Lands' End : EXECUTIVE SEVERANCE AGREEMENT (Form 8-K)

EXECUTIVE SEVERANCE AGREEMENT

This Amended and Restated Executive Severance Agreement ('Agreement') is made effective as of the 2nd day of July, 2021 (the 'Effective Date'), between Lands' End, Inc., a Delawarecorporation (together withits successors, assignsand Affiliates, the 'Company'), and James Gooch('Executive').

WHEREAS, in light of the Company's sizeanditsvisibilityasapubliclytradedcompany that reports itsresultsto the public, the Company hasattractedtheattentionofothercompanies andbusinessesseekingtoobtainfor themselves or their customerssome of theCompany's business acumen and know-how; and

WHEREAS, the Company shall, in connection with Executive's continuedemploymentwith the Company, share with Executive certain aspects of its business acumen andknow-how as well as specific confidential andproprietary information about the products,markets, processes, costs, developments, ideas, and personnel of the Company; and

WHEREAS, the Company shall, in connection with Executive's continuedemploymentwith the Company, imbue Executive with certain aspects of the goodwill that the Company has developed with its customers, vendors, representatives and employees; and

WHEREAS, the Company and Executive previously entered into an employment letter agreement dated January 16, 2016 (the 'Employment Letter'), pursuant to which the Company agreed to employ Executive on the terms and conditions contained in the Employment Letter, which included Executive entering into an Executive Severance Agreement dated as of January 27, 2016 (the 'Prior ESA'), and Executive agreed to accept such employment on such terms and conditions, including those obligations contained in the Prior ESA, pursuant to which the Company had agreed to provide Executive with certain severance benefits under certain circumstances as provided in the Prior ESA; and

WHEREAS, in consideration for Executive's continued employment with the Company and entering into this Agreement, the Company desires to extend to Executive the opportunity to receive certain severance benefits that are enhanced from those provided in the Prior ESA, under certain circumstances as provided in this Agreement, and subject to certain additional obligations as provided in this Agreement, which amends and restated the Prior ESA.

NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration ofthe foregoing, and of the respectivecovenants and agreements of the parties set forth in this Agreement, the parties hereto agree asfollows:

1. Definitions. As used in this Agreement, the following terms have the

meanings indicated (but if not otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms as used in this Agreement will have the meanings indicated in the EmploymentLetter):

a.'Accrued Accounts' means (i) unpaid base salary, accrued but unused vacation and expense reimbursements due, which shall be paid promptly



after Executive's Separation fromService, amounts dueunderanybenefitorequity plan, grant or program, paid in accordance withthe terms ofsuchplan,grant or program, and any unpaid bonus for any prior completed fiscal year paidwhenthebonuswouldotherwisebepaidfor such prior fiscal year (which, for the avoidance of doubt, shall not be paid induplication of the same or any similarobligationsunderanyother arrangement) and(iv) to the extent that a QualifyingTermination occurs within thelastsix calendar monthsofa given fiscalyear,a pro rata bonus that would otherwisebe payable under the Company's Annual Incentive Plan for such fiscal year based on actualresultsfrom the fiscal year,multiplied by the ratioof the number ofdays employed during such fiscal year tothe number of days in the year, and paid when bonuses are otherwise paid underthe Annual Incentive Plan for such fiscal year (but in no event later than April 15following the end of such fiscal year).

b.'Affiliate' means anysubsidiaryorotherentitythat,directlyorindirectly through one or moreintermediaries, is controlled by Lands' End, Inc.,whether now existing or hereafter formed oracquired.Forpurposeshereof,'control' means the power tovoteordirectthevotingof sufficient securities orother interests to electone-third of the directors or managers or to control themanagementof such subsidiary or other entity.

c.'Annual Bonus' shall mean (i) the average bonus (annualized for anypartial fiscal year) paid (if any)to Executive under the Company's AnnualIncentivePlaninthelasttwo consecutive completed fiscal years ending priortotheDateof Termination, or(ii)if payment underthis Agreement isbeingtriggered upon aChange in Control Termination,Annual Bonus shall for this purpose mean thehigher of the applicable amountdetermined under clause (i) of this definition andtheExecutive'sTargetAnnualBonus.

d.'Cause'means (i) a material breach by Executive(other thanabreachresultingfromExecutive's incapacity due to a condition that with thepassing of time would be a Disability)of Executive's duties andresponsibilitieswhich breach is demonstrably willfulanddeliberateonExecutive'spart,iscommitted inbadfaith or withoutreasonable beliefthatsuchbreachisinthe bestinterestsofthe Company andisnot remedied inareasonableperiodof time afterreceipt of written notice fromthe Boardspecifying such breach; (ii) theindictment and conviction of, or pleading of guilty or nolo contendere by,Executivetoafelony;or(iii)willful misconduct in connection with Executive'semployment.

e.'Change in Control'shallhave the meanings such termin theCompany's 2014 Stock Plan (As Amended and Restated), as amended from time to time (and any successor plan thereto).

f.'ChangeinControlTermination' means a Qualifying Terminationoccurring either (i) within 180 calendar daysprior to a Change in Control, so longas a definitive agreement pursuant to which transactions contemplated thereunderwould result in a Change in Control, hasbeenexecutedbythe Company priortosuch Date of Termination or (ii) on orwithintwo(2)yearsafteraChangeinControl occurs.



g.'Code'means the Internal RevenueCodeof1986,as amended.

h.'CompetitiveBusiness' means anycorporation,partnership,association,orotherpersonor entity(includingbutnot limited to Executive) that:

i.islistedonAppendixAoris otherwise includedintheCompany's annual proxy statement (the 'Proxy') as most recently filedpriortotheDateof Termination, eachofwhichExecutiveacknowledgesis a CompetitiveBusiness, whether or not it falls within thecategories insubsection(c)(ii) immediately below; or

ii.engagesinanybusinesswhich,atany time duringthe mostrecenteighteen (18) months of Executive's Company Employment andregardless of the business format (including but not limited to adepartment store, specialty store, discount store, directmarketing, orelectronic commerce):(A) consists of marketing,manufacturing or sellingapparel and/or home products that arematerial products of the Company,at a pricepointsimilar tothat ofthe Company andwhichentityhasacombined annual revenue in excess of $250 million that is primarilygenerated by any combination of the productsdescribedabove;and(B)the Board of Directors of the Company (the 'Board') (oradesignatedcommittee thereof) reasonably identifies and adds to Appendix A bywritten notice to Executive at least ninety (90)dayspriortotheDateofTermination (providedthatthe Company's filing of the Proxy with theSecurities and Exchange Commission shall constitute valid noticetoExecutiveofanysuch identification or addition regardless of whether suchfiling occurs at least ninety (90) dayspriortotheDateof Termination).

Notwithstanding the foregoing, in noevent shall 'Competitive Business'include (A) any activity in which Executive proposes to engage, to which the Board provides its written consent to Executive, not to be unreasonably withheld; or (B) services by Executive as an advisor to anyprivate equity firm, so long as Executive is providing strategic investmentand management advice (including on an acquisition, but excluding for theavoidance of doubt, advising in respect of any company that wouldotherwise meet the definition of a Competitive Business already in, oronce it becomes a part of, the private equity firmportfolio) in the area ofapparel and/or home products generally and is not otherwise sharingConfidential Information or providing advice and/or guidance to any entity listed as a Competitive Businessas referenced in subparagraphs i.and ii. above.

i.'Confidential Information'meansinformationrelated to theCompany's business, not generally known inthetradeorindustry,whichExecutivelearnsorcreatesduringtheperiodofExecutive's CompanyEmployment, which may include but isnot limited to product specifications,manufacturing procedures, methods,equipment,compositions,technology,formulas, know-how, research and developmentprograms, sales methods,



customer lists, customer usages andrequirements, personnel evaluations andcompensation data, computer programs and other confidential technical orbusiness information and data that is not otherwise in the public domain.

j.'Disability' means disabilityasdefinedunderthe Company'slong-termdisability plan(regardlessofwhether Executive isa participant under suchplan),includingthe completion ofany time period required for full coverageunder such plan.

k.'Executive's Company Employment' means the time duringwhichExecutiveis employed byanyentity comprised within thedefinition of'Company,' regardless of any change inthe entity actually employing Executive.

l.'Good Reason' shall mean, withoutExecutive'spriorwrittenconsent, (i) a reduction of more than ten percent (10%) fromthe highest priorlevel of either the Executive's annual rate of base salary or Target Annual Bonusunder the Company's Annual Incentive Plan(and for the avoidance of doubt, anyreductionthatisequalto orlessthansuch10%amount may onlyoccurtotheextentinconnectionwithageneralreductionofannualrateofbasesalarythat appliesproportionately to all executiveofficers); (ii) Executive'smandatoryrelocation to an office more than fifty(50) miles fromthe primary location atwhichExecutivewasrequiredto performExecutive's duties priortosuchrelocation;(iii) a material diminution in Executive's duties, responsibilities or authority, or the assignment of duties or responsibilities materially inconsistent with Executive's position as President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company; or (iv) any other action or inaction that constitutes a material breach of the terms of the Employment Letter, including the failure of a successor company to assume or fulfill the obligations under the Employment Letter or this Agreement. In each case, Executive must provide Company with written notice of the facts giving rise to a claim that 'Good Reason' exists for purposes of this Agreement, within sixty (60) days of the initial existence of such Good Reason event, and Company shall have the right to remedy such event within thirty (30) days after receipt of Executive's written notice. 'Good Reason' shall cease to exist, and may not form the basis for claiming any compensation or benefits under this Agreement, if any of the following occurs:

i.Executive failstoprovidetheabove-referencedwritten notice of the Good Reason event withinsixty(60)daysofitsoccurrence;

ii.Companyremedies the Good Reason event within theabove-referencedthirty(30) day remediation period; or

iii.Executive fails to resign within fifteen (15)days after theabove-referenced thirty (30) day remediation period.

m.'QualifyingTermination'means the first to occur ofa terminationof the Executive's CompanyEmployment by the Company without Cause or byExecutive upon his resignation for Good Reason, inanysuchcaseinaccordancewith



the applicable procedural provisionssetforth in this Agreement.

n.'Restricted Period' means (i) the Salary Continuation Period that corresponds toanySeparationfromServicedescribedinSection2(a)below or (ii) twelve (12) months following the Date ofTermination that correspondstoanySeparationfromServicenotdescribedinSection 2(a) below.Notwithstanding any provision of this Agreement to thecontrary,onandafterthefirstanniversary of a Qualifying Termination, Executivemay elect,bywrittennoticetotheCompany,toforfeitallrightstothepayments and benefits otherwise to be provided under Section 2 of thisAgreement between andincludingthe date on whichExecutive commencesengagingin activity thatwould,butforthis provision, constituteabreachofSection8ofthis Agreement (suchdate tobe specified insuchnotice,the'ForfeitureDate')) throughtheendoftheSalaryContinuation Period and uponsuch forfeiture,the restrictions imposed onExecutiveunderSection 8 ofthis Agreementshallcease toapply toExecutiveasoftheForfeitureDate.

o.'Salary Continuation' means the sum of monthly base salary,based on Executive's highest monthly base salary rate prior to the dateExecutive's Company Employment terminates ('Date of Termination') and one-twelfth of Executive's Annual Bonus payable foraperiodoftwelve(12)monthsfollowingtheDateof Termination ('Salary Continuation Period'),providedthat,iftheeventgivingriseto payment ofSalary Continuation is aChange in Control Termination, such Salary Continuation Periodshallbetwenty-four(24) months.

p.'Section 409A Threshold' means an amount equaltothesumofthe following amounts: (x) two times the lesser of(1)Executive'sbasesalaryforservices provided tothe Company asan employee for the calendar year precedingthecalendaryearinwhichExecutivehasa Separation fromService; and (2) themaximum amountthat may betakenintoaccountunderaqualifiedplaninaccordance withCodeSection 401(a)(17) for the calendaryearinwhichtheExecutive has a Separation fromService, and (y) the amount of Executive'sSalaryContinuationthatdoesnototherwise provide for a deferral of compensation by application of TreasuryRegulation Section 1.409A-1(b)(4).Inallevents,this amount shall be limited tothe amounts specified under TreasuryRegulationSections 1.409A-1(b)(9)(iii)(A) and 1.409A-1(b)(9)(iii)(B) andtheamount of any payments of Salary Continuation describedinTreasury RegulationSection 1.409A-1(b)(4)(i) or any successors thereto.

q.'Separationfrom Service'means a 'separation fromservice' withthe Company withinthe meaning of Code Section 409A(andregulationsissuedthereunder).Notwithstandinganythinghereintothecontrary,the fact thatExecutiveistreatedashaving incurred a SeparationfromService under Code Section 409A and the terms ofthis Agreement shall not be determinative, or inany way affect theanalysis, of whether Executivehasretired, terminatedemployment, separated fromservice, incurred a severance from employment orbecome entitled to a distribution,under theterms of any qualified retirement plan(including pension plans and401(k)savingsplans) maintained bytheCompany.



r.'Specified Employee' means a 'specifiedemployee' under CodeSection 409A (and regulationsissued thereunder).

s.'Trade Secret'meansinformation, including a formula, pattern,compilation,program, device, method, technique or process, that derivesindependent economic value,actualor potential,fromnotbeing generally knownto,andnotbeingreadilyascertainable byproper means by,otherpersonswhocanobtain economic value fromits disclosure or use, and that is the subject of efforts to maintain itssecrecythatare reasonable under the circumstances.

2. Severance.

a.Upon the occurrence of a QualifyingTermination, Executive shallbeentitledtothe following:

i.Salary Continuation during the Salary ContinuationPeriod.

ii.Continuationofhealth, dental and vision coverage forExecutive, his spouse and his dependents, as applicable, at the applicableactiveemployee rate (which shall bewithheld,asapplicable,frompayments of Executive'sSalary Continuation) until the end ofthe payperiodthatincludesthelastdayof theSalaryContinuation Period, onthesameterms as they were providedimmediately prior tothe Date ofTermination (the 'Continuation Benefits').Any such coverage providedduring the Salary Continuation Periodshall not run concurrently withtheapplicablecontinuationperiodin accordance with the provisions of theConsolidated Omnibus BudgetReconciliationAct ('COBRA').IfExecutive becomes eligible to participate inanother medical ordentalbenefitplanorarrangementthroughanother employer duringsuchperiod,the Company shallnolongerpayfor continuation coverage benefits andExecutiveshallberequiredtopay thefull COBRA premium.Executive isrequired to notify the Company within thirty(30)daysofobtainingothermedical or dental benefits coverage.Anycoverageprovidedunderthis Section 2(a)(ii)shall be subject to suchamendments(includingtermination) ofthe coverage available to activeparticipantsas theCompany shall makefromtime to time atits sole discretion, including butnot limited to changes in covered expenses, employee contributions forpremiums, and co-payment obligations, and shall be, to the fullest extentpermitted bylaw, secondary to any othercoverageExecutivemay obtainfromsubsequent employment. If the Company's health plans areself-funded within the meaning of Code Section 105(h), the premiums paid bythe Company for coverage shall be treated as taxableincome to Executive.

iii.Reasonable outplacement services considering Executive'sposition, mutually agreed upon by the Company and Executive fromthosevendors used by Company as of the Date of Termination, for a period ofup to twelve (12) months or untilsubsequent employment is obtained,whichever occurs first.



iv.Accrued Amounts. Executive shall not be entitled to continuation of compensation or benefits ifExecutive's employmentterminates for any otherreason,includingduetodeathorDisability,exceptas may be provided underanyother agreement or benefit plan applicable to Executiveat the time ofthe termination of Executive'semploymentandexceptforAccrued Benefits (providedthatuponaresignationwithoutGoodReasonor Termination for Cause, the pro rata annual bonusotherwisepayableinrespect oftheyearinwhichtheDateof Termination occursshallnotbepaid).Executiveshallalsonotbe entitled to Salary Continuation, theContinuation Benefits nor the outplacementservices pursuant to clause iii. above,after Executive materially violates the terms of this Agreement, including thematerialrequirements under Section 8, unlesssuchviolationiseffectivelycurableand Executive cures such violation withinten(10) business days after writtennotice of such violation by the Company.ExceptasprovidedinthisSection2,allother compensation andbenefitsshall terminate as of the Date of Termination.

b.Subjecttosubsection(c), Company shall payExecutive'sSalaryContinuationdueunderSection2(a)(i)insubstantially equal installments on eachregular salary payroll date for the SalaryContinuation Period, except as otherwise providedinthis Agreement.Salary Continuation payments shallbesubjecttowithholdingsforfederalandstate incometaxes, FICA, Medicare and other legallyrequired or authorized deductions. For the avoidance of doubt, Executive shallnotbe obligated toseek affirmatively or accept an employment,contractor,consulting or other arrangement to mitigateSalary Continuation and any otheramounts received for such activities shall notreduce the amounts due hereunder.Further,totheextentExecutivedoesnotexecute and timelysubmit the GeneralReleaseandWaiver(inaccordancewith Section 7) by the deadline specifiedtherein,orrevokessuchGeneralReleaseand Waiver, SalaryContinuation payments ContinuationBenefitsshall terminate andforeverlapse,and Executiveshall be required immediately to reimburse the Company for any portion of theSalaryContinuationandhealth benefitspremiums paid during the SalaryContinuation Period.For clarity, theSalary Continuation and ContinuationBenefitsshall,subjecttoparagraphcbelow,start immediately upontheDateofTermination andnotbedelayeduntil such GeneralReleaseandWaiver isexecutedandnotrevoked.Tothe extent such Salary Continuation was paid in a calendaryearpriortothe calendar year in which such reimbursement is receivedby the Company, the reimbursementshall be in the gross amount of such SalaryContinuation on a pre-tax-withholding basis. To the extent such SalaryContinuation was paid in the samecalendar year as the reimbursement is receivedby the Company, the reimbursementshall be in the net amount of such SalaryContinuation on an after-tax-withholding basis.Intheeventsuch reimbursementis required with respect to Salary Continuationpayments that are reported on aFormW-2 for Executive, Executive shall besolely responsible for claiming anyrelatedtaxdeduction,andthe Company shall notberequiredtoissue a correctedFormW-2 except as required by law.

c.IfatthetimeofSeparationfromService, theExecutive is aSpecified Employee, payment ofanynonqualifieddeferred compensation dueduring such six (6) month period shall be deferred untilthe earlier ofsix(6)monthsandone(1)dayafterthe Executive's Separation from Service or theExecutive'sdeathand then paidina lump sum; providedthat,iftheExecutive'sSeparation fromService qualifies under Code 409A for the application ofthe Section 409A Threshold, such Section 409A Threshold shall be applied, afterapplicationofanyshorttermdeferral period thatappliesto payments, suchthatfull payment of the nonqualified deferredcompensation shall be made until theSection 409A Threshold is reached and then any remaining payments duringsuchsix (6) months period shall be deferred until theendoftheperiodorExecutive'searlier death.

d.Ifthe Termination is a Change inControl Termination and occurspriortotheChangeinControl,anyincreased Annual Bonus amount that becomesdue as a result of the Change in ControlfromtheperiodpriortotheChangein Controlshallbepaidina lump sumupon theChangeinControl,butif,andonlyif, the Change in Control is covered byTreasury Reg. 1-409A-3(i)(v).

e.If any of the payments or benefits receivedortobereceivedbyExecutive (whether pursuant tothe terms ofthis Agreement oranyotherplan,arrangement or agreement, or otherwise)constitute'parachutepayments' withinthe meaning of Section 280G of the Code and would, but for this paragraph, besubjecttotheexcisetax imposed underSection4999oftheCode(the 'ExciseTax'), thensuch payments shallbe reduced by the minimum possible amountsuntilno amount payabletoExecutivewill be subject to the ExciseTax;provided,however, that no such reduction shall be made ifthe net after-taxpayment(aftertakingintoaccountfederal,state,local or other income,employment and excisetaxes)towhichExecutivewouldotherwisebe entitled without such reductionwouldbegreaterthanthenet after-taxpayment(after takingintoaccountfederal,state,localorother income, employmentandexcisetaxes)toExecutiveresulting

fromthereceiptofsuch payments withsuchreduction.Inapplyinganysuchreduction,theExecutiveshallbeentitledtoelecttheorderofreductiontothe extentsuchrightwouldnotbea violation of Code Sections 280G, 409A or 4999.IfitisaviolationortheExecutivedoesnot elect,totheextentanysuch paymentsmay besubjecttoCodeSection409A,thereductionshallbeappliedtointhefollowing order (i) any payments of Salary Continuationstartingwiththelastpayment due, (ii) vesting ofcompensatory awards of shares(orinthe absence ofshares,restrictedstockunits)totheextentTreas.Reg1.280G-QandA24(c)does notapplyinreverseorder, (iii) vesting of compensatory awardsofshares(orinthe absence ofshares, restricted stock units)to the extent such Section does notapplyinreverseorder,(iv) compensatory stockoptionsonthesumbasisandsumorderas(n)and (m) andthen(v)any remainingpayments on a pro rata basis inproportion to the amount of such paymentsthatareconsidered'contingentonachangeinownershiporcontrol'withinthe meaning of Section 280G of the Code.All calculations and determinations under this subsection (e) shall be made by anindependentaccountingfirmor independent taxcounselappointedbytheCompany whose determinations shall beconclusive and binding on the Companyand the Executive for all purposes and who (x)shallprovideanopiniontotheCompany (in



respect of which the Company shalluseits reasonable best effortstoalsorequiresuchfirmorcounseltoprovideanopiniontoExecutive)thatcanbereliedonforfilingtaxreturnsand(y)shallprovide copies of all such calculations,aswellasacopyofa formal valuation ofany non-competition provisionthatimpacts theforegoingcalculations.All fees andexpensesoftheaccountingfirm ortaxcounselshallbebornesolelybythe Company and shall be paid by the Company.

3. Confidentiality.SubjecttoSection 11(b) below,inadditiontoalldutiesof

loyalty imposed onExecutivebylawor otherwise, duringthetermofExecutive'sCompanyEmployment and for two years following the termination of such employment for any reason,otherthaninthereasonable and good faith performance of hisdutiestothe Company, Executiveshall maintain Confidential Information in confidence and secrecy and shall not discloseConfidential Information or use it for the benefit ofanypersonororganization(includingExecutive)otherthanthe Company withoutthepriorwrittenconsent of an authorized officer ofthe Company (exceptfordisclosurestopersonsactingonthe Company's behalfwithaneedtoknow such information). Nothing set forth in this Agreement shall prohibit Executive from reporting possible violations of federal or state law or regulation to any governmental agency or entity, including but not limited to the Department of Justice, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Congress, and any agency Inspector General, or making other disclosures that are protected under the whistleblower provisions of federal or state law or regulation. Executive shall not be required to receive prior authorization from the Company, in order to make any such reports or disclosures, or to notify the Company that he has made such reports or disclosures.

4. Non-Disclosure of Trade Secrets. Subject toSection11(b)below,during

Executive's Company Employment, exceptinthe reasonableandgoodfaith performance ofhisdutiestothe Company, Executiveshall preserve and protect TradeSecrets of the Company fromunauthorized use or disclosure; and after termination ofsuch employment, Executiveshallnotuse or disclose any Trade Secret of the Company forsolongasthat Trade Secret remains aTrade Secret.

5. Third-PartyConfidentiality.Executive shall not disclose tothe Company,

use on its behalf, or otherwise induce the Company to use any secret or confidentialinformationbelongingtopersonsorentities not affiliatedwiththe Company, which may includea formeremployer ofExecutive, ifExecutive then has an obligation ordutytoanypersonor entity (otherthan the Company) to notdisclosesuchinformation to other persons or entities, including the Company. Executive acknowledges that theCompanyhasdisclosedthatthe Company isnow,and may be in the future,subject to duties to thirdparties to maintaininformation in confidenceand secrecy.By executing this Agreement,Executive consents to be bound by any such dutyowed by the Company to any third party of which he is informed.

6. Work Product. Executive acknowledges that all ideas, inventions,

innovations, improvements,developments,methods, designs, analyses,reports,databases,andany other similar or related information (whether patentableor not) whichrelate to theactual oranticipatedbusiness,researchand development, or existing or known future products or servicesofthe Company whichareorwereconceived, developed or created by Executive (alone orjointlywithothers)during Executive'sCompanyEmployment (the 'Work Product') is and shallremain theexclusivepropertyofthe Company. Executive acknowledgesand agrees that allcopyrightable



Work Product was created in Executive's capacity as an employee of Lands' Endand within the scope ofExecutive's Company Employment, and thus constitutes a 'work madefor hire' under the Copyright Act of 1976, asamended.Executive hereby assigns to theCompany all right, title and interest in and to all Work Product, and agrees to perform all actionsreasonably requested by the Company to establish, confirmor protect the Company's ownershipthereof (including, without limitation, executing assignments, powers of attorney and otherinstruments).

7. General Release and Waiver. Uponor following Executive's Date of

Termination potentially entitling Executive to Salary Continuation and other benefits underSection 2 above, Executive will execute a binding general release and waiver of claims in a formsubstantiallysimilar to the attached Appendix B.If the General Release and Waiver is notsigned within the time it requires or is signed but subsequently revoked, Executive will not continue to receive any Salary Continuation otherwise payable, and shall reimburse any SalaryContinuation previously paid.

8. Noncompetition.During Executive's CompanyEmployment and

thereafter for the applicable Restricted Period, Executive shall not, directly or indirectly,participatein,consult with, be employed by,or assist withthe organization, planning, financing,management, operation orcontrol ofany CompetitiveBusiness, provided the foregoing shall notlimit Executive frombeing involved in the noncompetitiveportion of a Competitive Business.

9. Nonsolicitation.DuringExecutive's Company Employment andfor

eighteen(18) months followingthe termination of such employment for any reason, Executiveshall not,directlyorindirectly, either by himself or by providing substantial assistance to others (i) solicitany employeeof the Company to terminateemployment with the Company, or (ii)employ or seek to employ, or cause or assist any other person, company, entityorbusinesstoemploy or seek to employ, any individual whowasbothan employee ofthe Company asofExecutive'sDateof Termination andhasbeenan employee ofthe Company inthesix

(6) months priortotheevent.Theforegoing shall not be violated by general advertising nottargeted at employees of the Company or serving asareferenceuponrequesttoanentitywithwhichExecutiveisnotassociated.

10. Future Employment. During Executive's CompanyEmployment and

thereafter for the applicable Restricted Period, before accepting any employment withanyCompetitive Business (whetheror not Executive believes such employment is prohibited bySection 8), Executive shall disclosetothe Company the identity ofanysuch CompetitiveBusiness and a completedescription ofthedutiesinvolvedin suchprospective employment, includingafulldescriptionofanybusiness,territory or marketsegment to which Executive willbe assigned. Further, during Executive's CompanyEmployment and foreighteen (18) monthsfollowing the termination of such employment for any reason, Executive agrees that, beforeaccepting any future employment,Executive willprovidea copy ofthis Agreement toanyprospective employer ofExecutive,and Executive hereby authorizesthe Company todolikewise, whether before or after the outsetofthefuture employment.

11. Nondisparagement; Cooperation.

a.During Executive's Company Employment and for two (2) years



following the termination of such employment for any reason, Executive (i) willnot criticize or disparagethe Company or its directors, officers, employees orproducts, and (ii) will reasonably cooperate with the Company in allinvestigations, potential litigation or litigation in which the Company is involvedor may become involvedwithrespectto matters thatrelatetoExecutive'sCompany Employment (otherthananysuch investigations, potential litigation orlitigation between Company and Executive);provided,that, withregardtoExecutive'sduties under clause(ii), Executive shallbe reimbursed forreasonabletravel and out-of-pocket expenses relatedthereto,butshallotherwisenotbe entitledtoanyadditional compensation.DuringExecutive's Companyemploymentand for two (2) years following the termination ofsuch employment,the Company'sexecutiveofficersand its directors shall not,directlyorindirectly,exceptthedirectorsand/or executive officers amongst themselves whileExecutiveisemployed intheir reasonableand good faith performance of theirdutiestothe Company, criticizeordisparageExecutive.

b.Notwithstanding the foregoing, nothing in this Section 11 or anyother provision of this AgreementshallpreventExecutive or the officers anddirectors from (i) making any truthful statement totheextent,butonlytotheextent(A) necessary with respect toany litigation,arbitration or mediationinvolvingthis Agreement orthe Employment Letter,including,butnot limited to,the enforcement ofthis Agreement or the Employment Letter, in the foruminwhichsuch litigation, arbitration or mediation properly takes place or (B)requiredbylaw,legalprocessorbyanycourt,arbitrator, mediator or administrative orlegislativebody (including any committee thereof)withapparentjurisdiction, (ii) makingnormal competitive statements any time after the expiration of theapplicable Restricted Period, (iii) rebutfalse or misleadingstatementsmade byothers and/or (iv) making any statements inthereasonableandgoodfaithperformance ofdutiestothe Company whileExecutiveis employed bytheCompany.

12. Indemnification. After termination, the Company shallcontinueto

maintain a directors and officers liability insurance policy covering Executive to the extent theCompany provides such coveragefor its executive officers and directors and shall continue tocover Executive under any indemnification agreement, by-laws or other existing indemnificationrights while liability continues to exist after the Date of Termination.

13. Notices. All notices, request, demands and other communications

requiredor permitted hereunder shall beinwritingandshallbe deemed tohavebeendulygiven(or received, as applicable) uponthecalendardatewhendeliveredbyhandorwhenmailedby United States certified or registered mail withpostageprepaidaddressedasfollows:

a.If to Executive, to such person or address which Executive hasfurnishedtothe Company inwritingpursuanttotheabove.

b.If to the Company, to the attention of the Company's Chief Executive Officerattheaddresssetforthonthe signature pageofthis Agreement ortosuchother person or address as the Company shall furnish to Executive inwritingpursuanttotheabove.

14. Enforceability. Executiverecognizes that irreparable injury mayresultto

the Company, its business and property, andthepotentialvalue thereof in the event ofa sale orothertransfer,ifExecutive breaches anyofthe restrictionsimposed on Executive by this



Agreement, and Executive agrees that if Executive shall engage in any act in violation of suchprovisions, then the Company shall be entitled, inaddition to such other remedies and damagesas may be available, to an injunction prohibiting Executive fromengaging in any such act.

15. SuccessorsandAssigns.This Agreement shall inure to the benefit ofand

bebinding upon and enforceable byLands'End,Inc., its successors, pendingassigns andAffiliates,allofwhich(otherthan Lands' End, Inc.) are intended third-partybeneficiaries of thisAgreement. Executive herebyconsents to theassignment of this Agreement to any person orentity, which is a successor to allorsubstantiallyall ofthe Lands'End business provided suchentity assumes the obligationhereunder in writing.

16. Validity. Any invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of this

Agreement is not intended to affect the validityor enforceability of any other provision of thisAgreement, which the parties intend to be severable and divisible, and to remain in full force andeffect to the greatest extent permissibleunder applicable law.

17. Choice of Law; Jurisdiction.Except totheextentsupersededor

preempted by federal U.S. law, the rights and obligations of the parties and the terms of thisAgreement shall be governed by and construed inaccordance with the domestic laws of the Stateof Wisconsin, but without regard to the State ofWisconsin's conflict of laws rules. The partiesfurther agree that the state and federal courtsin Madison, Wisconsin, shall have exclusive jurisdiction over any claimwhich in any way arises out of Executive's employment with theCompany, including but not limited to any claim seeking to enforce the provisions of thisAgreement.

18. Section 409A Compliance. To the extentthata payment orbenefitunder

this Agreement is subject to Code Section409A,itisintendedthatthis Agreement asappliedtothat payment or benefit comply with or be exempt fromthe requirements of Code Section 409A,and the Agreement shall be administered andinterpreted consistent withthisintent. Notwithstanding any provision of this Agreement to the contrary, for purposes of any provisionofthis Agreement providingforthe payment ofany amounts or benefits upon or following atermination of employment thatare considered deferred compensation underSection409A,references to Executive's 'termination of employment' (andcorollary terms) withthe Companyshall beconstrued to refer to Executive's'separation fromservice' (within the meaning ofTreas.Reg.Section1.409A-1(h))withthe Company.Wheneverpayments under this Agreementare to bemade in installments, each such installment shall be deemed to be a separate paymentfor purposes of Section 409A.With respect to any reimbursement or in-kind benefitarrangements oftheCompanythatconstitute deferred compensation for purposes of Section409A, except as otherwisepermitted by Section 409A, the following conditions shall beapplicable:(i)the amount eligible for reimbursement, orin-kindbenefitsprovided,underany such arrangement in one calendar year may not affect the amount eligible for reimbursement, orin-kind benefits to be provided, under such arrangement in any other calendar year, (ii) anyreimbursementmust be made on or before thelast day of the calendar year following thecalendaryearinwhichtheexpense was incurred,and(iii)therightto reimbursement or in-kindbenefits is not subject to liquidation orexchangeforanotherbenefit.

19. Effectiveness. The parties to this Agreement each acknowledge and agree

that Executive'semployment shall not commence, and Executive shall not be subject to or



eligible for payments and benefits under this Agreement, in each case until Executivecommences Executive's Company Employment on the Start Date.

20. Miscellaneous.Nowaiverbyeitherparty hereto at any time of any breach by the other

partyheretoof,or compliance with, any condition orprovision of this Agreement tobe performed by such other party shall be deemedawaiverof similar or dissimilar provisionsorconditions at the same or at any prior or subsequent time. This Agreement amends, restates and supercedes the Prior ESA, and no agreements or representations, oralor otherwise, express or implied, with respect tothesubjectmatterhereofhavebeenmadeby eitherpartywhicharenotsetforthexpresslyin this Agreement.This Agreementmay bemodified only by a written agreement signed byExecutiveandadulyauthorizedofficerordirector of the Company.

AppendixA

Amazon.com

Ann Taylor

Ascena Retail Group, Inc.

Bonobos

Brooks Brothers

Chico's

Eddie Bauer

The Gap Company

J.C. Penney Company Inc.

J. Crew

Jos A. Bank

Kate Spade

Kohl's

L Brands

L.L. Bean

Next Retail

Polo Ralph Lauren

Talbots

Target

Tommy Hilfiger

Vineyard Vines

Appendix B

NOTICE: YOU MAY CONSIDER THIS GENERAL RELEASE AND WAIVER FOR UPTO TWENTY-ONE (21) DAYS. YOU MAY NOT SIGN IT UNTIL ON OR AFTERYOUR LAST DAY OF WORK.IF YOU DECIDE TO SIGN IT, YOU MUST DELIVERA SIGNED COPY TO LANDS' END, INC. BY NO LATER THAN THE TWENTY-SECOND(22ND ) DAY AFTER YOUR LAST DAY OF WORK TO THE GENERALCOUNSEL,LANDS' END, INC., 5LANDS'END LANE, DODGEVILLE, WISCONSIN53595. YOU MAY REVOKE THE GENERAL RELEASE AND WAIVER WITHINSEVEN (7) DAYS AFTER SIGNING.ANYREVOCATION WITHIN THIS PERIODMUST BE IMMEDIATELY SUBMITTED IN WRITING TO THE GENERALCOUNSEL AT THE ADDRESS SET FORTH ABOVE. YOU MAY WISH TO CONSULTWITH AN ATTORNEY BEFORE SIGNING THIS DOCUMENT.

GENERAL RELEASE AND WAIVER

In consideration of the severance benefits that are described in the attached ExecutiveSeverance Agreement that I previously enteredinto with Lands' End,Inc.,datedas of July 2, 2021, I, for myself, my heirs, administrators,representatives,executors, successors and assigns,do hereby release Lands' End, Inc.,its current and former agents, subsidiaries, affiliates, relatedorganizations, employees, officers, directors, shareholders, attorneys,successors,andassigns(collectively, 'Lands'End') fromany and allclaims of any kind whatsoever, whether known orunknown,arisingoutof,orconnectedwith,my employment withLands'Endandthetermination of myemployment.Withoutlimitingthe general applicationof the foregoing, thisGeneral Release & Waiverreleases,to the fullestextentpermitted under law, all contract,tort,defamation, andpersonalinjuryclaims;all claims basedonanylegalrestrictionupon Lands'End's right to terminate my employment at will; Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000e et seq.; the Age Discriminationin Employment Act, 29U.S.C. §§ 621 et seq.;the Americans withDisabilitiesAct,42U.S.C.§§ 12101 et seq.; the Rehabilitation Act of 1973,29 U.S.C. §§ 701 et seq.; the EmployeeRetirementIncomeSecurityActof1974,29U.S.C.§§1001etseq.('ERISA');29U.S.C.§1985;theCivilRightsReconstructionEraActs,42U.S.C. §§ 1981-1988; the National Labor Relations Act, 29 U.S.C. §§ 151 et seq.; the Family &MedicalLeave Act, 29 U.S.C. §§ 2601 et seq.; the Immigration & NationalityAct, 8 U.S.C. §§1101etseq.;ExecutiveOrder11246andall regulations thereunder;the Wisconsin FairEmployment Act, Wis. Stat.§§111.31-111.395;the WisconsinFamily & Medical Leave Act,Wis. Stat.§103.10;the Wisconsin Worker's CompensationAct,Wis.Stat.Ch.102;andanyandallotherstate,federalorlocallawsofanykind,whether administrative, regulatory, statutory ordecisional.

ThisGeneralRelease&Waiverdoesnotapplytoany claims that mayarise after thedateI sign thisGeneralRelease & Waiver. Also excludedfromthis General Release & Waiverareany claims thatcannotbewaivedbylaw,includingbutnot limited to(1)myrightto file achargewith or participate in aninvestigationconductedbythe EqualEmployment OpportunityCommission and (2) my rights or claimsto benefits accrued under benefitplans maintained byLands' End and governed by ERISA. I do, however,waive any right to any monetary or otherrelief flowing fromany agency orthird-party claims orcharges,includinganychargeI might filewithanyfederal,stateorlocalagency.Iwarrant and represent that I have not filed any

complaint, charge, or lawsuit against Lands' End with any governmental agency or with anycourt.The release does not coverany rights to indemnification or rights to directors and officersliability insurance coverage.

Ialso waive any right to become, and promise not to consent to become a participant,member, or named representativeofanyclassin anycaseinwhichclaimsare asserted againstLands' End that are related in any way to myemployment or termination of employment atLands'End,andthatinvolveeventsthathaveoccurredasofthedateIsignthisGeneralRelease and Waiver.If I, withoutmy consent, ammadea member of a class in anyproceeding,I will optoutoftheclassatthefirstopportunityaffordedto me after learning ofmyinclusion.Inthisregard,IagreethatIwillexecute,without objection ordelay,an'opt-out'formpresentedto meeitherbythecourtinwhichsuchproceeding is pending, by class counsel or by counsel forLands' End.

I have read this General Release and Waiver and understand all of its terms. I have signed it voluntarily with full knowledge of itslegal significance.

Ihavehadthe opportunity toseek,andIhavebeenadvisedinwritingofmyrightto seek,legalcounselpriortosigningthis General Release & Waiver.

Iwasgivenatleasttwenty-one(21)days toconsidersigningthisGeneralRelease& Waiver. I agreethatanymodification ofthis GeneralRelease & WaiverAgreement will notrestartthetwenty-one(21)day consideration period.

Iunderstandthatif IsigntheGeneralRelease& Waiver, I can change mymind andrevokeitwithinseven(7)daysaftersigningit by notifying the General Counsel of Lands' Endin writing at Lands' End, Inc., 5 Lands' End Lane, Dodgeville, Wisconsin 53595. I understandthe General Release& Waiver willnotbe effective until after the seven(7) day revocationperiodhasexpired.

I understandthatthedeliveryofthe considerationherein stated does not constitute anadmission of liability by Lands' End and thatLands' End expressly denies any wrongdoing orliability.

Date: SAMPLE ONLY - DO NOT DATE Signed by: SAMPLE ONLY - DO NOT SIGN Witness by: SAMPLE ONLY - DO NOT SIGN

B-2