  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Ålandsbanken Abp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALBBV   FI0009001127

ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP

(ALBBV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  05:33:15 2023-03-21 am EDT
39.40 EUR   +2.34%
05:45aCorrection : Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Salonius)
GL
05:45aCorrection : Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Salonius)
AQ
03/20Bank Of Åland Plc : Managers' Transactions (Johansson)
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Correction: Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Salonius)

03/21/2023 | 05:45am EDT
Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
March 21, 2023, 11.45 EET

Correction to the release published by Bank of Åland Plc on 21 March 2023 at 9:45 EET, regarding the managers transaction´of Anne-Maria Salonius had incorrect transaction volume. The correct transaction volume is 894.

Corrected release below:

Managers' Transactions
__
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Anne-Maria Salonius
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73
Notification type: AMENDMENT
Reference number: 27680/4/4
Amendment comment:
Incorrect number of shares
__
Transaction date: 2023-03-17
Outside a trading venue


Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 894 Unit price: 38.8013 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 894 Volume weighted average price: 38.8013 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505


 


