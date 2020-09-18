Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP    LMRK

LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP

(LMRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces Cash Distribution for its 8.00% Series A Preferred Units

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 08:01am EDT

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (the “Partnership”) (NASDAQ: LMRK) announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution for its 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (the “Series A Preferred Units”) (NASDAQ: LMRKP) of $0.500 per Series A Preferred Unit, payable on October 15, 2020, to Series A Preferred Unitholders of record as of October 1, 2020.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP
The Partnership owns and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets that the Partnership leases to companies in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, renewable power generation and digital infrastructure industries. 

Notice
This release serves as qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d).  Please note that we believe that zero percent of the Partnership’s distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business, and we believe that 100 percent is attributable to dividend income from a real estate investment trust subject to withholding under Internal Revenue Code Section 1441.  Nominees, and not the Partnership, are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

The distribution consists of the following components:

Series A Preferred Units
Effectively Connected Income   $0.000  
U.S. Dividend Income from REIT   $0.500  

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
Disclosures in this press release contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.  Statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts are forward-looking.  These statements contain words such as “possible,” “if,” “will,” “expect” and “assuming” and involve risks and uncertainties including, among others that our business plans may change as circumstances warrant.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.  For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those conveyed in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as supplemented by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.  Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or of which the Partnership becomes aware, after the date hereof, unless required by law.

CONTACT: Marcelo Choi
 Vice President, Investor Relations
 (213) 788-4528
 ir@landmarkmlp.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP
08:01aLandmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces Cash Distribution for its 8.00%..
GL
08/06LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fi..
AQ
08/06LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condit..
AQ
08/06Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Reports Second Quarter Results
GL
07/24Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces Quarterly Distribution; Schedul..
GL
07/22LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP : Announces Cash Distributions for its Serie..
AQ
07/22Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces Cash Distributions for its Seri..
GL
06/23LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement..
AQ
06/19Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces Cash Distribution for its 8.00%..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 56,2 M - -
Net income 2020 4,03 M - -
Net Debt 2020 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
Yield 2020 8,39%
Capitalization 256 M 256 M -
EV / Sales 2020 13,5x
EV / Sales 2021 14,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 11,80 $
Last Close Price 10,04 $
Spread / Highest target 49,4%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur P. Brazy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Paul Carbone Chairman
George P. Doyle Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Daniel R. Parsons Senior VP-Information Systems & Technology
James Farrell Brown Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP-38.78%256
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.109.82%21 861
CBRE GROUP, INC.-19.12%16 238
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.47.21%6 813
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION39.57%5 558
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-39.07%5 492
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group