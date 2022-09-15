Advanced search
    ALBBV   FI0009001127

ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP

(ALBBV)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-09-15 am EDT
32.40 EUR   -1.22%
11:31aÅLANDSBANKEN ABP : Acquisitions of own shares 15.09.2022
GL
11:30aÅLANDSBANKEN ABP : Acquisitions of own shares 15.09.2022
AQ
09/14ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP : Acquisitions of own shares 14.09.2022
GL
Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 15.09.2022

09/15/2022 | 11:31am EDT
Ålandsbanken Abp  

Changes in company’s own shares
15.09.2022 at 18:30 EET


Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 15.09.2022

Date 15.09.2022  
Exchange
Bourse trade   		Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (XHEL)
Buy 		 
Share class ALBBV  
Amount             290  
Average price/share 32.5621 EUR
Highest price/share 32.7000 EUR
Lowest price/share 32.3000 EUR
Total price 9,443.01 EUR
     

The shares held by Ålandsbanken Abp on 15.09.2022:

   

ALBBV                      36,560 		 

On behalf of Ålandsbanken Abp


Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka                      Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:


Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505

Attachment


