Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Lampi)

Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
September 19, 2022, 10.30 a.m.
Managers' Transactions
__
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Nils Lampi
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 19709/5/4
__
Transaction date: 2022-09-16
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 174 Unit price: 32.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 174 Volume weighted average price: 32.5 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505