Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Landmark Dividend LLC.

08/23/2021 | 01:07pm EDT
MILWAUKEE, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Landmark (Nasdaq: LMRK), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with LD.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/landmark-infrastructure-partners-lp or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Landmark's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Landmark shareholders will receive only $16.50 in cash for each common unit owned. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Landmark by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a substantial penalty if Landmark accepts a superior bid. Landmark insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Landmark's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Landmark.

If you own Landmark common units and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/landmark-infrastructure-partners-lp.                         

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

© PRNewswire 2021
