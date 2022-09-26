Advanced search
    ALBAV   FI0009000103

ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP

(ALBAV)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:04 2022-09-26 am EDT
34.30 EUR   -3.38%
Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 26.09.2022

09/26/2022 | 11:31am EDT
Ålandsbanken Abp  

Changes in company’s own shares
26.09.2022 at 18:30 EET


Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 26.09.2022

Date 26.09.2022  
Exchange
Bourse trade   		Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (XHEL)
Buy 		 
Share class ALBBV  
Amount             400  
Average price/share 33.8000 EUR
Highest price/share 33.8000 EUR
Lowest price/share 33.8000 EUR
Total price 13,520.00 EUR
     

The shares held by Ålandsbanken Abp on 26.09.2022:

   

ALBBV                          38,979 		 

On behalf of Ålandsbanken Abp


Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka                      Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:


Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505

Attachment


Primary Logo


