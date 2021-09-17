Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP
  News
  Summary
    LMRK   US51508J1088

LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP

(LMRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ADTN, DSPG, LMRK, TRIL; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

09/17/2021 | 02:31am EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with ADVA. Following completion of the transaction, ADTRAN shareholders are expected to own approximately 54% of the combined company. If you are an ADTRAN shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Synaptics Incorporated for $22.00 per share in cash. If you are a DSP Group shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ: LMRK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Landmark Dividend LLC for $16.50 in cash per common unit. If you are a Landmark Infrastructure shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options. 

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Pfizer Inc. for $18.50 per share in cash. If you are a Trillium shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options. 

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-adtn-dspg-lmrk-tril-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301379296.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
