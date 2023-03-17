Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Wiklöf)





Bank of Åland Plc

Managers' Transactions

March 17, 2023, 14.30 EET





Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Peter Wiklöf

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 27514/4/4

Transaction date: 2023-03-16

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1633 Unit price: 38.8013 EUR



Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1633 Volume weighted average price: 38.8013 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505