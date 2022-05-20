



Bank of Åland Plc

Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

May 20, 2022, 18.00 EET

Bank of Åland begins acquisitions of its own shares – supplementary disclosure

The Bank of Åland announced on May 10, 2022 that its Board of Directors had decided to begin acquisitions of the Bank’s own shares, as authorised by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 30, 2022. On May 20, 2022 the Board supplemented the above-mentioned decision by also making it possible for acquisitions of the Bank’s own shares to be implemented through block transactions.

