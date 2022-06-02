Changes in company’s own shares
02.06.2022 at 18:30 EET
Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 02.06.2022
| Date
| 02.06.2022
|
| Exchange
Bourse trade
| Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (XHEL)
Buy
|
| Share class
| ALBBV
|
| Amount
| 900
|
| Average price/share
| 30,5000
| EUR
| Highest price/share
| 30,5000
| EUR
| Lowest price/share
| 30.5000
| EUR
| Total price
| 27,450.00
| EUR
|
|
|
The shares held by Ålandsbanken Abp on 02.06.2022:
On behalf of Ålandsbanken Abp
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)
Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen
For more information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505