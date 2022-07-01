LandMark Optoelectronics : The adjustment of the Company's dividend payout ratio for cash dividends distribution and cash distribution from capital surplus of 2021.

Statement

1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or shareholders'meeting:2022/07/01 2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution: i. Cash dividends: NT$ 274,107,531, which is equivalent to NT$ 3 per share. ii. Cash distribution from capital surplus: NT$ 45,684,588, which is equivalent to NT$ 0.5 per share. 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change: i. Cash dividends: NT$ 274,107,531, which is equivalent to NT$ 3.00001641 per share. ii. Cash distribution from capital surplus: NT$ 45,684,588, which is equivalent to NT$ 0.50000273 per share. 4.Reason for the change:The Company reclaimed 500 shares from RSA and the number of outstanding common shares changed accordingly, resulting in the adjustment of dividend payout ratio. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.