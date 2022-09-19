Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Ålandsbanken Abp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALBBV   FI0009001127

ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP

(ALBBV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  03:36 2022-09-19 am EDT
33.20 EUR   +0.61%
BANK OF ÅLAND PLC : Managers' Transactions (Lampi)
AQ
09/16ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP : Acquisitions of own shares 16.09.2022
GL
09/16ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP : Acquisitions of own shares 16.09.2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Lampi)

09/19/2022 | 03:31am EDT
Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
September 19, 2022, 10.30 a.m.


Managers' Transactions

__

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Nils Lampi

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 19709/5/4
__


Transaction date: 2022-09-16

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127


Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management


Transaction details

(1): Volume: 174 Unit price: 32.5 EUR


Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 174 Volume weighted average price: 32.5 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505


Financials
Sales 2021 171 M 171 M 171 M
Net income 2021 39,8 M 39,9 M 39,9 M
Net Debt 2021 1 178 M 1 181 M 1 181 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 4,75%
Capitalization 527 M 528 M 528 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales 2021 9,80x
Nbr of Employees 838
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP
Duration : Period :
Ålandsbanken Abp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Wiklöf Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Jan-Gunnar Eurell Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Nils Rune Mikael Lampi Chairman
Juhana Rauthovi Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Tove Erikslund Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP4.76%528
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.06%343 346
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.31%274 162
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-12.05%210 942
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.42%166 667
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.33%150 913