    LE   US51509F1057

LANDS' END, INC.

(LE)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-17 pm EDT
8.540 USD   +10.19%
06:46aLands' End Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
GL
06:45aLands' End Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
AQ
04/17Lands' end kicks off summer early with 7th annual international swimsuit day event
AQ
Lands' End Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

05/18/2023 | 06:46am EDT
DODGEVILLE, Wis., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, June 1st, 2023, to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results. A news release containing these results will be issued before the call. Listeners may access a live broadcast of the conference call on the Company’s investor relations website: http://investors.landsend.com/ in the Events and Presentations section.

An online archive of the broadcast will be available at approximately noon on June 1, 2023, and will be accessible on the Company’s website: http://investors.landsend.com/ in the Events and Presentations section.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, through our own Company Operated stores and through third-party distribution channels. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value. We seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

CONTACTS:

Lands’ End, Inc.
Bernard McCracken
Interim Chief Financial Officer
(608) 935-4366

Investor Relations:
ICR, Inc.
Tom Filandro
(646) 277-1235
Tom.Filandro@icrinc.com 


