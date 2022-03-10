LandMark Optoelectronics : The Company will attend 2022 APAC TMT Conference held by BofA Securities.

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/15 2.Time of institutional investor conference:9:00 a.m.(Taiwan Time) 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online investor conference 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: The Company will attend 2022 APAC TMT Conference held by BofA Securities to discuss 4Q 2021 financial results. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.