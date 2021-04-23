Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LMRK

LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP

(LMRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces Quarterly Distribution; Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/23/2021 | 08:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (the “Partnership”) (NASDAQ: LMRK) announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a cash distribution of $0.20 per common unit, or $0.80 per common unit on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The distribution is payable on May 14, 2021 to common unitholders of record as of May 4, 2021.

The Partnership plans to publicly release its first quarter 2021 earnings results prior to the opening of U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Interested parties are invited to listen to a conference call hosted by management discussing the Partnership’s earnings results.  

Webcast Information
Event: Q1 2021 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Earnings Call
Date: Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/imtmduan

Conference Call Information
U.S. and Canada: 877-930-8063
International: 253-336-7764
Participant Passcode: 9244627

Replay Information
A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the conference call through May 5, 2022 at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/imtmduan.

An audio replay is also available through May 14, 2021.
Dial-in: 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406
Participant Passcode: 9244627

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP
The Partnership owns and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets that the Partnership leases to companies in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries.

Notice
This release serves as qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d).  Please note that we believe that zero percent of the Partnership’s distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business, and we believe that 100 percent is attributable to dividend income from a real estate investment trust subject to withholding under Internal Revenue Code Section 1441.  Nominees, and not the Partnership, are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

The distribution consists of the following components:

Common Units 
Effectively Connected Income $0.00
U.S. Dividend Income from REIT$0.20

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
Disclosures in this press release contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts are forward-looking. These statements contain words such as “possible,” “if,” “will,” “expect” and “assuming” and involve risks and uncertainties including, among others that our business plans may change as circumstances warrant. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those conveyed in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as supplemented by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or of which the Partnership becomes aware, after the date hereof, unless required by law.

CONTACT: Marcelo Choi
 Vice President, Investor Relations
 (213) 788-4528
  ir@landmarkmlp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP
08:00aLandmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces Quarterly Distribution; Schedul..
GL
04/22LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP  : Announces Cash Distributions for its Seri..
AQ
03/19Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces Cash Distribution for its 8.00%..
GL
03/08LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP  : RBC Capital Adjusts Landmark Infrastructu..
MT
02/26Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces 2020 K-1 Tax Package Availabili..
GL
02/24LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP  : Q4 Adjusted Funds From Operations, Revenu..
MT
02/24LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/24LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of F..
AQ
02/24LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
02/24LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP  : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Resu..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 69,3 M - -
Net income 2021 23,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 689 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,8x
Yield 2021 6,51%
Capitalization 314 M 314 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,5x
EV / Sales 2022 14,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 13,00 $
Last Close Price 12,32 $
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Arthur P. Brazy Chief Executive Officer & Director
George P. Doyle Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Matthew Paul Carbone Chairman
Daniel R. Parsons Senior VP-Information Systems & Technology
Thomas Carey White Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP14.93%314
KE HOLDINGS INC.-10.94%64 900
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-1.32%32 876
CBRE GROUP, INC.30.12%26 843
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED18.75%9 040
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION19.70%7 312
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ