Changes in company’s own shares
17.08.2022 at 18:30 EET
Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 17.08.2022
| Date
| 17.08.2022
|
| Exchange
Bourse trade
| Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (XHEL)
Buy
|
| Share class
| ALBBV
|
| Amount
| 600
|
| Average price/share
| 30,7423
| EUR
| Highest price/share
| 30.9000
| EUR
| Lowest price/share
| 30.7000
| EUR
| Total price
| 18,445.38
| EUR
|
|
|
The shares held by Ålandsbanken Abp on 17.08.2022:
On behalf of Ålandsbanken Abp
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)
Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen
For more information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505