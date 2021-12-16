Lands' End : Compensation Committee Charter

Lands' End, Inc.

Compensation Committee of the Board of

Directors Charter

Purpose

The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Lands' End, Inc.(the "Company") is appointed by the Board to discharge the Board's responsibilities relating to compensation of the Company's Chief Executive Officer (the "CEO") and the Company's executive officers and other senior executives of the Company, as determined by the Compensation Committee from time to time (the "Senior Executives"). The Compensation Committee has overall responsibility for approving and evaluating all compensation plans, policies and programs of the Company as they affect the CEO and the Senior Executives.

The Compensation Committee is also responsible for producing an annual report on executive compensation for inclusion in the Company's proxy statement.

Committee Membership

The Compensation Committee shall consist of no fewer than two members. Each member of the Compensation Committee shall satisfy the independence requirements of the NASDAQ Stock Market ("Nasdaq").