1,770
Other
270
329
240
599
514
Total non-interest income
5,473
6,725
6,972
12,198
12,325
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
5,023
4,941
5,253
9,964
9,835
Occupancy and equipment
1,105
1,062
1,063
2,167
2,142
Data processing
492
501
439
993
864
Amortization of mortgage servicing rights and other intangibles
412
437
424
849
701
Professional fees
431
392
351
823
714
Other
1,727
1,740
1,586
3,467
2,967
Total non-interest expense
9,190
9,073
9,116
18,263
17,223
Earnings before income taxes
6,263
6,743
6,471
13,006
10,619
Income tax expense
1,283
1,376
1,371
2,659
2,156
Net earnings
$
4,980
$
5,367
$
5,100
$
10,347
$
8,463
Net earnings per share (1)
Basic
$
1.05
$
1.13
$
1.08
$
2.18
$
1.78
Diluted
1.04
1.13
1.08
2.17
1.77
Dividends per share (1)
0.20
0.20
0.19
0.40
0.38
Shares outstanding at end of period (1)
4,756,604
4,756,604
4,718,320
4,756,604
4,718,320
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic (1)
4,752,864
4,752,864
4,720,800
4,752,864
4,764,686
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (1)
4,759,498
4,759,498
4,740,029
4,759,498
4,783,861
Tax equivalent net interest income
$
10,185
$
9,778
$
9,237
$
19,986
$
17,561
Share and per share values at or for the periods ended June 30, 2020 have been adjusted to give ef fect to the 5% stock dividend paid during December 2020.
