Ålandsbanken Abp

Changes in company’s own shares

14.09.2022 at 18:30 EET



Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 14.09.2022





Date 14.09.2022 Exchange



Bourse trade Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (XHEL)



Buy Share class ALBBV Amount 62 Average price/share 32.7000 EUR Highest price/share 32.7000 EUR Lowest price/share 32.7000 EUR Total price 2,027.40 EUR

The shares held by Ålandsbanken Abp on 14.09.2022:





ALBBV 36,270

On behalf of Ålandsbanken Abp



Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)





Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:



Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505

Attachment