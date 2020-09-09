Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lands' End, Inc.    LE

LANDS' END, INC.

(LE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lands' End Announces Participation in the 18th Annual CL King Best Ideas Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 06:46am EDT

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) today announced that the Company will be participating in the 18th Annual CL King Best Ideas Conference, held virtually, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 1:15 PM Eastern Time. Jerome Griffith, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Jim Gooch, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat.

The audio portion of the fireside chat will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at http://investors.landsend.com. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

Contacts:

Lands' End, Inc.
James Gooch
Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
(608) 935-9341

Investor Relations:
ICR, Inc.
Jean Fontana
(646) 277-1214
Jean.Fontana@icrinc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LANDS' END, INC.
06:46aLands' End Announces Participation in the 18th Annual CL King Best Ideas Conf..
GL
06:45aLANDS' END : Announces Participation in the 18th Annual CL King Best Ideas Confe..
AQ
09/02LANDS' END : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09/02LANDS' END, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Dire..
AQ
09/02Lands' End Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
GL
08/28LANDS' END, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
08/19Lands' End Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call
GL
08/19Online Sales Rush, Stimulus Boost Walmart -- WSJ
DJ
08/18LANDS' END, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dir..
AQ
08/18LANDS' END : to Open New Store in Dallas, Texas
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 391 M - -
Net income 2021 4,52 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 44,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 438 M 438 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,31x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 4 106
Free-Float 50,1%
Chart LANDS' END, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lands' End, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANDS' END, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,00 $
Last Close Price 13,42 $
Spread / Highest target 11,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jerome Squire Griffith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Josephine Linden Chairman
James Frederick Gooch COO, CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Elizabeth Darst Leykum Independent Director
Jignesh M. Patel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANDS' END, INC.-20.12%438
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-26.74%84 641
KERING SA-5.16%81 839
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.3.45%64 797
ROSS STORES, INC.-19.61%33 311
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-24.51%27 013
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group