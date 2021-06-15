Landsea Homes : Shareholder Director Nominations (Form 8-K)

Shareholder Director Nominations.

To the extent applicable, the information in Item 8.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated by reference into this Item 5.08.

Other Events.

On June 9, 2021, the Board of Directors of Landsea Homes Corporation (the 'Corporation') established July 27, 2021 as the date of the Corporation's 2021 annual meeting of stockholders (the '2021 Annual Meeting') and set July 6, 2021 as the record date for determining stockholders who are eligible to receive notice of and vote at the 2021 Annual Meeting. The Corporation will publish additional details regarding the exact time, location and matters to be voted on at the 2021 Annual Meeting in the Corporation's proxy statement for the 2021 Annual Meeting. Because the date of the 2021 Annual Meeting represents a change of more than 30 calendar days from the previously announced date of the 2021 Annual Meeting, the deadline for stockholders to submit proposals under Rule 14a-8 for the 2021 Annual Meeting as set forth in the Corporation's definitive proxy statement for the special meeting of stockholders held on December 14, 2020 in lieu of the 2020 annual meeting of stockholders is no longer effective.

Rule 14a-8 Proposals Deadline. Stockholder proposals intended for inclusion in the Company's definitive proxy statement for the 2021 Annual Meeting pursuant to Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, must be received at the Corporation's principal executive office not later than the close of business on June 29, 2021 (which the Company believes is a reasonable time before it begins to print and send its proxy materials).

Advance Notice Deadlines. The previously disclosed deadlines for director nominations or other business to be presented at the 2021 Annual Meeting under the Company's Amended and Restated Bylaws were not impacted by the new date for the 2021 Annual Meeting.

All submissions must be made to Secretary, Landsea Homes Corporation, 660 Newport Center Drive, Suite 300, Newport Beach, CA 92660.