Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Ålandsbanken Abp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALBBV   FI0009001127

ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP

(ALBBV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  05/20 10:59:55 am EDT
29.80 EUR   -1.00%
11:01aBank of Åland begins acquisitions of its own shares – supplementary disclosure
GL
11:00aBank of Åland begins acquisitions of its own shares – supplementary disclosure
AQ
05/10Bank of Åland begins acquisitions of its own shares
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Åland begins acquisitions of its own shares – supplementary disclosure

05/20/2022 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Bank of Åland Plc

Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

May 20, 2022, 18.00 EET

Bank of Åland begins acquisitions of its own shares supplementary disclosure

The Bank of Åland announced on May 10, 2022 that its Board of Directors had decided to begin acquisitions of the Bank’s own shares, as authorised by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 30, 2022. On May 20, 2022 the Board supplemented the above-mentioned decision by also making it possible for acquisitions of the Bank’s own shares to be implemented through block transactions.

The Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp)

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505


All news about ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP
11:01aBank of Åland begins acquisitions of its own shares – supplementary disclosure
GL
11:00aBank of Åland begins acquisitions of its own shares – supplementary disclosure
AQ
05/10Bank of Åland begins acquisitions of its own shares
GL
05/10Bank of Åland begins acquisitions of its own shares
GL
04/27BANK OF ÅLAND PLC : Managers' Transactions (Eurell)
GL
04/27BANK OF ÅLAND PLC : Managers' Transactions (Eurell)
GL
04/27ÅLANDSBANKEN : Ålandsbanken - Responsible Banking Self Assessment 2022
PU
04/26Bank of Åland Plc launches share savings programme for employees
AQ
04/26BANK OF ÅLAND PLC : Interim Report for the period January - March 2022
GL
04/26BANK OF ÅLAND PLC : Interim Report for the period January - March 2022
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 171 M 181 M 181 M
Net income 2021 39,8 M 42,2 M 42,2 M
Net Debt 2021 1 178 M 1 248 M 1 248 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 4,75%
Capitalization 467 M 495 M 495 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales 2021 9,80x
Nbr of Employees 836
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP
Duration : Period :
Ålandsbanken Abp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Wiklöf Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Jan-Gunnar Eurell Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Nils Rune Mikael Lampi Chairman
Juhana Rauthovi Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Tove Erikslund Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP-4.44%495
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.16%347 482
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.57%277 560
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.86%235 734
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.67%176 722
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.23%159 195