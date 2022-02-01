Landmark Bancorp : Increases Cash Dividend to $0.21 per Share Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.63
02/01/2022 | 04:59pm EST
PRESS RELEASE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contacts:
February 1, 2022
Michael E. Scheopner
President and Chief Executive Officer
Mark A. Herpich
Chief Financial Officer
(785) 565-2000
Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Increases Cash Dividend to $0.21 per Share
Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.63
(Manhattan, KS, February 1, 2022) - Landmark Bancorp, Inc. ("Landmark"; Nasdaq: LARK) reported diluted earnings per share of $0.63 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year and $0.90 per share in the third quarter of 2021. Net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 amounted to $3.1 million, compared to $5.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the return on average assets was 0.98%, the return on average equity was 9.25%, and the efficiency ratio was 68.3%.
For the year ended December 31, 2021, diluted earnings per share totaled $3.60 compared to $3.91 during 2020 while net income amounted to $18.0 million in 2021 compared to $19.5 million in 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the return on average assets was 1.44%, the return on average equity was 13.80% and the efficiency ratio was 61.8%.
In making this announcement, Michael E. Scheopner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark, said, "Low interest rates, coupled with a decline in mortgage banking activities and a declining balance of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, reduced current quarter earnings compared to the prior quarter. However, net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 remained strong due to continued core loan and deposit growth, solid credit results and good expense control. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, total loans excluding PPP loans, grew $31.8 million or 5.2% while total deposits grew 13.0% to $1.2 billion. Also, capital and liquidity levels remain excellent, positioning us well for growth in the coming year."
"During the fourth quarter 2021, our core loan portfolio (excluding PPP loans) increased $9.1 million, or 5.6%, primarily from solid growth in our commercial real estate, residential real estate and agricultural loan portfolios. Gain on sales of loans this quarter declined $2.4 million from the same quarter last year, mostly resulting from tight housing supplies and lower refinancing activities; however, fees and service charge income grew by 6.7%. Non-interest expense this quarter increased slightly from the same quarter last year. Total deposits this quarter increased by $81.8 million, or 28.3%, and overall deposit costs remained at very low levels. Our net interest margin remained solid at 3.17% this quarter."
Mr. Scheopner continued, "Credit quality remained strong this quarter as the Company recorded net loan recoveries of $9,000 in the current quarter compared to net loan charge-offs of $397,000 in the prior quarter and $291,000 in the same quarter last year. The allowance for loan losses totaled $8.8 million at December 31, 2021, and there was no provision for loan losses this quarter. The allowance for loan losses totaled 1.36% of period end loans, excluding PPP loans for which no loan loss reserve has been provided. Non-accrual loans declined to $5.2 million in the current quarter compared to $9.8 million in the prior quarter. Our equity to assets ratio totaled 10.21% while loans to deposits totaled 56.9%. We believe Landmark's risk management practices, liquidity and capital strength continue to position us well to meet the financial needs of families and businesses in our markets."
During the fourth quarter, the Company distributed a 5% stock dividend on its common stock and paid a cash dividend of $0.19 per share (as restated for the 5% stock dividend). Also in January 2022, Landmark's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, to be paid March 2, 2022, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 16, 2022, representing an increase of 10.3% from 2021.
Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results at 10:00 a.m. (Central time) on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Investors may participate via telephone by dialing (844) 200-6205 and using access code 922863. A replay of the call will be available through March 3, 2022, by dialing (866) 813-9403 and using access code 996978.
SUMMARY OF FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS
Net Interest Income
Net interest income amounted to $9.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $10.1 million in the same period last year and $9.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease of $964,000, or 9.5%, from the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily the result of a decrease in interest on loans, which declined $1.0 million or 11.2%. This decrease in loan interest income was mainly due to lower interest and fees earned on PPP loans compared to the same period last year. Interest and fees recognized on PPP loans in the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $661,000 compared to $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, and $1.5 million in the same period last year. The average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio was 4.81% in the current quarter compared to 4.86% in the same quarter last year and 5.03% in the prior quarter. Interest costs on interest-bearing deposits totaled 0.12% in the current quarter, 0.17% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 0.13% in the prior quarter. On a tax-equivalent basis, the net interest margin totaled 3.17% in the fourth quarter 2021, compared to 3.36% in the prior quarter and 3.87% in the fourth quarter 2020.
Non-Interest Income
Total non-interest income was $4.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $2.3 million, or 33.1%, compared to the same period last year and a decrease of $867,000, or 15.9% from the previous quarter. The decrease in non-interest income during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year and the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to decreases of $2.4 million and $837,000, respectively in gains on sales of mortgage loans as originations of residential real estate loans declined. Decreased loan originations mainly resulted from lower housing inventories coupled with higher mortgage interest rates during the fourth quarter of 2021, which reduced refinancing activity. Fees and service charges increased $150,000, or 6.7%, compared to the same quarter last year and $135,000, or 6.0%, compared to the prior quarter primarily due to growth in deposit and loan servicing fees.
Non-Interest Expense
During the fourth quarter of 2021, non-interest expense totaled $9.6 million, a slight increase over the same period last year and prior quarter. The increase in non-interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of last year was primarily due to higher professional fees and other non-interest expense, which was mostly offset by a $202,000 decrease in compensation and benefits related expenses, due to lower commissions paid on residential real estate loans originated. Amortization of mortgage servicing rights also declined. The growth in other non-interest expense from the same quarter last year of $154,000 was primarily due to higher costs associated with advertising and foreclosed real estate expense.
Income Tax Expense
Landmark recorded income tax expense of $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate increased to 24.8% in the current quarter compared to 17.0% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 19.8% in the prior quarter. The fourth quarter of 2021 included income tax expense of $162,000 related to an increase in unrecognized tax benefits, which increased the effective tax rate. The fourth quarter of 2020 included the recognition of $229,000 of previously unrecognized tax benefits, which reduced the effective tax rate.
Balance Sheet Highlights
As of December 31, 2021, gross loans totaled $662.4 million, a decrease of $2.4 million over the prior quarter-end and a decrease of $51.1 million since December 31, 2020. Declines over both periods were primarily due to lower PPP loans, which have been paying off over the last twelve months. The balance of PPP loans totaled $17.2 million at the end of 2021 compared to $28.7 million at September 30, 2021 and $100.1 million at December 31, 2020. Excluding these loans, gross loans increased $9.1 million, or 5.6% annualized, during the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to increases of $5.0 million each in both commercial real estate and residential real estate loans. Compared to September 30, 2021, investment securities increased $9.6 million to $388.1 million as of December 31, 2021, while deposits increased $81.8 million to $1.1 billion.
Stockholders' equity increased to $135.6 million (book value of $27.14 per share) as of December 31, 2021, from $135.4 million (book value of $27.09 per share) as of September 30, 2021. The ratio of equity to total assets decreased to 10.21% on December 31, 2021, from 10.79% at September 30, 2021.
The allowance for loan losses totaled $8.8 million, or 1.36% of total gross loans (excluding PPP loans) on December 31, 2021, compared to $8.8 million, or 1.38% of total gross loans (excluding PPP loans) on September 30, 2021. No allowance for loan losses has been allocated to PPP loans because they are guaranteed by the SBA. Net loan recoveries totaled $9,000 in the
fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net loan charge-offs of $291,000 during the same quarter last year and $397,000 during the third quarter of 2021. The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans was -0.01% in the current quarter, 0.24% in the prior quarter and 0.16% in the fourth quarter of last year. There was no provision for loan losses made in the fourth quarter 2021.
During the fourth quarter of 2021, non-performing loans decreased $4.6 million to $5.2 million, or 0.79% of gross loans, while loans 30-89 days delinquent increased $448,000 to $2.0 million, or 0.30% of gross loans, as of December 31, 2021. Real estate owned totaled $2.6 million at December 31, 2021; however, subsequent to the end of the year the balance has been reduced to $1.5 million due the sale of a commercial real estate property for $1.0 million at no gain or loss.
About Landmark
Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "LARK." Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 30 locations in 24 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, Kincaid, La Crosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit www.banklandmark.com for more information.
Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of Landmark. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should" or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Landmark undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on the economic environment, our customers and operations, as well as changes to federal, state or local government laws, regulations or orders in connection with the pandemic; (ii) the strength of the local, national and international economies; (iii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning banking, securities, consumer protection, insurance, monetary, trade and tax matters; (iv) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of our assets; (v) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vi) timely development and acceptance of new products and services; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) our risk management framework; (ix) interruptions in information technology and telecommunications systems and third-party services; (x) changes and uncertainty in benchmark interest rates, including the elimination of LIBOR and the development of a substitute; (xi) the effects of severe weather, natural disasters, widespread disease or pandemics, or other external events; (xii) the loss of key executives or employees; (xiii) changes in consumer spending; (xiv) integration of acquired businesses; (xv) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation; (xvi) changes in accounting policies and practices, such as the implementation of the current expected credit losses accounting standard; (xvii) the economic impact of armed conflict or terrorist acts involving the United States; (xviii) the ability to manage credit risk, forecast loan losses and maintain an adequate allowance for loan losses; (xix) declines in the value of our investment portfolio; (xx) the ability to raise additional capital; (xxi) cyber-attacks; (xxii) declines in real estate values; (xxiii) the effects of fraud on the part of our employees, customers, vendors or counterparties; and (xxiv) any other risks described in the "Risk Factors" sections of reports filed by Landmark with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning Landmark and its business, including additional risk factors that could materially affect Landmark's financial results, is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
189,213
$
117,314
$
131,018
$
109,151
$
84,818
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions
7,378
7,629
5,205
5,455
5,460
Investment securities:
U.S. treasury securities
42,675
40,314
36,646
20,359
2,037
U.S. federal agency obligations
17,195
17,297
22,852
18,861
18,924
Municipal obligations, tax exempt
137,984
140,788
140,526
143,105
142,676
Municipal obligations, taxable
40,046
38,988
38,779
41,138
49,535
Agency mortgage-backed securities
142,817
133,502
99,936
91,987
78,638
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value
380,717
370,889
338,739
315,450
291,810
Bank stocks, at cost
2,905
2,985
3,220
4,062
4,473
Loans:
One-to-four family residential real estate
166,081
161,120
162,606
159,798
157,984
Construction and land
27,644
26,658
27,092
26,591
26,106
Commercial real estate
198,472
193,455
189,093
179,781
172,307
Commercial
132,154
135,790
127,672
126,998
134,047
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)
17,179
28,671
61,236
117,297
100,084
Agriculture
94,267
91,305
89,667
92,486
96,532
Municipal
2,050
2,115
2,178
2,183
2,332
Consumer
24,541
25,624
25,676
25,557
24,122
Total gross loans
662,388
664,738
685,220
730,691
713,514
Net deferred loan (fees) costs and loans in process
(380)
936
(2,361)
(3,611)
(1,957)
Allowance for loan losses
(8,775)
(8,766)
(9,163)
(9,271)
(8,775)
Loans, net
653,233
656,908
673,696
717,809
702,782
Loans held for sale
4,795
8,929
10,952
13,995
15,533
Bank owned life insurance
32,106
31,914
31,722
25,568
25,420
Premises and equipment, net
20,803
20,361
20,137
20,320
20,493
Goodwill
17,532
17,532
17,532
17,532
17,532
Other intangible assets, net
84
104
132
168
206
Mortgage servicing rights
4,193
4,201
4,143
3,966
3,726
Real estate owned, net
2,551
2,578
1,385
1,474
1,774
Other assets
13,458
13,190
12,545
13,925
14,000
Total assets
$
1,328,968
$
1,254,534
$
1,250,426
$
1,248,875
$
1,188,027
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing demand
350,005
317,827
307,125
314,616
264,878
Money market and checking
536,868
488,213
504,025
490,634
491,275
Savings
155,501
151,380
150,874
142,507
126,124
Certificates of deposit
106,107
109,267
115,739
123,489
133,750
Total deposits
1,148,481
1,066,687
1,077,763
1,071,246
1,016,027
Subordinated debentures
21,651
21,651
21,651
21,651
21,651
Other borrowings
7,403
6,219
4,534
4,165
6,371
Accrued interest and other liabilities
15,790
24,571
14,122
23,532
17,306
Total liabilities
1,193,325
1,119,128
1,118,070
1,120,594
1,061,355
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
50
48
48
48
48
Additional paid-in capital
79,120
72,489
72,413
72,336
72,230
Retained earnings
52,593
56,957
53,391
49,363
44,947
Accumulated other comprehensive income
3,880
5,912
6,504
6,534
9,447
Total stockholders' equity
135,643
135,406
132,356
128,281
126,672
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,328,968
$
1,254,534
$
1,250,426
$
1,248,875
$
1,188,027
LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended,
Year ended,
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest income:
Loans
$
7,907
$
8,461
$
8,907
$
33,612
$
31,797
Investment securities:
Taxable
836
782
842
3,192
4,177
Tax-exempt
737
748
788
3,022
3,279
Total interest income
9,480
9,991
10,537
39,826
39,253
Interest expense:
Deposits
223
258
307
1,023
2,105
Borrowed funds
121
120
130
483
664
Total interest expense
344
378
437
1,506
2,769
Net interest income
9,136
9,613
10,100
38,320
36,484
Provision for loan losses
-
-
700
500
3,300
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
9,136
9,613
9,400
37,820
33,184
Non-interest income:
Fees and service charges
2,403
2,268
2,253
8,857
8,091
Gains on sales of loans, net
1,823
2,660
4,194
10,487
15,155
Bank owned life insurance
192
193
151
686
611
Gains on sales of investment securities, net
-
30
-
1,138
2,448
Other
180
314
270
1,093
1,053
Total non-interest income
4,598
5,465
6,868
22,261
27,358
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
5,061
5,132
5,263
20,157
20,657
Occupancy and equipment
1,214
1,101
1,184
4,482
4,432
Data processing
525
498
520
2,016
1,831
Amortization of mortgage servicing rights and other intangibles
376
376
436
1,601
1,602
Professional fees
595
413
489
1,831
1,584
Other
1,779
1,923
1,625
7,169
6,156
Total non-interest expense
9,550
9,443
9,517
37,256
36,262
Earnings before income taxes
4,184
5,635
6,751
22,825
24,280
Income tax expense
1,037
1,118
1,148
4,814
4,787
Net earnings
$
3,147
$
4,517
$
5,603
$
18,011
$
19,493
Net earnings per share (1)
Basic
$
0.63
$
0.90
$
1.12
$
3.61
$
3.91
Diluted
0.63
0.90
1.12
3.60
3.91
Dividends per share (1)
0.19
0.19
0.18
0.76
0.73
Shares outstanding at end of period (1)
4,997,459
4,997,618
4,988,380
4,997,459
4,988,380
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic (1)
4,997,423
4,996,419
4,979,228
4,994,546
4,987,322
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (1)
5,016,722
5,010,973
4,983,956
5,006,612
4,991,901
Tax equivalent net interest income
$
9,335
$
9,815
$
10,312
$
39,136
$
37,361
(1) Share and per share values at or for the periods ended December 31, 2020 have been adjusted to give ef fect to the 5% stock dividend paid during December 2021.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Landmark Bancorp Inc. published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 21:58:12 UTC.