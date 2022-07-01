LandMark Optoelectronics : The adjustment of the Company's dividend payout ratio for cash dividends distribution and cash distribution from capital surplus of 2021.
07/01/2022 | 03:13am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: LandMark Optoelectronics Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/01
Time of announcement
14:56:07
Subject
The adjustment of the Company's dividend payout
ratio for cash dividends distribution and cash
distribution from capital surplus of 2021.
Date of events
2022/07/01
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
shareholders'meeting:2022/07/01
2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution:
i. Cash dividends: NT$ 274,107,531, which is equivalent to NT$ 3
per share.
ii. Cash distribution from capital surplus: NT$ 45,684,588, which is
equivalent to NT$ 0.5 per share.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change:
i. Cash dividends: NT$ 274,107,531, which is equivalent to NT$ 3.00001641
per share.
ii. Cash distribution from capital surplus: NT$ 45,684,588, which is
equivalent to NT$ 0.50000273 per share.
4.Reason for the change:The Company reclaimed 500 shares from RSA and the
number of outstanding common shares changed accordingly, resulting in the
adjustment of dividend payout ratio.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
LandMark Optoelectronics Corporation published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 07:12:11 UTC.