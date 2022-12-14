Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Ålandsbanken Abp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALBBV   FI0009001127

ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP

(ALBBV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:21 2022-12-14 am EST
36.90 EUR   -0.54%
12/13Ålandsbanken Abp : Acquisitions of own shares 13.12.2022
GL
12/13Ålandsbanken Abp : Acquisitions of own shares 13.12.2022
AQ
12/12Ålandsbanken Abp : Acquisitions of own shares 12.12.2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Åland discontinues buy-backs of own shares

12/14/2022 | 02:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Bank of Åland Plc
Stock exchange release
December 14, 2022, 9.55 EET

Bank of Åland discontinues buy-backs of own shares

On May 10, 2022, the Bank of Åland began acquisitions of the Bank’s own shares, as authorised by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 30, 2022. The maximum number of shares that may be acquired on the basis of the Board’s acquisition decision, in one or more rounds, is 375,000 Series B shares, which is equivalent to 4.1 per cent of the total number of Series B shares and 2.4 per cent the total number of shares. The maximum amount that may be used for the buy-back is EUR 10,500,000.

The Board of Directors of the Bank of Åland (Ålandsbanken) has decided to discontinue the acquisition of the Bank’s own Series B shares that has occurred as part of the Board’s decision on May 10, 2022, since the maximum amount of EUR 10,500,000 has nearly been reached. As part of this buy-back programme, the Bank of Åland has acquired a total of 311,281 Series B shares for a total amount of EUR 10.3 M. The last trading day was December 13, 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505


All news about ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP
12/13Ålandsbanken Abp : Acquisitions of own shares 13.12.2022
GL
12/13Ålandsbanken Abp : Acquisitions of own shares 13.12.2022
AQ
12/12Ålandsbanken Abp : Acquisitions of own shares 12.12.2022
GL
12/09Ålandsbanken Abp : Acquisitions of own shares 09.12.2022
GL
12/09Ålandsbanken Abp : Acquisitions of own shares 09.12.2022
AQ
12/08Ålandsbanken Abp : Acquisitions of own shares 08.12.2022
GL
12/08Ålandsbanken Abp : Acquisitions of own shares 08.12.2022
AQ
12/07Ålandsbanken Abp : Acquisitions of own shares 07.12.2022
GL
12/07Ålandsbanken Abp : Acquisitions of own shares 07.12.2022
AQ
12/05Ålandsbanken Abp : Acquisitions of own shares 05.12.2022
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 171 M 182 M 182 M
Net income 2021 39,8 M 42,4 M 42,4 M
Net Debt 2021 1 178 M 1 255 M 1 255 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 4,75%
Capitalization 563 M 599 M 599 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales 2021 9,80x
Nbr of Employees 850
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP
Duration : Period :
Ålandsbanken Abp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Wiklöf Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Jan-Gunnar Eurell Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Nils Rune Mikael Lampi Chairman
Juhana Rauthovi Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Tove Erikslund Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP17.78%599
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.24%393 284
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.39%262 735
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.73%209 824
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.17%162 403
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.78%153 388