  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Ålandsbanken Abp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALBBV   FI0009001127

ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP

(ALBBV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-09-14 am EDT
32.80 EUR    0.00%
11:30aÅLANDSBANKEN ABP : Acquisitions of own shares 14.09.2022
AQ
02:01aBank of Åland Plc to increase prime rate
GL
02:01aBank of Åland Plc to increase prime rate
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 14.09.2022

09/14/2022 | 11:31am EDT
Ålandsbanken Abp 

Changes in company’s own shares

14.09.2022 at 18:30 EET

 


Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 14.09.2022


 

Date14.09.2022 
Exchange

Bourse trade 		Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (XHEL)

Buy		 
Share classALBBV 
Amount        62 
Average price/share32.7000EUR
Highest price/share32.7000EUR
Lowest price/share32.7000EUR
Total price2,027.40EUR
   

 

The shares held by Ålandsbanken Abp on 14.09.2022:

  

ALBBV 36,270		 

 

 

On behalf of Ålandsbanken Abp

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

 


 

Antti Salakka         Janne Tiihonen

 

 

For more information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505

 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2021 171 M 171 M 171 M
Net income 2021 39,8 M 39,9 M 39,9 M
Net Debt 2021 1 178 M 1 179 M 1 179 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 4,75%
Capitalization 521 M 522 M 522 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales 2021 9,80x
Nbr of Employees 838
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP
Duration : Period :
Ålandsbanken Abp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Wiklöf Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Jan-Gunnar Eurell Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Nils Rune Mikael Lampi Chairman
Juhana Rauthovi Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Tove Erikslund Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP4.13%522
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.50%341 322
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.58%273 198
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-11.36%213 649
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.92%163 936
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.48%154 093