LandMark Optoelectronics : The Company will attend 2022 APAC TMT Conference held by BofA Securities.
03/10/2022 | 01:23am EST
Provided by: LandMark Optoelectronics Corporation
Date of announcement
2022/03/10
Time of announcement
14:11:28
Subject
The Company will attend 2022 APAC TMT Conference
held by BofA Securities.
Date of events
2022/03/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/15
2.Time of institutional investor conference:9:00 a.m.(Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will attend 2022 APAC TMT Conference held by BofA Securities
to discuss 4Q 2021 financial results.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
LandMark Optoelectronics Corporation published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 06:22:01 UTC.