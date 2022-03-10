Log in
    3081   TW0003081006

LANDMARK OPTOELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(3081)
LandMark Optoelectronics : The Company will attend 2022 APAC TMT Conference held by BofA Securities.

03/10/2022 | 01:23am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: LandMark Optoelectronics Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/10 Time of announcement 14:11:28
Subject 
 The Company will attend 2022 APAC TMT Conference
held by BofA Securities.
Date of events 2022/03/15 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/15
2.Time of institutional investor conference:9:00 a.m.(Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
  The Company will attend 2022 APAC TMT Conference held by BofA Securities
  to discuss 4Q 2021 financial results.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

LandMark Optoelectronics Corporation published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 06:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
