    LMRK   US51508J1088

LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP

(LMRK)
  Report
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Reports Third Quarter Results - Form 8-K

11/05/2021 | 08:08am EDT
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Reports Third Quarter Results

El Segundo, California, November 5, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP ("Landmark," the "Partnership," "we," "us" or "our") (Nasdaq: LMRK) today announced its third quarter financial results.

Highlights

Rental revenue of $17.4 million, a 22% increase year-over-year;

Net loss attributable to common unitholders of $0.04 and Funds From Operations (FFO) of $0.19 per diluted unit;

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) of $0.37 per diluted unit, a 19% increase year-over-year;

On August 21st, the Partnership entered into a definitive agreement under which it will be acquired by its sponsor, Landmark Dividend LLC, with public unitholders receiving $16.50 in cash for each common unit owned;

On October 13th, the Partnership issued $172.5 million of secured notes at a rate of 3.722%;

As of September 30th, 269 digital kiosks deployed within the Dallas Area Rapid Transit ("DART") network; and

A quarterly distribution of $0.20 per common unit.

Third Quarter 2021 Results

Rental revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $17.4 million, an increase of 22% compared to the third quarter of 2020. Net loss attributable to common unitholders per diluted unit in the third quarter of 2021 was $0.04, compared to net income attributable to common unitholders per diluted unit of $0.10 in the third quarter of 2020. FFO for the third quarter of 2021 was $0.19 per diluted unit, compared to $0.29 in the third quarter of 2020. The decline in FFO in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by costs associated with the LMRK take-private transaction, which are included in transaction-related expenses. AFFO per diluted unit, which excludes certain items including unrealized gains and losses on our interest rate hedges, foreign currency transaction gains and losses and transaction-related expenses, was $0.37 in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $0.31 in the third quarter of 2020.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Partnership reported rental revenue of $52.3 million compared to $41.9 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, we generated net income of $13.6 million compared to $22.9 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Net income attributable to common unitholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $0.16 per diluted unit compared to $0.53 per diluted unit for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, we generated FFO of $0.90 per diluted unit and AFFO of $1.11 per diluted unit, compared to FFO of $0.49 per diluted unit and AFFO of $0.98 per diluted unit during the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

"Our operating and financial results were solid again in the third quarter," said Tim Brazy, Chief Executive Officer of the Partnership's general partner. "Strong year-over-year growth in AFFO was driven by organic growth within our portfolio and the opportunistic acquisitions we completed in the second-half of 2020."

Quarterly Distributions

On October 22, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Partnership's general partner declared a distribution of $0.20 per common unit, or $0.80 per common unit on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The distribution is payable on November 12, 2021 to common unitholders of record as of November 2, 2021.

On October 21, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Partnership's general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4375 per Series C preferred unit, which is payable on November 15, 2021 to Series C preferred unitholders of record as of November 1, 2021.

On October 21, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Partnership's general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.49375 per Series B preferred unit, which is payable on November 15, 2021 to Series B preferred unitholders of record as of November 1, 2021.

On September 20, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Partnership's general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.5000 per Series A preferred unit, which was paid on October 15, 2021 to Series A preferred unitholders of record as of October 1, 2021.

Capital and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2021, the Partnership had $223.2 million of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility (the "Facility"), and approximately $226.8 million of undrawn borrowing capacity under the Facility, subject to compliance with certain covenants.

Recent Acquisitions

Year-to-date through September 30, 2021, the Partnership acquired a total of ten assets for total consideration of approximately $2.2 million.

General and Administrative Reimbursement Agreement Expiration

Under the second amendment to our Omnibus Agreement, dated as of January 30, 2019, among other things, the Partnership is required to reimburse our general partner and its affiliates for expenses related to certain general and administrative services that our sponsor provides to us in support of our business, subject to a quarterly cap of 3% of the Partnership's consolidated revenue during the current calendar quarter. The cap on expense reimbursement will last until the earlier of: (i) the date on which the Partnership's consolidated revenue for the immediately preceding four consecutive fiscal quarters (in the aggregate) exceeds $120,000,000 and (ii) November 19, 2021. Our sponsor has informed us that it intends to let the cap expire on November 19, 2021 and will seek reimbursement for costs and expenses it incurs for services provided to the Partnership.

Conference Call Information

The Partnership will hold a conference call on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial and operating results. The conference call will be limited to management's prepared remarks, with no question-and-answer session following the remarks, and can be accessed via a live webcast athttps://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/onuxi68q, or by dialing 877-930-8063 in the U.S. and Canada. Investors outside of the U.S. and Canada should dial 253-336-7764. The passcode for both numbers is 1849998.

A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the conference call through November 5, 2022 athttps://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/onuxi68q. The replay is also available through November 14, 2021 by dialing 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 and entering the access code 1849998.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

The Partnership owns and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets that the Partnership leases to companies in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FFO, is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. We calculate FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trust ("NAREIT"). FFO represents net income (loss) excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization expense, real estate related impairment charges, gains (or losses) on real estate transactions, adjustments for unconsolidated joint venture, and distributions to preferred unitholders and noncontrolling interests.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the Partnership's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. The Partnership's computation of FFO may

differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs.

Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the Partnership's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the Partnership's performance. The Partnership's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. We calculate AFFO by starting with FFO and adjusting for general and administrative expense reimbursement, transaction-related expenses, unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives, straight line rent adjustments, unit-based compensation, amortization of deferred loan costs and discount on secured notes, deferred income tax expense, amortization of above and below market rents, loss on early extinguishment of debt, repayments of receivables, adjustments for investment in unconsolidated joint venture, adjustments for drop-down assets and foreign currency transaction gain (loss). The GAAP measures most directly comparable to FFO and AFFO is net income.

We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and we define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before unrealized and realized gain or loss on derivatives, loss on early extinguishment of debt, gain or loss on sale of real property interests, straight line rent adjustments, amortization of above and below market rents, impairments, transaction-related expenses, unit-based compensation, repayments of investments in receivables, foreign currency transaction gain (loss), adjustments for investment in unconsolidated joint venture and the capital contribution to fund our general and administrative expense reimbursement. We believe that to understand our performance further, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be compared with our reported net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:

our operating performance as compared to other publicly traded limited partnerships, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA, financing methods;

the ability of our business to generate sufficient cash to support our decision to make distributions to our unitholders;

our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and

the viability of acquisitions and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.

We believe that the presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides information useful to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP net income (loss), net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA has important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities, and these measures may vary from those of other companies. You should not consider EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. As a result, because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented below may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility. For a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please see the "Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA" table below.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements discuss future expectations, contain projections of results of operations or of financial condition or state other forward-looking information. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "project," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will" or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Partnership's control and are difficult to predict. These statements are often based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including examination of historical operating trends made by the management of the Partnership. Although the Partnership believes

that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, the Partnership cannot give assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or intentions. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements contained in the Partnership's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"), including the Partnership's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Commission on February 24, 2021. These risks could cause the Partnership's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

CONTACT:

Marcelo Choi

Vice President, Investor Relations

(213) 788-4528

ir@landmarkmlp.com

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

Consolidated Statements of Operations

In thousands, except per unit data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

Rental revenue

$

17,405

$

14,228

$

52,259

$

41,893

Expenses

Property operating

1,188

360

2,966

1,223

General and administrative

1,483

768

3,915

3,479

Transaction-related

3,295

-

3,421

91

Depreciation and amortization

5,079

3,808

14,871

11,711

Impairments

8

16

35

200

Total expenses

11,053

4,952

25,208

16,704

Other income and expenses

Interest and other income

102

46

331

317

Interest expense

(4,962

)

(4,068

)

(14,830

)

(12,759

)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

-

-

(2,231

)

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives

194

154

1,511

(6,530

)

Equity income (loss) from unconsolidated joint venture

329

248

(761

)

1,085

Gain on sale of real property interests

79

-

189

-

Total other income and expenses

(4,258

)

(3,620

)

(13,560

)

(20,118

)

Income from continuing operations before income tax benefit

2,094

5,656

13,491

5,071

Income tax benefit

(80

)

(173

)

(80

)

(508

)

Income from continuing operations

2,174

5,829

13,571

5,579

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

(171

)

-

17,340

Net income

2,174

5,658

13,571

22,919

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

8

8

24

24

Net income attributable to limited partners

2,166

5,650

13,547

22,895

Less: Distributions to preferred unitholders

(3,060

)

(3,055

)

(9,180

)

(9,152

)

Less: Accretion of Series C preferred units

(96

)

(96

)

(286

)

(289

)

Net (loss) income attributable to common unitholders

$

(990

)

$

2,499

$

4,081

$

13,454

Income (loss) from continuing operations per common unit

Common units - basic

$

(0.04

)

$

0.10

$

0.16

$

(0.15

)

Common units - diluted

$

(0.04

)

$

0.10

$

0.16

$

(0.15

)

Net income (loss) per common unit

Common units - basic

$

(0.04

)

$

0.10

$

0.16

$

0.53

Common units - diluted

$

(0.04

)

$

0.10

$

0.16

$

0.53

Weighted average common units outstanding

Common units - basic

25,489

25,478

25,489

25,472

Common units - diluted

25,489

25,478

25,489

25,472

Other Data

Total leased tenant sites (end of period)

2,028

1,841

2,028

1,841

Total available tenant sites (end of period)

2,136

1,952

2,136

1,952

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

Consolidated Balance Sheets

In thousands, except per unit data

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Assets

Land

$

117,556

$

117,421

Real property interests

689,295

671,468

Construction in progress

40,043

44,787

Total land and real property interests

846,894

833,676

Accumulated depreciation and amortization of real property interests

(76,744

)

(63,474

)

Land and net real property interests

770,150

770,202

Investments in receivables, net

4,669

5,101

Investment in unconsolidated joint venture

58,456

60,880

Cash and cash equivalents

11,003

10,447

Restricted cash

3,360

3,195

Rent receivables

3,799

4,016

Due from Landmark and affiliates

1,843

1,337

Deferred loan costs, net

2,711

3,567

Deferred rent receivable

2,691

1,818

Derivative assets

345

-

Other intangible assets, net

17,718

19,417

Right-of-use asset, net

10,232

10,716

Other assets

4,176

4,082

Total assets

$

891,153

$

894,778

Liabilities and equity

Revolving credit facility

$

223,200

$

214,200

Secured notes, net

275,845

279,677

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

7,984

6,732

Other intangible liabilities, net

5,054

6,081

Operating lease liability

8,563

8,818

Finance lease liability

70

-

Prepaid rent

6,266

4,446

Derivative liabilities

2,269

3,435

Total liabilities

529,251

523,389

Commitments and contingencies

Mezzanine equity

Series C cumulative redeemable convertible preferred units, 1,982,700

units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

48,188

47,902

Equity

Series A cumulative redeemable preferred units, 1,788,843 units

issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

41,850

41,850

Series B cumulative redeemable preferred units 2,628,932 units

issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

63,014

63,014

Common units, 25,488,992 and 25,478,042 units issued and outstanding at

September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

365,108

376,201

General Partner

(156,573

)

(159,070

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

114

1,291

Total limited partners' equity

313,513

323,286

Noncontrolling interests

201

201

Total equity

313,714

323,487

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity

$

891,153

$

894,778

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

Real Property Interest Table

Available Tenant Sites (1)

Leased Tenant Sites

Real Property Interest

Number of

Infrastructure

Locations (1)

Number

Average

Remaining

Property

Interest

(Years)

Number

Average

Remaining

Lease

Term

(Years) (2)

Tenant Site

Occupancy

Rate (3)

Average

Monthly

Effective

Rent

Per Tenant

Site (4)(5)

Quarterly

Rental

Revenue (6)

(In thousands)

Percentage

of Quarterly

Rental

Revenue (6)

Tenant Lease Assignment with Underlying Easement

Wireless Communication

693

896

75.4

(7)

843

34.1

$

5,353

31

%

Digital Infrastructure

1

1

99.0

(7)

1

7.9

450

3

%

Outdoor Advertising

567

887

79.9

(7)

860

15.0

3,348

19

%

Renewable Power Generation

15

47

28.4

(7)

47

33.1

372

2

%

Subtotal

1,276

1,831

72.6

(7)

1,751

26.0

$

9,523

55

%

Tenant Lease Assignment only (8)

Wireless Communication

116

176

44.6

152

15.8

$

1,055

6

%

Outdoor Advertising

33

36

60.6

34

11.8

229

1

%

Renewable Power Generation

6

6

45.8

6

23.7

58

-

%

Subtotal

155

218

47.3

192

15.3

$

1,342

7

%

Tenant Lease on Fee Simple

Wireless Communication

18

29

99.0

(7)

27

25.8

$

222

1

%

Digital Infrastructure

13

13

99.0

(7)

13

23.6

4,454

25

%

Outdoor Advertising

26

28

99.0

(7)

28

5.9

243

2

%

Renewable Power Generation

14

17

99.0

(7)

17

27.7

1,621

10

%

Subtotal

71

87

99.0

(7)

85

19.6

$

6,540

38

%

Total

1,502

2,136

68.1

(9)

2,028

24.5

$

17,405

100

%

Aggregate Portfolio

Wireless Communication

827

1,101

66.1

1,022

31.1

93

%

$

2,080

$

6,630

38

%

Digital Infrastructure

14

14

99.0

14

22.5

100

%

116,439

4,904

28

%

Outdoor Advertising

626

951

71.4

922

14.5

97

%

1,954

3,820

22

%

Renewable Power Generation

35

70

34.5

70

29.4

100

%

9,767

2,051

12

%

Total

1,502

2,136

68.1

(9)

2,028

24.5

95

%

$

3,250

$

17,405

100

%

(1)

"Available Tenant Sites" means the number of individual sites that could be leased. For example, if we have an easement on a single rooftop, on which three different tenants can lease space from us, this would be counted as three "tenant sites," and all three tenant sites would be at a single infrastructure location with the same address.

(2)

Assumes the exercise of all remaining renewal options of tenant leases. Assuming no exercise of renewal options, the average remaining lease terms for our wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, renewable power generation and total portfolio as of September 30, 2021 were 2.2, 8.6, 6.5, 16.1 and 4.2 years, respectively.

(3)

Represents the number of leased tenant sites divided by the number of available tenant sites.

(4)

Occupancy and average monthly effective rent per tenant site are shown only on an aggregate portfolio basis by industry.

(5)

Represents total monthly revenue excluding the impact of amortization of above and below market lease intangibles divided by the number of leased tenant sites.

(6)

Represents GAAP rental revenue recognized under existing tenant leases for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Excludes interest income on receivables.

(7)

Fee simple ownership and perpetual easements are shown as having a term of 99 years for purposes of calculating the average remaining term.

(8)

Reflects "springing lease agreements" whereby the cancellation or nonrenewal of a tenant lease entitles us to enter into a new ground lease with the property owner (up to the full property interest term) and a replacement tenant lease. The remaining lease assignment term is, therefore, equal to or longer than the remaining lease term. Also represents properties for which the "springing lease" feature has been exercised and has been replaced by a lease for the remaining lease term.

(9)

Excluding perpetual ownership rights, the average remaining property interest term on our tenant sites is approximately 58 years.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

Reconciliation of Funds from Operations (FFO) and Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

In thousands, except per unit data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020 (1)

2021

2020 (1)

Net income

$

2,174

$

5,658

$

13,571

$

22,919

Adjustments:

Depreciation and amortization expense

5,079

3,808

14,871

12,247

Impairments

8

16

35

200

(Gain) loss on sale of real property interests, net of income taxes

(79

)

215

(189

)

(15,508

)

Adjustments for investment in unconsolidated joint venture

705

742

3,730

1,825

Distributions to preferred unitholders

(3,060

)

(3,055

)

(9,180

)

(9,152

)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(8

)

(8

)

(24

)

(24

)

FFO attributable to common unitholders

$

4,819

$

7,376

$

22,814

$

12,507

Adjustments:

General and administrative expense reimbursement (2)

1,050

425

2,497

2,455

Transaction-related expenses

3,295

-

3,421

432

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives

(194

)

(154

)

(1,511

)

8,329

Straight line rent adjustments

(192

)

7

(614

)

384

Unit-based compensation

-

-

120

120

Amortization of deferred loan costs and discount on secured notes

659

640

1,907

1,845

Amortization of above- and below-market rents, net

(238

)

(245

)

(708

)

(726

)

Deferred income tax benefit

(31

)

(152

)

(122

)

(460

)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

-

-

2,231

Repayments of receivables

181

152

432

395

Adjustments for investment in unconsolidated joint venture

47

26

127

103

Foreign currency transaction gain

-

(86

)

-

(2,721

)

AFFO attributable to common unitholders

$

9,396

$

7,989

$

28,363

$

24,894

FFO per common unit - diluted

$

0.19

$

0.29

$

0.90

$

0.49

AFFO per common unit - diluted

$

0.37

$

0.31

$

1.11

$

0.98

Weighted average common units outstanding - diluted

25,489

25,478

25,489

25,472

(1)

Amounts include the effects that are reported in discontinued operations.

(2)

Under the omnibus agreement with Landmark, we agreed to reimburse Landmark for expenses related to certain general and administrative services that Landmark will provide to us in support of our business, subject to a quarterly cap equal to 3% of our revenue during the current calendar quarter. This cap on expenses will last until the earlier to occur of: (i) the date on which our revenue for the immediately preceding four consecutive fiscal quarters exceeds $120 million and (ii) November 19, 2021. The full amount of general and administrative expenses incurred will be reflected in our income statements, and to the extent such general and administrative expenses exceed the cap amount, the amount of such excess will be reimbursed by Landmark and reflected in our financial statements as a capital contribution from Landmark rather than as a reduction of our general and administrative expenses, except for expenses that would otherwise be allocated to us, which are not included in our general and administrative expenses.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

In thousands

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020 (1)

2021

2020 (1)

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income

Net income

$

2,174

$

5,658

$

13,571

$

22,919

Interest expense

4,962

4,068

14,830

13,400

Depreciation and amortization expense

5,079

3,808

14,871

12,247

Income tax expense

(80

)

(131

)

(80

)

(28

)

EBITDA

$

12,135

$

13,403

$

43,192

$

48,538

Impairments

8

16

35

200

Transaction-related

3,295

-

3,421

432

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives

(194

)

(154

)

(1,511

)

8,329

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

-

-

2,231

(Gain) loss on sale of real property interests

(79

)

215

(189

)

(15,508

)

Unit-based compensation

-

-

120

120

Straight line rent adjustments

(192

)

7

(614

)

384

Amortization of above- and below-market rents, net

(238

)

(245

)

(708

)

(726

)

Repayments of investments in receivables

181

152

432

395

Adjustments for investment in unconsolidated joint venture

1,397

1,430

5,801

3,920

Foreign currency transaction gain

-

(86

)

-

(2,721

)

Deemed capital contribution to fund general and administrative expense reimbursement(2)

1,050

425

2,497

2,455

Adjusted EBITDA

$

17,363

$

15,163

$

52,476

$

48,049

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Cash Provided by

Operating Activities

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

11,365

$

11,886

$

34,701

$

31,982

Unit-based compensation

-

-

(120

)

(120

)

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives

194

154

1,511

(8,329

)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

-

-

(2,231

)

Depreciation and amortization expense

(5,079

)

(3,808

)

(14,871

)

(12,247

)

Amortization of above- and below-market rents, net

238

245

708

726

Amortization of deferred loan costs and discount on secured notes

(659

)

(640

)

(1,907

)

(1,845

)

Impairments

(8

)

(16

)

(35

)

(200

)

Gain (loss) on sale of real property interests

79

(215

)

189

15,508

Adjustment for uncollectible accounts

-

(45

)

-

(195

)

Equity income (loss) from unconsolidated joint venture

329

248

(761

)

1,085

Distributions of earnings from unconsolidated joint venture

(1,184

)

(726

)

(1,663

)

(1,651

)

Foreign currency transaction gain

-

86

-

2,721

Working capital changes

(3,101

)

(1,511

)

(4,181

)

(2,285

)

Net income

$

2,174

$

5,658

$

13,571

$

22,919

Interest expense

4,962

4,068

14,830

13,400

Depreciation and amortization expense

5,079

3,808

14,871

12,247

Income tax benefit

(80

)

(131

)

(80

)

(28

)

EBITDA

$

12,135

$

13,403

$

43,192

$

48,538

Less:

Gain on sale of real property interests

(79

)

-

(189

)

(15,508

)

Unrealized gain on derivatives

(194

)

(154

)

(1,511

)

-

Straight line rent adjustment

(192

)

-

(614

)

-

Amortization of above- and below-market rents, net

(238

)

(245

)

(708

)

(726

)

Foreign currency transaction gain

-

(86

)

-

(2,721

)

Add:

Impairments

8

16

35

200

Transaction-related

3,295

-

3,421

432

Unrealized loss on derivatives

-

-

-

8,329

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

215

-

2,231

Unit-based compensation

-

-

120

120

Straight line rent adjustment

-

7

-

384

Repayments of investments in receivables

181

152

432

395

Adjustments for investment in unconsolidated joint venture

1,397

1,430

5,801

3,920

Deemed capital contribution to fund general and administrative expense reimbursement (2)

1,050

425

2,497

2,455

Adjusted EBITDA

$

17,363

$

15,163

$

52,476

$

48,049

(1)

Amounts include the effects that are reported in discontinued operations.

(2)

Under the omnibus agreement with Landmark, we agreed to reimburse Landmark for expenses related to certain general and administrative services that Landmark will provide to us in support of our business, subject to a quarterly cap equal to 3% of our revenue during the current calendar quarter. This cap on expenses will last until the earlier to occur of: (i) the date on which our revenue for the immediately preceding four consecutive fiscal quarters exceeded $120 million and (ii) November 19, 2021. The full amount of general and administrative expenses incurred will be reflected in our income statements, and to the extent such general and administrative expenses exceed the cap amount, the amount of such excess will be reimbursed by Landmark and reflected in our financial statements as a capital contribution from Landmark rather than as a reduction of our general and administrative expenses, except for expenses that would otherwise be allocated to us, which are not included in our general and administrative expenses.

Disclaimer

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 12:07:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
