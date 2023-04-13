Landore Resources confirms presence of gold at Junior Lake

Landore Resources Ltd - Canada-focused precious and base metal project explorer and developer - Says extensive soil sampling along the Junior Lake property in Ontario, Canada, confirms the presence of highly anomalous gold occurrences as well as the presence of highly anomalous strategic and precious metal occurrences and trends. The sampling programme collects 1,699 samples, nearly doubling the total number of samples collected on the property and bringing the total number of samples to 3,852.

Chief Executive Bill Humphries says: "The highly successful 2022 exploration drilling and soil sampling programmes on the Junior Lake property, have identified new targets for both gold and strategic metals which have the potential of being advanced into additional resources. This further supports the directors' opinion that the Junior Lake property has the excellent potential to host significant volumes of both gold and the highly sought after strategic metals for battery production."

Current stock price: 12.51 pence, down 0.9% on Thursday afternoon in London.

12-month change: down 46%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.