Correction: Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Salonius)

Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
March 21, 2023, 11.45 EET
Correction to the release published by Bank of Åland Plc on 21 March 2023 at 9:45 EET, regarding the managers transaction´of Anne-Maria Salonius had incorrect transaction volume. The correct transaction volume is 894.
Corrected release below:
Managers' Transactions
__
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Anne-Maria Salonius
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73
Notification type: AMENDMENT
Reference number: 27680/4/4
Amendment comment:
Incorrect number of shares
__
Transaction date: 2023-03-17
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 894 Unit price: 38.8013 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 894 Volume weighted average price: 38.8013 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505