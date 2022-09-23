Advanced search
    ALBBV   FI0009001127

ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP

(ALBBV)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:24 2022-09-23 am EDT
32.35 EUR   -4.85%
ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP : Acquisitions of own shares 23.09.2022
GL
ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP : Acquisitions of own shares 23.09.2022
AQ
ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP : Acquisitions of own shares 22.09.2022
GL
Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 23.09.2022

09/23/2022 | 11:31am EDT
Ålandsbanken Abp  

Changes in company’s own shares
23.09.2022 at 18:30 EET


Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 23.09.2022

Date 23.09.2022  
Exchange
Bourse trade   		Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (XHEL)
Buy 		 
Share class ALBBV  
Amount             330  
Average price/share 33.9342 EUR
Highest price/share 34.0000 EUR
Lowest price/share 33.9000 EUR
Total price 11,198.29 EUR
     

The shares held by Ålandsbanken Abp on 23.09.2022:

   

ALBBV                          38,579 		 

On behalf of Ålandsbanken Abp


Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka                      Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:


Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2021 171 M 168 M 168 M
Net income 2021 39,8 M 39,1 M 39,1 M
Net Debt 2021 1 178 M 1 157 M 1 157 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 4,75%
Capitalization 544 M 534 M 534 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales 2021 9,80x
Nbr of Employees 838
Free-Float 57,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Wiklöf Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Jan-Gunnar Eurell Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Nils Rune Mikael Lampi Chairman
Juhana Rauthovi Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Tove Erikslund Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP7.94%534
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.77%327 106
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.95%261 145
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-13.18%209 461
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-13.46%157 487
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.89%149 972