Changes in company’s own shares
14.09.2022 at 18:30 EET
Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 14.09.2022
|Date
|14.09.2022
|
|Exchange
Bourse trade
|Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (XHEL)
Buy
|
|Share class
|ALBBV
|
|Amount
|62
|
|Average price/share
|32.7000
|EUR
|Highest price/share
|32.7000
|EUR
|Lowest price/share
|32.7000
|EUR
|Total price
|2,027.40
|EUR
|
|
|
The shares held by Ålandsbanken Abp on 14.09.2022:
On behalf of Ålandsbanken Abp
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)
Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen
For more information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505