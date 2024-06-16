Certain Equity Shares of Landmark Cars Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUN-2024.

Certain Equity Shares of Landmark Cars Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUN-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 548 days starting from 16-DEC-2022 to 16-JUN-2024.



Details:

Pursuant to Regulations 14 and 16(1)(a) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, an aggregate of 20% of the fully diluted post-Offer Equity Share capital of our Company held by the Promoter shall be locked in for a period of 18 months as minimum promoter?s contribution from the date of Allotment, and the Promoter?s shareholding in excess of 20% of the fully diluted post-Offer Equity Share capital shall be locked-in for a period of six months from the date of Allotment.



In terms of Regulation 16(1)(b) and Regulation 17 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, the entire pre-Offer Equity Share capital of our Company (other than the Promoter?s Contribution) will be locked-in for a period of six months from the date of Allotment in the Offer, except (a) the Equity Shares allotted to the employees under ESOP Schemes pursuant to exercise of options held by such employees (whether currently employees or not); (b) Equity Shares held by a venture capital fund or alternative investment fund of category I or category II or a foreign venture capital investor, provided that such Equity Shares were locked-in for a period of at least six months from the date of purchase by the VCF or AIF or FVCI, and (c) Offered Shares, which are successfully transferred as part of the Offer for Sale.



50% of the Equity Shares Allotted to Anchor Investors in the Anchor Investor Portion shall be locked in for a period of 90 days from the date of Allotment, while the remaining 50% of the Equity Shares Allotted to Anchor Investors in the Anchor Investor Portion shall be locked in for a period of 30 days from the date of Allotment.