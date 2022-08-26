Log in
    ALBBV   FI0009001127

ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP

(ALBBV)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:22 2022-08-26 am EDT
30.40 EUR   -0.65%
11:31aÅLANDSBANKEN ABP : Acquisitions of own shares 26.08.2022
GL
11:30aÅLANDSBANKEN ABP : Acquisitions of own shares 26.08.2022
AQ
08/25ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP : Acquisitions of own shares 25.08.2022
GL
Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 26.08.2022

08/26/2022 | 11:31am EDT
Ålandsbanken Abp  

Changes in company’s own shares
26.08.2022 at 18:30 EET


Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 26.08.2022

Date 26.08.2022  
Exchange
Bourse trade   		Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (XHEL)
Buy 		 
Share class ALBBV  
Amount             380  
Average price/share 30.6074 EUR
Highest price/share 30.7000 EUR
Lowest price/share 30.5000 EUR
Total price 11,630.81 EUR
     

The shares held by Ålandsbanken Abp on 26.08.2022:

   

ALBBV                32,370 		 

On behalf of Ålandsbanken Abp


Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka                      Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:


Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505

Attachment


