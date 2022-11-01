Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Ålandsbanken Abp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALBBV   FI0009001127

ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP

(ALBBV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  12:29 2022-11-01 pm EDT
32.50 EUR   +1.56%
12:31pÅlandsbanken Abp : Acquisitions of own shares 01.11.2022
GL
12:30pÅlandsbanken Abp : Acquisitions of own shares 01.11.2022
AQ
10/31Ålandsbanken Abp : Acquisitions of own shares 31.10.2022
GL
Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 01.11.2022

11/01/2022 | 12:31pm EDT
Ålandsbanken Abp 

Changes in company’s own shares

01.11.2022 at 18:30 EET

 


Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 01.11.2022


 

Date01.11.2022 
Exchange

Bourse trade 		Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (XHEL)

Buy		 
Share classALBBV 
Amount        287 
Average price/share32.2195EUR
Highest price/share32.4000EUR
Lowest price/share32.2000EUR
Total price9 247,00EUR
   

 

The shares held by Ålandsbanken Abp on 01.11.2022:

  

ALBBV 9,553		 

 

 

On behalf of Ålandsbanken Abp

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

 


 

Antti Salakka         Janne Tiihonen

 

 

For more information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505

 

Attachment


