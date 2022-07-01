Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. LandMark Optoelectronics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3081   TW0003081006

LANDMARK OPTOELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(3081)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-29
116.00 TWD   +1.75%
05/25LANDMARK OPTOELECTRONICS : The important resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
PU
05/25LANDMARK OPTOELECTRONICS : Announcement of the record date for the cash dividends distribution and cash distribution from capital surplus.
PU
05/25LandMark Optoelectronics Corporation Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on August 25, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LandMark Optoelectronics : The adjustment of the Company's dividend payout ratio for cash dividends distribution and cash distribution from capital surplus of 2021.

07/01/2022 | 03:13am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: LandMark Optoelectronics Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/01 Time of announcement 14:56:07
Subject 
 The adjustment of the Company's dividend payout
ratio for cash dividends distribution and cash
distribution from capital surplus of 2021.
Date of events 2022/07/01 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
shareholders'meeting:2022/07/01
2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution:
  i.  Cash dividends: NT$ 274,107,531, which is equivalent to NT$ 3
      per share.
  ii. Cash distribution from capital surplus: NT$ 45,684,588, which is
      equivalent to NT$ 0.5 per share.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change:
  i.  Cash dividends: NT$ 274,107,531, which is equivalent to NT$ 3.00001641
      per share.
  ii. Cash distribution from capital surplus: NT$ 45,684,588, which is
      equivalent to NT$ 0.50000273 per share.
4.Reason for the change:The Company reclaimed 500 shares from RSA and the
number of outstanding common shares changed accordingly, resulting in the
adjustment of dividend payout ratio.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

LandMark Optoelectronics Corporation published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 07:12:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 395 M 80,5 M 80,5 M
Net income 2022 399 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net cash 2022 1 850 M 62,2 M 62,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,4x
Yield 2022 3,07%
Capitalization 10 599 M 356 M 356 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,65x
EV / Sales 2023 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 338
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart LANDMARK OPTOELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
LandMark Optoelectronics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANDMARK OPTOELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 116,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chi Sheng Lo General Manager
Chi Yue Yang Director, Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Ching I Ching Chairman
Hsiao Ping Tseng Independent Director
Chin Lai Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LANDMARK OPTOELECTRONICS CORPORATION-40.97%356
MEDIATEK INC.-45.29%35 380
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-15.68%17 097
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-40.29%15 106
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-28.80%10 286
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-31.39%8 064