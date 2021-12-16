Lands' End : Compensation Committee Charter

The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Lands' End, Inc.(the "Company") is appointed by the Board to discharge the Board's responsibilities relating to compensation of the Company's Chief Executive Officer (the "CEO") and the Company's executive officers and other senior executives of the Company, as determined by the Compensation Committee from time to time (the "Senior Executives"). The Compensation Committee has overall responsibility for approving and evaluating all compensation plans, policies and programs of the Company as they affect the CEO and the Senior Executives.
The Compensation Committee is also responsible for producing an annual report on executive compensation for inclusion in the Company's proxy statement.
Committee Membership
The Compensation Committee shall consist of no fewer than two members. Each member of the Compensation Committee shall satisfy the independence requirements of the NASDAQ Stock Market ("Nasdaq").
At all times at least employee" directors 1934, as amended ("
two members of the Compensation Committee shall qualify as "non- within the meaning of Rule 16b-3 of the Securities Exchange Act of Rule16b-3").
The Compensation Committee shall have the authority, as the Compensation Committee may deem appropriate, to delegate one or more of its responsibilities to subcommittees that are composed entirely of directors satisfying the foregoing independence standards, if applicable. If any member of the Compensation Committee shall not satisfy the requirements of a "non-employee" for purposes of Rule 16b-3, the Compensation Committee shall delegate to the Board or to a subcommittee of the Compensation Committee consisting of at least two members, each of whom satisfies the requirements of a "non-employee" director for purposes of Rule 16b-3, all approvals, certifications and administrative and other determinations with respect to equity-based compensation intended to satisfy the exception provided under Rule 16b-3, and the Board or such subcommittee shall have the full authority of the Compensation Committee with respect to such matters. The members of the Compensation Committee shall be appointed, and may be replaced, by the Board. One member of the Compensation Committee shall be appointed as its Chairman by the Board.
Meetings
The Compensation Committee shall meet as often as necessary to carry out its responsibilities. The Chairman of the Compensation Committee shall preside at each meeting. In the event the Chairman is not present at a meeting, the Compensation Committee members present at the meeting shall designate one of its members as the acting chair of the meeting.
Committee Authority and Additional
Responsibilities
The Compensation Committee shall have the sole authority to retain and terminate any compensation consultant to be used to assist it in the evaluation of CEO or Senior
Executive compensation and shall have sole authority to approve the consultant's fees and the other terms and conditions of the consultant's retention, in each case in accordance with the rules and regulations promulgated by the SEC and applicable
Nasdaq rules (including taking into consideration factors relevant to the adviser's independence from management specified in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(d)(3)). The Compensation Committee shall also have authority to obtain advice and assistance from internal and external legal, accounting, and other advisors. The Company must provide for appropriate funding, as determined by the Committee, for payment of reasonable compensation to any adviser retained by the Committee.
The Compensation Committee shall annually review and approve corporate goals and objectives relevant to CEO compensation, evaluate the CEO's performance in light of those goals and objectives, and recommend to the Board the CEO's overall compensation levels based on this evaluation. In evaluating the incentive components of CEO compensation, the Compensation Committee shall consider factors that that Compensation Committee deems relevant, which may include the Company's performance and relative stockholder return, the value of similar incentive awards to CEOs at comparable companies, and the awards given to the CEO in past years.
The Compensation Committee shall, at least annually, review and approve the annual base salaries and annual incentive opportunities of the CEO and the Senior Executives. Each of the CEO and the Senior Executives, as applicable, shall not be present during any Compensation Committee deliberations or voting with respect to his or her compensation. In addition, periodically and as and when appropriate, the Compensation Committee shall review and approve the following as they affect the CEO and the Senior Executives: (a) all other incentive awards and opportunities, including both cash-based and equity-based awards and opportunities; (b) any employment agreements and severance arrangements; and (c) any change-in-control agreements and change-in-control provisions affecting any elements of compensation and benefits. In addition, the Compensation Committee shall receive periodic reports on the Company's compensation programs as they affect all employees. Finally, the
Compensation Committee shall review and approve any special or supplemental compensation and benefits
for the CEO and the Senior Executives and persons who formerly served as the CEO or as Senior Executives, including supplemental retirement benefits and the perquisites provided to them during and after employment.
The Compensation Committee shall review and discuss the Compensation Discussion and Analysis (the "CD&A") required to be included in the Company's proxy statement and annual report on Form 10-K by the rules and regulations of the Securities and
Exchange Commission (the "SEC") with management, and, based on such review and discussion, determine whether or not to recommend to the Board that the CD&A be so included.
The Compensation Committee shall produce the annual Compensation Committee Report for inclusion in the Company's proxy statement in compliance with the rules and regulations promulgated by the SEC.
The Compensation Committee shall monitor the Company's compliance with the requirements under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 relating to 401(k) plans and loans to directors and officers and with all other applicable laws affecting employee compensation and benefits.
The Compensation Committee shall oversee the Company's compliance with SEC rules and regulations regarding shareholder approval of certain executive compensation matters, including advisory votes on executive compensation and the frequency of such votes, and any applicable requirements under Nasdaq rules that stockholders approve equity compensation plans.
The Compensation Committee shall monitor and evaluate matters relating to the compensation and benefits structure of the Company as the Compensation Committee deems appropriate, including (a) providing guidance to senior management on significant issues affecting compensation philosophy or policy, and (b) evaluating whether the risks arising from the Company's compensation policies and practices for its employees would be reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on the Company.
The Compensation Committee shall make regular reports to the Board.
The Compensation Committee shall review and reassess the adequacy of this Charter annually and recommend any proposed changes to the Board for approval.
