  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Ålandsbanken Abp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALBBV   FI0009001127

ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP

(ALBBV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  05:02:31 2023-02-06 am EST
39.00 EUR   +1.04%
05:01aBank Of Åland Plc : Managers' Transactions (Karlsson)
GL
05:00aBank Of Åland Plc : Managers' Transactions (Karlsson)
AQ
02/03Ålandsbanken : OX2 and the Bank of Åland plan a Mega Green Port project in Åland
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Karlsson)

02/06/2023 | 05:01am EST
Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
February 6, 2023, 12.00 EET

Managers' Transactions

---
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Siv Ann-Christin Karlsson
Position: Closely associated person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Anders Å Karlsson
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 25111/4/4
---
Transaction date: 2023-02-02
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 25 Unit price: 38.8 EUR
(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 38.8 EUR
(3): Volume: 150 Unit price: 38.8 EUR
(4): Volume: 25 Unit price: 38.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):
Volyymi: 300 Volume weighted average price: 38.8 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505


Financials
Sales 2021 171 M 186 M 186 M
Net income 2021 39,8 M 43,2 M 43,2 M
Net Debt 2021 1 178 M 1 279 M 1 279 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 4,75%
Capitalization 592 M 642 M 642 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales 2021 9,80x
Nbr of Employees 854
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP
Duration : Period :
Ålandsbanken Abp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Wiklöf Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Jan-Gunnar Eurell Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Nils Rune Mikael Lampi Chairman
Juhana Rauthovi Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Tove Erikslund Chief Administrative Officer
