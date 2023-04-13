Advanced search
    LND   GG00BMX4VR69

LANDORE RESOURCES LIMITED

(LND)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:24:28 2023-04-13 am EDT
12.74 GBX   +0.91%
10:20aLandore Resources confirms presence of gold at Junior Lake
AN
02:00aLandore Resources Limited Reports Results of the 2023 Soil Sampling Programme Carried Out Along Strike to the West of Its Bam Gold Project, Junior Lake Property, Ontario, Canada
CI
03/06Landore Resources sells stake in lithium project to Green Technology
AN
Landore Resources confirms presence of gold at Junior Lake

04/13/2023 | 10:20am EDT
Landore Resources Ltd - Canada-focused precious and base metal project explorer and developer - Says extensive soil sampling along the Junior Lake property in Ontario, Canada, confirms the presence of highly anomalous gold occurrences as well as the presence of highly anomalous strategic and precious metal occurrences and trends. The sampling programme collects 1,699 samples, nearly doubling the total number of samples collected on the property and bringing the total number of samples to 3,852.

Chief Executive Bill Humphries says: "The highly successful 2022 exploration drilling and soil sampling programmes on the Junior Lake property, have identified new targets for both gold and strategic metals which have the potential of being advanced into additional resources. This further supports the directors' opinion that the Junior Lake property has the excellent potential to host significant volumes of both gold and the highly sought after strategic metals for battery production."

Current stock price: 12.51 pence, down 0.9% on Thursday afternoon in London.

12-month change: down 46%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 2,00 M 2,49 M 2,49 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14,6 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 76,6%
Technical analysis trends LANDORE RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12,63 GBX
Average target price 36,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 185%
Managers and Directors
William H. Humphries Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Glenn Robert Featherby Non-Executive Director & Finance Director
Charles Edmund Wilkinson Non-Executive Chairman
Helen Foster Green Non-Executive Director
Michele Tuomi Director & Vice President-Exploration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LANDORE RESOURCES LIMITED-28.87%18
BHP GROUP LIMITED2.65%158 590
RIO TINTO PLC-4.79%116 179
GLENCORE PLC-12.45%75 550
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)2.16%43 371
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-17.33%40 451
