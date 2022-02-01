Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Landmark Bancorp, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    LARK   US51504L1070

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC.

(LARK)
Landmark Bancorp : Increases Cash Dividend to $0.21 per Share Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.63

02/01/2022 | 04:59pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contacts:

February 1, 2022

Michael E. Scheopner

President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark A. Herpich

Chief Financial Officer

(785) 565-2000

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Increases Cash Dividend to $0.21 per Share

Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.63

(Manhattan, KS, February 1, 2022) - Landmark Bancorp, Inc. ("Landmark"; Nasdaq: LARK) reported diluted earnings per share of $0.63 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year and $0.90 per share in the third quarter of 2021. Net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 amounted to $3.1 million, compared to $5.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the return on average assets was 0.98%, the return on average equity was 9.25%, and the efficiency ratio was 68.3%.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, diluted earnings per share totaled $3.60 compared to $3.91 during 2020 while net income amounted to $18.0 million in 2021 compared to $19.5 million in 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the return on average assets was 1.44%, the return on average equity was 13.80% and the efficiency ratio was 61.8%.

In making this announcement, Michael E. Scheopner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark, said, "Low interest rates, coupled with a decline in mortgage banking activities and a declining balance of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, reduced current quarter earnings compared to the prior quarter. However, net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 remained strong due to continued core loan and deposit growth, solid credit results and good expense control. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, total loans excluding PPP loans, grew $31.8 million or 5.2% while total deposits grew 13.0% to $1.2 billion. Also, capital and liquidity levels remain excellent, positioning us well for growth in the coming year."

"During the fourth quarter 2021, our core loan portfolio (excluding PPP loans) increased $9.1 million, or 5.6%, primarily from solid growth in our commercial real estate, residential real estate and agricultural loan portfolios. Gain on sales of loans this quarter declined $2.4 million from the same quarter last year, mostly resulting from tight housing supplies and lower refinancing activities; however, fees and service charge income grew by 6.7%. Non-interest expense this quarter increased slightly from the same quarter last year. Total deposits this quarter increased by $81.8 million, or 28.3%, and overall deposit costs remained at very low levels. Our net interest margin remained solid at 3.17% this quarter."

Mr. Scheopner continued, "Credit quality remained strong this quarter as the Company recorded net loan recoveries of $9,000 in the current quarter compared to net loan charge-offs of $397,000 in the prior quarter and $291,000 in the same quarter last year. The allowance for loan losses totaled $8.8 million at December 31, 2021, and there was no provision for loan losses this quarter. The allowance for loan losses totaled 1.36% of period end loans, excluding PPP loans for which no loan loss reserve has been provided. Non-accrual loans declined to $5.2 million in the current quarter compared to $9.8 million in the prior quarter. Our equity to assets ratio totaled 10.21% while loans to deposits totaled 56.9%. We believe Landmark's risk management practices, liquidity and capital strength continue to position us well to meet the financial needs of families and businesses in our markets."

During the fourth quarter, the Company distributed a 5% stock dividend on its common stock and paid a cash dividend of $0.19 per share (as restated for the 5% stock dividend). Also in January 2022, Landmark's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, to be paid March 2, 2022, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 16, 2022, representing an increase of 10.3% from 2021.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results at 10:00 a.m. (Central time) on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Investors may participate via telephone by dialing (844) 200-6205 and using access code 922863. A replay of the call will be available through March 3, 2022, by dialing (866) 813-9403 and using access code 996978.

SUMMARY OF FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income amounted to $9.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $10.1 million in the same period last year and $9.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease of $964,000, or 9.5%, from the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily the result of a decrease in interest on loans, which declined $1.0 million or 11.2%. This decrease in loan interest income was mainly due to lower interest and fees earned on PPP loans compared to the same period last year. Interest and fees recognized on PPP loans in the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $661,000 compared to $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, and $1.5 million in the same period last year. The average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio was 4.81% in the current quarter compared to 4.86% in the same quarter last year and 5.03% in the prior quarter. Interest costs on interest-bearing deposits totaled 0.12% in the current quarter, 0.17% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 0.13% in the prior quarter. On a tax-equivalent basis, the net interest margin totaled 3.17% in the fourth quarter 2021, compared to 3.36% in the prior quarter and 3.87% in the fourth quarter 2020.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $4.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $2.3 million, or 33.1%, compared to the same period last year and a decrease of $867,000, or 15.9% from the previous quarter. The decrease in non-interest income during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year and the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to decreases of $2.4 million and $837,000, respectively in gains on sales of mortgage loans as originations of residential real estate loans declined. Decreased loan originations mainly resulted from lower housing inventories coupled with higher mortgage interest rates during the fourth quarter of 2021, which reduced refinancing activity. Fees and service charges increased $150,000, or 6.7%, compared to the same quarter last year and $135,000, or 6.0%, compared to the prior quarter primarily due to growth in deposit and loan servicing fees.

Non-Interest Expense

During the fourth quarter of 2021, non-interest expense totaled $9.6 million, a slight increase over the same period last year and prior quarter. The increase in non-interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of last year was primarily due to higher professional fees and other non-interest expense, which was mostly offset by a $202,000 decrease in compensation and benefits related expenses, due to lower commissions paid on residential real estate loans originated. Amortization of mortgage servicing rights also declined. The growth in other non-interest expense from the same quarter last year of $154,000 was primarily due to higher costs associated with advertising and foreclosed real estate expense.

Income Tax Expense

Landmark recorded income tax expense of $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate increased to 24.8% in the current quarter compared to 17.0% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 19.8% in the prior quarter. The fourth quarter of 2021 included income tax expense of $162,000 related to an increase in unrecognized tax benefits, which increased the effective tax rate. The fourth quarter of 2020 included the recognition of $229,000 of previously unrecognized tax benefits, which reduced the effective tax rate.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of December 31, 2021, gross loans totaled $662.4 million, a decrease of $2.4 million over the prior quarter-end and a decrease of $51.1 million since December 31, 2020. Declines over both periods were primarily due to lower PPP loans, which have been paying off over the last twelve months. The balance of PPP loans totaled $17.2 million at the end of 2021 compared to $28.7 million at September 30, 2021 and $100.1 million at December 31, 2020. Excluding these loans, gross loans increased $9.1 million, or 5.6% annualized, during the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to increases of $5.0 million each in both commercial real estate and residential real estate loans. Compared to September 30, 2021, investment securities increased $9.6 million to $388.1 million as of December 31, 2021, while deposits increased $81.8 million to $1.1 billion.

Stockholders' equity increased to $135.6 million (book value of $27.14 per share) as of December 31, 2021, from $135.4 million (book value of $27.09 per share) as of September 30, 2021. The ratio of equity to total assets decreased to 10.21% on December 31, 2021, from 10.79% at September 30, 2021.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $8.8 million, or 1.36% of total gross loans (excluding PPP loans) on December 31, 2021, compared to $8.8 million, or 1.38% of total gross loans (excluding PPP loans) on September 30, 2021. No allowance for loan losses has been allocated to PPP loans because they are guaranteed by the SBA. Net loan recoveries totaled $9,000 in the

fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net loan charge-offs of $291,000 during the same quarter last year and $397,000 during the third quarter of 2021. The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans was -0.01% in the current quarter, 0.24% in the prior quarter and 0.16% in the fourth quarter of last year. There was no provision for loan losses made in the fourth quarter 2021.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, non-performing loans decreased $4.6 million to $5.2 million, or 0.79% of gross loans, while loans 30-89 days delinquent increased $448,000 to $2.0 million, or 0.30% of gross loans, as of December 31, 2021. Real estate owned totaled $2.6 million at December 31, 2021; however, subsequent to the end of the year the balance has been reduced to $1.5 million due the sale of a commercial real estate property for $1.0 million at no gain or loss.

About Landmark

Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "LARK." Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 30 locations in 24 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, Kincaid, La Crosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit www.banklandmark.com for more information.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of Landmark. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should" or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Landmark undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on the economic environment, our customers and operations, as well as changes to federal, state or local government laws, regulations or orders in connection with the pandemic; (ii) the strength of the local, national and international economies; (iii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning banking, securities, consumer protection, insurance, monetary, trade and tax matters; (iv) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of our assets; (v) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vi) timely development and acceptance of new products and services; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) our risk management framework; (ix) interruptions in information technology and telecommunications systems and third-party services; (x) changes and uncertainty in benchmark interest rates, including the elimination of LIBOR and the development of a substitute; (xi) the effects of severe weather, natural disasters, widespread disease or pandemics, or other external events; (xii) the loss of key executives or employees; (xiii) changes in consumer spending; (xiv) integration of acquired businesses; (xv) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation; (xvi) changes in accounting policies and practices, such as the implementation of the current expected credit losses accounting standard; (xvii) the economic impact of armed conflict or terrorist acts involving the United States; (xviii) the ability to manage credit risk, forecast loan losses and maintain an adequate allowance for loan losses; (xix) declines in the value of our investment portfolio; (xx) the ability to raise additional capital; (xxi) cyber-attacks; (xxii) declines in real estate values; (xxiii) the effects of fraud on the part of our employees, customers, vendors or counterparties; and (xxiv) any other risks described in the "Risk Factors" sections of reports filed by Landmark with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning Landmark and its business, including additional risk factors that could materially affect Landmark's financial results, is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

189,213

$

117,314

$

131,018

$

109,151

$

84,818

Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions

7,378

7,629

5,205

5,455

5,460

Investment securities:

U.S. treasury securities

42,675

40,314

36,646

20,359

2,037

U.S. federal agency obligations

17,195

17,297

22,852

18,861

18,924

Municipal obligations, tax exempt

137,984

140,788

140,526

143,105

142,676

Municipal obligations, taxable

40,046

38,988

38,779

41,138

49,535

Agency mortgage-backed securities

142,817

133,502

99,936

91,987

78,638

Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value

380,717

370,889

338,739

315,450

291,810

Bank stocks, at cost

2,905

2,985

3,220

4,062

4,473

Loans:

One-to-four family residential real estate

166,081

161,120

162,606

159,798

157,984

Construction and land

27,644

26,658

27,092

26,591

26,106

Commercial real estate

198,472

193,455

189,093

179,781

172,307

Commercial

132,154

135,790

127,672

126,998

134,047

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

17,179

28,671

61,236

117,297

100,084

Agriculture

94,267

91,305

89,667

92,486

96,532

Municipal

2,050

2,115

2,178

2,183

2,332

Consumer

24,541

25,624

25,676

25,557

24,122

Total gross loans

662,388

664,738

685,220

730,691

713,514

Net deferred loan (fees) costs and loans in process

(380)

936

(2,361)

(3,611)

(1,957)

Allowance for loan losses

(8,775)

(8,766)

(9,163)

(9,271)

(8,775)

Loans, net

653,233

656,908

673,696

717,809

702,782

Loans held for sale

4,795

8,929

10,952

13,995

15,533

Bank owned life insurance

32,106

31,914

31,722

25,568

25,420

Premises and equipment, net

20,803

20,361

20,137

20,320

20,493

Goodwill

17,532

17,532

17,532

17,532

17,532

Other intangible assets, net

84

104

132

168

206

Mortgage servicing rights

4,193

4,201

4,143

3,966

3,726

Real estate owned, net

2,551

2,578

1,385

1,474

1,774

Other assets

13,458

13,190

12,545

13,925

14,000

Total assets

$

1,328,968

$

1,254,534

$

1,250,426

$

1,248,875

$

1,188,027

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Liabilities:

Deposits:

Non-interest-bearing demand

350,005

317,827

307,125

314,616

264,878

Money market and checking

536,868

488,213

504,025

490,634

491,275

Savings

155,501

151,380

150,874

142,507

126,124

Certificates of deposit

106,107

109,267

115,739

123,489

133,750

Total deposits

1,148,481

1,066,687

1,077,763

1,071,246

1,016,027

Subordinated debentures

21,651

21,651

21,651

21,651

21,651

Other borrowings

7,403

6,219

4,534

4,165

6,371

Accrued interest and other liabilities

15,790

24,571

14,122

23,532

17,306

Total liabilities

1,193,325

1,119,128

1,118,070

1,120,594

1,061,355

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock

50

48

48

48

48

Additional paid-in capital

79,120

72,489

72,413

72,336

72,230

Retained earnings

52,593

56,957

53,391

49,363

44,947

Accumulated other comprehensive income

3,880

5,912

6,504

6,534

9,447

Total stockholders' equity

135,643

135,406

132,356

128,281

126,672

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,328,968

$

1,254,534

$

1,250,426

$

1,248,875

$

1,188,027

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended,

Year ended,

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Interest income:

Loans

$

7,907

$

8,461

$

8,907

$

33,612

$

31,797

Investment securities:

Taxable

836

782

842

3,192

4,177

Tax-exempt

737

748

788

3,022

3,279

Total interest income

9,480

9,991

10,537

39,826

39,253

Interest expense:

Deposits

223

258

307

1,023

2,105

Borrowed funds

121

120

130

483

664

Total interest expense

344

378

437

1,506

2,769

Net interest income

9,136

9,613

10,100

38,320

36,484

Provision for loan losses

-

-

700

500

3,300

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

9,136

9,613

9,400

37,820

33,184

Non-interest income:

Fees and service charges

2,403

2,268

2,253

8,857

8,091

Gains on sales of loans, net

1,823

2,660

4,194

10,487

15,155

Bank owned life insurance

192

193

151

686

611

Gains on sales of investment securities, net

-

30

-

1,138

2,448

Other

180

314

270

1,093

1,053

Total non-interest income

4,598

5,465

6,868

22,261

27,358

Non-interest expense:

Compensation and benefits

5,061

5,132

5,263

20,157

20,657

Occupancy and equipment

1,214

1,101

1,184

4,482

4,432

Data processing

525

498

520

2,016

1,831

Amortization of mortgage servicing rights and other intangibles

376

376

436

1,601

1,602

Professional fees

595

413

489

1,831

1,584

Other

1,779

1,923

1,625

7,169

6,156

Total non-interest expense

9,550

9,443

9,517

37,256

36,262

Earnings before income taxes

4,184

5,635

6,751

22,825

24,280

Income tax expense

1,037

1,118

1,148

4,814

4,787

Net earnings

$

3,147

$

4,517

$

5,603

$

18,011

$

19,493

Net earnings per share (1)

Basic

$

0.63

$

0.90

$

1.12

$

3.61

$

3.91

Diluted

0.63

0.90

1.12

3.60

3.91

Dividends per share (1)

0.19

0.19

0.18

0.76

0.73

Shares outstanding at end of period (1)

4,997,459

4,997,618

4,988,380

4,997,459

4,988,380

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic (1)

4,997,423

4,996,419

4,979,228

4,994,546

4,987,322

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (1)

5,016,722

5,010,973

4,983,956

5,006,612

4,991,901

Tax equivalent net interest income

$

9,335

$

9,815

$

10,312

$

39,136

$

37,361

(1) Share and per share values at or for the periods ended December 31, 2020 have been adjusted to give ef fect to the 5% stock dividend paid during December 2021.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Landmark Bancorp Inc. published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 21:58:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
