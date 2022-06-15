Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Ålandsbanken Abp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALBBV   FI0009001127

ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP

(ALBBV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:19 2022-06-15 am EDT
29.90 EUR   +0.67%
11:31aÅLANDSBANKEN ABP : Acquisitions of own shares 15.06.2022
GL
11:30aÅLANDSBANKEN ABP : Acquisitions of own shares 15.06.2022
AQ
06/14ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP : Acquisitions of own shares 14.06.2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 15.06.2022

06/15/2022 | 11:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ålandsbanken Abp 

Changes in company’s own shares

15.06.2022 at 18:30 EET

 


Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 15.06.2022


 

Date15.06.2022 
Exchange

Bourse trade 		Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (XHEL)

Buy		 
Share classALBBV 
Amount        330 
Average price/share30.0000EUR
Highest price/share30.0000EUR
Lowest price/share30.0000EUR
Total price9,900.00EUR
   

 

The shares held by Ålandsbanken Abp on 15.06.2022:

  

ALBBV 10,272		 

 

 

On behalf of Ålandsbanken Abp

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

 


 

Antti Salakka         Janne Tiihonen

 

 

For more information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505

 

Attachment


All news about ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP
11:31aÅLANDSBANKEN ABP : Acquisitions of own shares 15.06.2022
GL
11:30aÅLANDSBANKEN ABP : Acquisitions of own shares 15.06.2022
AQ
06/14ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP : Acquisitions of own shares 14.06.2022
GL
06/14ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP : Acquisitions of own shares 14.06.2022
AQ
06/13ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP : Acquisitions of own shares 13.06.2022
GL
06/13ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP : Acquisitions of own shares 13.06.2022
AQ
06/10ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP : Acquisitions of own shares 10.06.2022
GL
06/10ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP : Acquisitions of own shares 10.06.2022
AQ
06/09ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP : Acquisitions of own shares 09.06.2022
GL
06/09ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP : Acquisitions of own shares 09.06.2022
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 171 M 178 M 178 M
Net income 2021 39,8 M 41,5 M 41,5 M
Net Debt 2021 1 178 M 1 228 M 1 228 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 4,75%
Capitalization 464 M 484 M 484 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales 2021 9,80x
Nbr of Employees 836
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP
Duration : Period :
Ålandsbanken Abp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Wiklöf Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Jan-Gunnar Eurell Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Nils Rune Mikael Lampi Chairman
Juhana Rauthovi Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Tove Erikslund Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP-5.71%484
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.75%335 000
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.03%253 469
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.73%238 765
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.59%178 224
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-19.44%147 546