    ALBAV   FI0009000103

ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP

(ALBAV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  10:13 2022-07-07 am EDT
29.10 EUR   +2.83%
Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 07.07.2022

07/07/2022 | 11:31am EDT
Ålandsbanken Abp  

Changes in company’s own shares
07.07.2022 at 18:30 EET


Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 07.07.2022

Date 07.07.2022  
Exchange
Bourse trade   		Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (XHEL)
Buy 		 
Share class ALBBV  
Amount             410  
Average price/share 28.9554 EUR
Highest price/share 29.0000 EUR
Lowest price/share 28.9000 EUR
Total price 11,871.71 EUR
     

The shares held by Ålandsbanken Abp on 07.07.2022:

   

ALBBV   17,062 		 

On behalf of Ålandsbanken Abp


Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka                      Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:


Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 447 M 455 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 836
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP
Duration : Period :
Ålandsbanken Abp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Wiklöf Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Jan-Gunnar Eurell Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Nils Rune Mikael Lampi Chairman
Juhana Rauthovi Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Tove Erikslund Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP-13.19%455
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.88%328 627
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.78%249 602
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.41%239 136
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.89%167 712
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-18.29%151 799