Ålandsbanken : The January-September 2022 Interim report 10/25/2022 | 02:13am EDT

Interim Report For the period January-September 2022 • October 25, 2022 January−September 2022 operating profit 4 quarter moving net Compared to January−September 2021 Net operating profit decreased by 9 per cent and totalled EUR 35.5 M (39.0).

Core income in the form of net interest income, net commission income and IT income increased by 3 per cent to EUR 125.8 M (121.6).

Other income, which includes certain nonrecurring items, increased by 38 per cent to EUR 11.3 M (8.2).

Total expenses increased by 9 per cent to EUR 97.7 M (89.5).

Net impairment losses on financial assets (including recoveries) totalled EUR 4.0 M (1.4), equivalent to a loan loss level of 0.12 (0.05) per cent.

Return on equity after taxes (ROE) decreased to 13.1 (15.1) per cent.

Earnings per share decreased by 11 per cent to EUR 1.82 (2.05).

The common equity Tier 1 capital ratio decreased to 11.8 per cent (12.1 per cent on December 31, 2021).

Unchanged future outlook: The Bank of Åland expects its net operating profit in 2022 to be about the same as in 2021. The third quarter of 2022 Compared to the third quarter of 2021 Net operating profit decreased by 24 per cent to EUR 11.1 M (14.6).

Core income in the form of net interest income, net commission income and IT income increased by 6 per cent to EUR 42.5 M (40.0).

Other income, which includes certain nonrecurring items, decreased by 96 per cent to EUR 0.2 M (5.2).

Total expenses increased by 2 per cent to EUR 30.5 M (29.8).

Net impairment losses on financial assets (including recoveries) totalled EUR 1.1 M (0.8), equiva- lent to a loan loss level of 0.11 (0.07) per cent.

Return on equity after taxes (ROE) decreased to 12.5 (16.7) per cent.

Earnings per share decreased by 26 per cent to EUR 0.57 (0.77). "We delivered another stable quarter, during which our earnings were at the same level as in the corresponding quarter last year if we exclude nonrecurring items. The long-term trend for our core income (net interest income, net commission income and IT income) remains positive. Core income during the first nine months of 2022 exceeded that of the same period of 2021 by EUR 4.2 M, despite the negative effect that the divestment of our Swedish mortgage loan portfolio − totalling more than EUR 1 billion − had on our net interest income. EUR M 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2021 2021 2022 2022 2022 4-quarter moving ROE Per cent 16 12 8 4 0 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2021 2021 2022 2022 2022 Common equityTier 1 ratio Per cent 16 12 8 4 0 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2021 2021 2022 2022 2022 "Because of plunging stock markets as well as rising interest rates and bond yields, the mutual fund markets in Finland and Sweden have seen many investors withdraw their money. During every quarter of 2022, the Bank of Åland has seen net inflows into our financial investment products and we see that we are continuing to attract customers in our target group." Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director The Bank of Åland is a bank with strong customer relationships and personal service. The Bank has extensive financial investment expertise and at the same time can offer good financing services. The commercial bank was founded in 1919 and has been listed on the Nasdaq OMX Helsinki Oy (Helsinki Stock Exchange) since 1942. The Bank of Åland's Head Office is in Mariehamn. The Bank has six offices in the Åland Islands, five offices elsewhere in Finland and three offices in Sweden. A total of three subsidiaries, whose operations are connected in various ways to banking, belong to the Bank of Åland Group. Bank of Åland Plc. Registered office: Mariehamn Address: Nygatan 2, FI-22100 Mariehamn, Åland, Finland Business Identity Code: 0145019-3. Telephone: +358 204 29 011. Website: www.alandsbanken.fi Financial summary Q3 Q2 % Q3 % Jan-Sep Jan-Sep % Group 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 EUR M Income Net interest income 18.9 15.2 24 15.5 22 48.5 46.0 5 Net commission income 18.6 21.2 -13 19.1 -3 60.0 57.6 4 IT income 5.0 6.8 -26 5.4 -7 17.3 18.1 -4 Other income 0.2 0.0 5.2 -96 11.3 8.2 38 Total income 42.7 43.3 -1 45.2 -5 137.1 129.8 6 Staff costs -17.9 -19.1 -6 -17.1 5 -55.8 -53.1 5 Other expenses -9.3 -9.5 -2 -8.3 12 -28.4 -23.4 21 Statutory fees 0.0 0.1 -98 0.0 55 -3.4 -2.8 25 Depreciation/amortisation -3.3 -3.3 1 -4.3 -24 -10.0 -10.2 -2 Total expenses -30.5 -31.7 -4 -29.8 2 -97.7 -89.5 9 Profit before impairment losses 12.2 11.6 6 15.4 -20 39.4 40.4 -2 Impairment losses on financial assets, net -1.1 -1.2 -1 -0.8 40 -4.0 -1.4 Net operating profit 11.1 10.4 6 14.6 -24 35.5 39.0 -9 Income taxes -2.2 -2.1 8 -2.5 -10 -7.2 -7.1 2 Profit for the report period 8.9 8.3 6 12.1 -27 28.3 31.9 -11 Attributable to: Shareholders in Bank of Åland Plc 8.9 8.3 6 12.1 -27 28.2 31.9 -11 Volume Lending to the public 4,241 4,145 2 4,591 -8 Deposits from the public 4,207 4,295 -2 3,836 10 Actively managed assets 1 8,212 8,425 -3 8,922 -8 Managed mortgage loans 2 1,195 1,162 3 Equity capital 312 310 0 322 -3 Balance sheet total 6,145 5,943 3 6,353 -3 Risk exposure amount 1,967 1,893 4 1,884 4 Financial ratios Return on equity after taxes, % (ROE) 3 12.5 11.9 16.7 13.1 15.1 Return on equity after taxes, % (ROE), moving 12-month average to end of report period 12.5 13.6 14.8 Expense/income ratio 4 0.71 0.73 0.66 0.71 0.69 Loan loss level, % 5 0.11 0.13 0.07 0.12 0.05 Gross share of loans in Stage 3, % 6 1.62 1.40 1.19 Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), % 7 138 114 149 Net stable funding ratio (NSFR), % 8 110 116 109 Loan/deposit ratio, % 9 101 96 120 Common equtiy Tier 1 capital ratio, % 10 11.8 12.5 13.5 Tier 1 capital ratio, % 11 13.3 14.0 15.1 Total capital ratio, % 12 15.0 15.9 16.2 Leverage ratio, % 13 4.1 4.3 4.8 Earnings per share, EUR 14 0.57 0.54 6 0.77 -26 1.82 2.05 -11 Earnings per share, EUR, moving 12-month average to end of report period 2.32 2.53 -8 2.67 -13 Equity capital per share, EUR 15 18.17 18.06 1 18.74 -3 Working hours re-calculated to full-time equivalent positions 882 843 5 836 6 850 813 5 Actively managed assets encompassed managed assets in the Group's own mutual funds, as well as discretionary and advisory securities volume plus external funds with contractual earnings Total mortgage loan volume in Borgo AB that the Bank of Åland manages through various services Profit for the report period attributable to shareholders / Average shareholders' portion of equity capital Expenses / Income Impairment losses on loan portfolio and other commitments / Lending to the public at the beginning of the period Shares of loans in Stage 3 / Gross lending to the public LCR, assets at levels 1 and 2 / 30-day net cash outflow Available stable funding / Stable funding requirement Lending to the public / Deposits from the public Common equity Tier 1 capital / Risk exposure amount Tier 1 capital / Risk exposure amount Own funds / Risk exposure amount Tier 1 capital / Total exposure metric 14 Shareholders' portion of profit for the period / Average number of shares 15 Shareholders' portion of equity capital / Number of shares on closing day Bank of Åland Plc Interim Report, January-September 2022 2 Comments MACRO SITUATION Twenty twenty-two will probably go down in history as one of the most dramatic years in modern times. After the COVID-19 (corona- virus) pandemic had finally begun to release its two-year long grip in Finland and Sweden, on February 24 Russia began a full-scale war of invasion against its neighbouring country of Ukraine. The changing security situation in Europe has been accompanied by soaring energy prices and an inflation shock. So far this year, the European Central Bank and Sweden's Riksbank have hiked their key interest rates by a total of 1.25 and 1.75 percentage points respectively, and both have declared their intention to implement further key rate hikes aimed at combating inflation. The Bank of Åland has substantial positive sensitivity to rising short-term market interest rates. BENCHMARK INTEREST RATES, AVERAGES, PER CENT Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 Euribor 3 mo 0.47 -0.35 0.55 Euribor 12 mo 1.49 0.40 0.49 Stibor 3 mo 1.37 0.41 0.02 During the first nine months of 2022, share prices according to the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange's OMXHPI index fell by 23 per cent, while the Nasdaq Stockholm's OMXSPI index fell by 32 per cent. The average value of the Swedish krona (SEK) in relation to the euro (EUR) was 4 per cent lower during the first nine months of 2022 than in the year-earlier period and 6 per cent lower than at the end of 2021. When converting the income statement of the Bank's Swedish operations into euros, the average exchange rate for the period has been used, while the balance sheet has been converted at the exchange rate prevailing on the closing day of the report period. IMPORTANT EVENTS Finland's POP Bank has chosen the Bank of Åland's subsidiary Crosskey as its central banking system partner. On January 4, 2022 POP Bank signed a cooperation agreement with Crosskey on the renewal of its core banking system. POP Bank anticipates that it will introduce the new core banking system during 2025. On February 14, the Bank of Åland transferred most of its Swedish mortgage loans and related previously issued covered bonds to Borgo AB (publ), in which the Bank of Åland's ownership stake amounts to 19.9 per cent. The nominal amount of the mortgage loan portfolio that was transferred was SEK 10.4 billion. The nominal amount of the previously issued covered bonds, which now have Borgo as their issuer, was SEK 7.5 billion. A smaller mortgage loan portfolio will be transferred later. The transaction had a nonrecurring positive effect in the Bank of Åland's income statement of SEK 9.8 M. At the same time, this will mean a smaller loan portfolio in the Bank of Åland's own balance sheet and thus a lower current net interest income. The Bank of Åland will instead receive distribution fees for brokered loans and platform revenues for maintaining various services to Borgo. The transaction also improved the Bank's common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio on a pro forma basis by about 2.5 percentage points. During the first nine months of 2022, the Bank of Åland bought back 90,519 of its own Series B shares, of which 90,179 were an- nulled. The Bank also issued 12,825 new Series B shares due to its obligations as part of the employee incentive programme. On March 30, 2022, the Annual General Meeting (AGM) approved the distribution of a dividend of EUR 2.00 per share for the financial year 2021 (a regular dividend of EUR 1.55 plus an extra dividend of EUR 0.45). The AGM also decided to authorise the Board to approve acquisitions of no more than 1,500,000 of the Bank of Åland's Series B shares, which is equivalent to about 10 per cent of all shares in the Company and about 17 per cent of all Series B shares in the Company. The AGM elected Mirel Leino-Haltia as a new member of the Board of Directors. Board members Nils Lampi, Christoffer Taxell, Åsa Ceder, Anders Å Karlsson, Ulrika Valassi and Anders Wiklöf were re-elected. At the statutory meeting of the Board the same day, Nils Lampi was elected as Chairman and Christoffer Taxell as Deputy Chairman of the Board. The Board of Directors of the Bank of Åland has decided to launch a share savings programme for all Group employees. Employees can save a maximum of five per cent of their monthly salary in order to subscribe for twice-yearly targeted issues of Series B shares. The savings period began in July 2022. The first share issue is planned in January 2023. The programme will run for one year. Three years after each respective share issue, the Bank of Åland will distribute one free matching share for each share that has been acquired in the targeted share issues to those who have participated in the share issues and who are still employed by the Group and own the shares that were issued. Employees will be offered the opportunity to subscribe for Series B shares at a price that is 10 per cent below the average price during the calendar month before each respective share issue. At the end of the application period, 69 per cent of the number of Group employees had joined the share savings programme. The savings amount for those who have joined the programme is about EUR 1.5 M, which would be equivalent to about 56,000 Series B shares, based on the average share price in June 2022 including a 10 per cent discount. The number of matching Series B shares is estimated at 47,000. The projected number of shares that employees may receive as part of the share savings programme is about 103,000. Together with its customers, the Bank of Åland is continuing its commitment to a cleaner Baltic Sea. This year the Baltic Sea Project contributed EUR 550,000 to various projects that promote the health of the Baltic Sea. Since 1997 the Bank of Åland has awarded EUR 3.8 M to various environmentally related projects. In November 2021 the Bank of Åland's mutual fund company Ålandsbanken Fondbolag and its Swedish wind power partner OX2 signed a memorandum of understanding for an offshore wind power project in the Baltic Sea south of Åland. This collaboration Bank of Åland Plc Interim Report, January-September 2022 3 was expanded in May 2022 to include an additional project north of Åland. In September the parties signed a binding agreement. Because the task of analysis and environmental impact assessment has begun, the project is included in OX2's development portfo- lio. The projects, known as Noatun South and Noatun North, are being run via two joint ventures in which OX2 is the developer and Ålandsbanken Fondbolag is a long-term shareholder via its mutual funds. In addition to offshore wind farms in the Åland maritime zone, the Noatun projects also include a grid solution for the distribution of electricity to Åland, Sweden, Finland and Estonia. EARNINGS FOR JANUARY−SEPTEMBER 2022 Net operating profit decreased by EUR 3.5 M or 9 per cent to EUR 35.5 M (39.0). About EUR 10 M of net operating profit for the period was attributable to nonrecurring items, compared to about EUR 5.0 M in the year-earlier period. Profit for the period attributable to shareholders decreased by EUR 3.7 M or 11 per cent to EUR 28.2 M (31.9). Return on equity after taxes (ROE) decreased to 13.1 per cent (15.1). Total income rose by EUR 7.3 M or 6 per cent to EUR 137.1 M (129.8). Core income in the form of net interest income, net commission income and information technology (IT) income increased by EUR 4.2 M or 3 per cent to EUR 125.8 M (121.6). Net interest income rose by EUR 2.5 M or 5 per cent to EUR 48.5 M (46.0). A higher interest margin − with market interest rates shifting from being negative to being positive − offset lower lending vol- ume. Lending volume was lower because on February 14, the Bank of Åland transferred most of its Swedish mortgage loans to Borgo. Net commission income rose by EUR 2.4 M or 4 per cent to EUR 60.0 M (57.6). This increase was mainly due to income from bro- kered and managed mortgage loans. IT income fell by EUR 0.8 M or 4 per cent to EUR 17.3 M (18.1). The decrease mainly came from lower project income. Other income, including net income on financial items, increased by EUR 3.1 M or 21 per cent to EUR 11.3 M (8.2), mainly thanks to a capital gain of EUR 9.6 M from the transfer of most of the Bank's Swedish mortgage loans. The year-earlier amount included positive nonrecurring income connected to associated companies and the divestment of intellectual property (IP) rights. Total expenses increased by EUR 8.2 M or 9 per cent and amounted to EUR 97.7 M (89.5). Higher staff costs and expenses for premises and property, consultants and business travel − plus a substantially higher stability fee to Finland's Resolution Fund − were the main reasons. Production for own use also decreased. Among costs of premises and property was an allocation of EUR 0.6 M for a new office in Helsinki. Net impairment losses on financial assets amounted to EUR 4.0 M (1.4), equivalent to a loan loss level of 0.12 (0.05) per cent. These impairment losses were mainly due to a small number of individual loans. Due to lower risk of future loan losses related to the corona- virus pandemic, the Bank withdrew its entire previous coronavirus reserve during 2022. Tax expense amounted to EUR 7.2 M (7.1), equivalent to an effective tax rate of 20.3 (18.1) per cent. EARNINGS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2022 Net operating profit decreased by EUR 3.4 M or 24 per cent to EUR 11.1 M (14.6). About EUR 3.0 M of net operating profit for the year- earlier period was attributable to nonrecurring items. Profit for the period attributable to shareholders decreased by EUR 3.2 M or 27 per cent to EUR 8.9 M (12.1). Return on equity after taxes (ROE) decreased to 12.5 per cent (16.7). Total income decreased by EUR 2.5 M or 5 per cent and amounted to EUR 42.7 M (45.2). Core income in the form of net interest income, net commission income and IT income increased by EUR 2.5 M or 6 per cent to EUR 42.5 M (40.0). Net interest income rose by EUR 3.4 M or 22 per cent and amounted to EUR 18.9 M (15.5). Substantially higher market interest rates far more than compensated for lower lending volume following the transfer of the Swedish mortgage loan portfolio. Net commission income fell by EUR 0.5 M or 3 per cent to EUR 18.6 M (19.1). Lower income from the Bank's asset management business was not fully offset by higher income from the brokered mortgage loan business. IT income fell by EUR 0.4 M or 7 per cent and amounted to EUR 5.0 M (5.4). The decrease mainly came from lower project income. Other income, including net income on financial items, fell by EUR 5.0 M or 96 per cent to EUR 0.2 M (5.2). The year-earlier amount included positive nonrecurring income connected to the divest- ment of intellectual property (IP) rights. Total expenses increased by EUR 0.7 M or 2 per cent and amounted to EUR 30.5 M (29.8). Substantially lower depreciation/amortisation was offset by higher staff costs and other expenses. Net impairment losses on financial assets increased by EUR 0.3 M to EUR 1.1 M (0.8), equivalent to a loan loss level of 0.11 (0.07) per cent. Tax expense amounted to EUR 2.2 M (2.5), equivalent to an effective tax rate of 20.2 (17.2) per cent. OPERATING SEGMENTS The Group's decrease of EUR 3.5 M in net operating profit to EUR 35.5 M during the January-September report period was allocated as follows: • Private Banking -4.7 (higher impariment loss provisions) • Premium Banking +7.7 (divested mortgage loan portfolio) • IT -0.8 (lower project income) • Corporate units -5.7 (nonrecurring effects) & eliminations BUSINESS VOLUME Actively managed assets on behalf of customers decreased by EUR 1,614 M or 16 per cent compared to year-end 2021, despite continued strong net inflows from customers, and amounted to EUR 8,212 M (9,826). The decrease was due to a negative market effect. Deposits from the public rose by EUR 137 M or 3 per cent compared to year-end 2021 and amounted to EUR 4,207 M (4,070). Lending to the public decreased by EUR 547 M or 11 per cent Bank of Åland Plc Interim Report, January-September 2022 4 compared to year-end 2021 and totalled EUR 4,241 M (4,788). The transferred Swedish mortgage loan portfolio was the reason for this big change. Underlying lending grew by EUR 468 M. Starting in 2022, the Bank of Åland is reporting a new business volume item in the form of managed mortgage loans. On September 30, 2022, managed mortgage loans totalled EUR 1,195 M. This business volume item generates continuous commission and IT income. CREDIT QUALITY Lending to private individuals comprised 75 per cent of the loan portfolio. Home mortgage loans accounted for 72 per cent of this. Loans for the purchase of securities, with market-listed securities as collateral, comprised the second-largest type of lending to indi- viduals. Historically, the Bank of Åland has not had any substantial loan losses on this lending segment. The corporate portfolio has a close affinity with the retail portfolio, since many of the companies are owned by customers who, as individuals, are also Private Banking customers. The Bank of Åland Group had EUR 18.2 M in impairment loss provisions on September 30, 2022 (14.6 on December 31, 2021), of which EUR 0.6 M (2.1) in Stage 1, EUR 0.8 M (0.8) in Stage 2 and EUR 16.8 M (11.7) in Stage 3. Stage 3 loans as a share of gross lending to the public totalled 1.62 per cent (1.23). The level of provisions for Stage 3 loans amounted to 24 (20) per cent. Most of these loans have good collateral. Of the Bank of Åland's Stage 3 impairment loss provisions, EUR 4.7 M is related to a case in Sweden caused by credit fraud, where the customers have already been convicted of similar crimes. The Bank of Åland has the requisite insurance against crime and has filed a damage claim with its insurance company. The insurance company has not completed its damage investigation. The Bank of Åland has no direct exposure to Ukraine, Belarus or Russia. The direct impact of the war on the Bank's credit risk is thus limited. LIQUIDITY AND BORROWING The Bank of Åland's liquidity reserve in the form of cash and deposits with the central bank, account balances and investments with other banks, liquid interest-bearing securities plus holdings of unencumbered covered bonds issued by the Bank amounted to EUR 1,249 M on September 30, 2022 (1,320 on December 31, 2021). This was equivalent to 20 (20) per cent of total assets and 29 (28) per cent of lending to the public. The Bank of Åland's balance sheet structure has changed as a result of the transfer of its Swedish mortgage banking business to Borgo AB. Because of this transaction, its funding structure has changed in such a way that deposits from the public now account for a larger proportion of the Bank of Åland's funding. There are no longer any Swedish covered bonds. On September 30, 2022, the average remaining maturity of the Bank of Åland's bonds outstanding was about 1.4 (3.1) years. The loan/deposit ratio amounted to 101 (118) per cent. Of the Bank of Åland's external funding sources aside from equity capital, deposits from the public accounted for 75 (66) per cent and covered bonds issued accounted for 11 (19) per cent. The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) amounted to 138 (139) per cent. The net stable funding ratio (NSFR) amounted to 110 (109) per cent. RATING On July 12, Standard & Poor's Global Ratings agency raised its credit rating of the Bank of Åland's for long-term borrowing to BBB+ with a stable outlook, from BBB with a positive outlook. Covered bonds issued by the Bank of Åland have a credit rating of AAA with a stable outlook. EQUITY AND CAPITAL ADEQUACY During the report period, equity capital changed in the amount of profit for the period, EUR 28.3 M; other comprehensive income, EUR -14.2 M; issuance of new shares as part of the incentive pro- gramme, EUR 0.5 M, and the share savings programme, EUR 0.1 M; buy-backs of the Bank's own shares, EUR 3.0 M; a dividend of EUR 31.1 M distributed to shareholders; and dividends of EUR 0.9 M distributed to holders of additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital instruments. On September 30, 2022, equity capital amounted to EUR 311.6 M (331.9 on December 31, 2021). Other comprehensive income was affected by rising market interest rates and yields as well as a weaker Swedish krona. Rising market rates decreased the market value of debt securities in the Treasury portfolio, which are carried at fair value via comprehensive income, but they meanwhile decreased the value of pension liability in defined-benefit pension plans in compliance with IAS 19. The weakening of the krona decreased the value of the Bank's structural foreign exchange position in Swedish kronor, which ensures a common equity Tier 1 capital ratio with both a numera- tor and a denominator in Swedish kronor, as well as the value of strategic shareholdings in Swedish kronor and other Tier 1 capital in Swedish kronor. A new cash flow hedge also affected other compre- hensive income for the period January-September 2022. Common equity Tier 1 capital fell by EUR 6.0 M during the report period to EUR 233.0 M (239.0). At year-end 2021, there was unutilised permission from the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority for buy-backs of the Bank's own shares totalling up to EUR 10.5 M. This amount was a fully deductible item in the capital base (own funds) even when these buy-backs had not occurred. As of September 30, 2022 similar permission was in force, of which the unutilised portion amounted to EUR 9.3 M. The risk exposure amount decreased by 0.5 per cent during Janu- ary−September 2022 and totalled EUR 1,967 M (1,976). The risk exposure amount for credit risk fell by EUR 37 M or 2 per cent. The main reason was the reduced Swedish mortgage loan portfolio in the Bank's balance sheet. Starting in the first quarter, the standardised 26.5 per cent upward adjustment in the risk exposure amount, calculated according to the current IRB approach while awaiting an updated approach, was raised to 45.5 per cent for the retail portfolio. The operational risk exposure amount rose by EUR 21 M. A new risk exposure amount of EUR 8 M was added due to an increased strategic foreign exchange position in Swedish kronor after the transfer of most of the Swedish mortgage loan portfolio to Borgo AB (publ). The common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio decreased to 11.8 (12.1) per cent. The Tier 1 (T1) capital ratio decreased to 13.3 (13.6) per cent. The total capital ratio decreased to 15.0 (15.4) per cent. In addition to the basic capital requirement, various buffer requirements apply. These are mainly imposed by national regulatory authorities. Due to the coronavirus crisis, several of these buffer requirements have been lowered. The capital conservation buffer requirement, 2.5 per cent of common equity Tier 1 capital, applies in all European Union countries. The countercyclical capital buffer requirement may vary between 0-2.5 per cent. For Finnish expo- Bank of Åland Plc Interim Report, January-September 2022 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Ålandsbanken Abp published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

