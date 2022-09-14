Advanced search
    ALBAV   FI0009000103

ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP

(ALBAV)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:07 2022-09-13 am EDT
34.40 EUR   +7.17%
02:01aBank of Åland Plc to increase prime rate
GL
09/13ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP : Acquisitions of own shares 13.09.2022
AQ
09/12ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP : Acquisitions of own shares 12.09.2022
AQ
Bank of Åland Plc to increase prime rate

09/14/2022 | 02:01am EDT
Bank of Åland Plc
Stock exchange release
September 14, 2022, 9.00 a.m.

Bank of Åland Plc to increase prime rate
The Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) has decided to increase its prime rate by 0.40 percentage points, from 0.60 per cent to 1.00 per cent. The basis for this decision is rising market interest rates. The change goes into effect on September 28, 2022.

Bank of Åland Plc

For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 171 M 171 M 171 M
Net income 2021 39,8 M 39,9 M 39,9 M
Net Debt 2021 1 178 M 1 179 M 1 179 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 4,75%
Capitalization 521 M 522 M 522 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales 2021 9,80x
Nbr of Employees 838
Free-Float 57,7%
