DALLAS, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that Melissa Kelly has been named President of the company's new Dallas-Fort Worth Division, created when Landsea Homes acquired Antares Homes.

"Melissa brings more than two decades of homebuilding experience with the Dallas-Fort Worth housing market and is well equipped to guide the introduction of Landsea Homes to this important region," said Mike Forsum, president and chief operating officer, Landsea Homes. "Her strategic acumen, strong relationships and deep knowledge of the market will serve us well and we are very happy to have her lead this new division."

Kelly joins Landsea Homes after serving more than 15 years with Antares Homes, including more than six years as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. She created and implemented strategic sales and marketing activities within the company, gathered and reviewed competitive market analysis, implemented training programs and ensured the sales staff achieved monthly and yearly sales goals.

"I am honored to serve as President of this new division at a public homebuilding company as esteemed as Landsea Homes," said Kelly. "Our high-quality and attainably priced homes will resonate with new homebuyers who desire the opportunity to live in their element. I look forward to leading the Dallas-Fort Worth Division and this important expansion of the Texas market."

Additionally, Landsea Homes announced that Rollie Gonzalez will serve as Vice President of Finance – Controller and will be joining Kelly in the Dallas-Fort Worth office. Gonzalez brings decades of homebuilding financial experience to Landsea Homes.

Landsea Homes entered the Texas market in 2021 and moved its corporate headquarters to Dallas in 2023. The company's Austin Division is currently selling at three new home communities, and recently closed on 45 finished homesites in Manor, Texas.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was honored as the Green Home Builder 2023 Builder of the Year, after being named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

