Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Karlsson)





Bank of Åland Plc

Managers' Transactions

February 6, 2023, 12.00 EET

---

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Siv Ann-Christin Karlsson

Position: Closely associated person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Anders Å Karlsson

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 25111/4/4

---

Transaction date: 2023-02-02

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 25 Unit price: 38.8 EUR

(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 38.8 EUR

(3): Volume: 150 Unit price: 38.8 EUR

(4): Volume: 25 Unit price: 38.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volyymi: 300 Volume weighted average price: 38.8 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505