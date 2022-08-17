Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Ålandsbanken Abp
  News
  Summary
    ALBBV   FI0009001128

ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP

(ALBBV)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-08-17 am EDT
30.90 EUR   +1.31%
ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP : Acquisitions of own shares 17.08.2022
GL
ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP : Acquisitions of own shares 17.08.2022
AQ
ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP : Acquisitions of own shares 15.08.2022
GL
Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 17.08.2022

08/17/2022 | 11:31am EDT
Ålandsbanken Abp  

Changes in company’s own shares
17.08.2022 at 18:30 EET


Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 17.08.2022

Date 17.08.2022  
Exchange
Bourse trade   		Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (XHEL)
Buy 		 
Share class ALBBV  
Amount             600  
Average price/share 30,7423 EUR
Highest price/share 30.9000 EUR
Lowest price/share 30.7000 EUR
Total price 18,445.38 EUR
     

The shares held by Ålandsbanken Abp on 17.08.2022:

   

ALBBV              30,200 		 

On behalf of Ålandsbanken Abp


Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka                      Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:


Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2021 171 M 174 M 174 M
Net income 2021 39,8 M 40,6 M 40,6 M
Net Debt 2021 1 178 M 1 199 M 1 199 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 4,75%
Capitalization 480 M 488 M 488 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales 2021 9,80x
Nbr of Employees 838
Free-Float 57,8%
Managers and Directors
Peter Wiklöf Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Jan-Gunnar Eurell Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Nils Rune Mikael Lampi Chairman
Juhana Rauthovi Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Tove Erikslund Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
