Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Ålandsbanken Abp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALBBV   FI0009001127

ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP

(ALBBV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  08:34:06 2023-03-17 am EDT
39.20 EUR   +0.51%
08:31aBank Of Åland Plc : Managers' Transactions (Wiklöf)
GL
08:30aBank Of Åland Plc : Managers' Transactions (Wiklöf)
AQ
07:01aBank Of Åland Plc : Managers' Transactions (Rauthovi)
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Wiklöf)

03/17/2023 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


 

Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
March 17, 2023, 14.30 EET

Managers' Transactions

__
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Peter Wiklöf
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 27514/4/4
__

Transaction date: 2023-03-16
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1633 Unit price: 38.8013 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1633 Volume weighted average price: 38.8013 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505


All news about ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP
08:31aBank Of Åland Plc : Managers' Transactions (Wiklöf)
GL
08:30aBank Of Åland Plc : Managers' Transactions (Wiklöf)
AQ
07:01aBank Of Åland Plc : Managers' Transactions (Rauthovi)
GL
07:00aBank Of Åland Plc : Managers' Transactions (Rauthovi)
AQ
03/16Bank Of Åland Plc : Notification of an application for the admission of a security to trad..
GL
03/16Bank Of Åland Plc : Notification of an application for the admission of a security to trad..
GL
03/10Bank of Åland's targeted share issue for implementation of the variable compensation sy..
GL
03/10Bank of Åland's targeted share issue for implementation of the variable compensation sy..
AQ
03/02Bank Of Åland Plc : Notification of an application for the admission of a security to trad..
GL
02/28Financial Supervisory Authority imposes administrative fine on Ålandsbanken for inadequ..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 178 M 189 M 189 M
Net income 2022 36,8 M 39,0 M 39,0 M
Net Debt 2022 912 M 968 M 968 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 4,26%
Capitalization 606 M 643 M 643 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,80x
EV / Sales 2022 8,28x
Nbr of Employees 929
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP
Duration : Period :
Ålandsbanken Abp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Wiklöf Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Jan-Gunnar Eurell Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Nils Rune Mikael Lampi Chairman
Juhana Rauthovi Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Tove Erikslund Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP7.73%643
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.50%384 844
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.53%231 739
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%223 463
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.68%163 613
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.82%148 440